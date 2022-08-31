Read full article on original website
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 03-PR-22-1603 In Re: Estate of Persys Piersall, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on the 12th day of October, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. a no-appearance hearing will be held in this Court at the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated August 17, 2012, and for the appointment of Karen Ugelstad, whose address is 16606 38th St SE Mapleton, ND 58059 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 8/15/22 Referee Susan Solheim District Court Dated: 8/15/22 /s/ Sarah Schlauderaff, Deputy Court Administrator, Renelle Fenno The hearing will be held remotely via Zoom. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. SERKLAND LAW FIRM Timothy G. Richard MN# 028371X 10 Roberts Street P.O. Box 6017 Telephone: (701) 232 – 8957 Facsimile: (701) 237 – 4049 e-mail: trichard@serklandlaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (Sept. 3 & 10, 2022) 97425.
BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS P
BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Planning Commission will conduct a tour on September 7th, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on September 14th, 2022, at 6:00 P.M in the 3rd Floor Jury Assembly Room of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN. Public testimony regarding this application will only be received by email, in writing, or in-person at the hearing. Interested parties are invited to submit to the Becker County Department of Planning, Zoning, and Land Use, written facts, arguments, or objectives by 12:00 pm the day of the hearing. These statements should bear upon the suitability of the location and the adequacy of the Project and should suggest any appropriate changes believed to be desirable. Old Business: 1. APPLICANT: Raymond & Kristine Johnston 27185 Little Floyd Lake Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 22966 Co Hwy 21 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID number: 24.0197.000 Section 26 Township 140 Range 041; 26-140-41 PT SW1/4 SW1/4; PT NE1/4 SW1/4: COMM SW COR SEC 26 E 782.20’ TO POB; N 38.20’, ELY 358.22’, N 927.34’, NELY 428.01’, W 998.76’, S 945.47’, E 487.77’, S 390.48’ TO POB. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Conditional Use Permit for storage units and onsite sales. Application was tabled from the August 10th, 2022, hearing. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: Jill L Mohn & Kevin J Mohn 34172 Camp Cherith Rd Frazee, MN 56544 Project Location: 23938 Highview Oaks Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID number: 24.0237.000 Section 31 Township 140 Range S 720’ OF NE1/4 OF NE1/4 W OF HWY #59 EX .21 AC FOR HWY APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Change of Zone from Agricultural to Residential for proposed Tracts A and B. 2. APPLICANT: 2J2 Investment Group LLC 1415 W Gateway Cir S #9 Fargo, ND 58103 Project Location: TBD Sayler’s Beach Rd Lake Park, MN 56554 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 18.0176.000 Section 27 Township 139 Range 043; GOVT LOTS 8 & 9 LESS PLAT SAYLER’S BEACH EST AKA 31 AC; Tax ID number: 18.7018.002 Section 34 Township 139 Range 043; LOT 5 REF:18.0233.001 APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: 1. Request a Change of Zone from Agricultural to Residential. 2. Request a Preliminary Plat for two (2) riparian lots and seven (7) non-riparian lots to be called THE PRESERVE AT STAKKE LAKE. 3. APPLICANT: Christopher & Heather Siverson ET AL 6053 Wildflower Dr S Fargo, ND 58104 Project Location: 11620 E Lake Eunice Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 17.1364.000 Section 26 Township 138 Range 042; WOODLAWN PARK 1ST LOT 5. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Conditional Use Permit for retaining walls. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg, Planning & Zoning Administrator (Sept. 3, 2022) 98148.
Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W
Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 08/02/2022 For Payment 08/05/2022 Vendor Name Amount Vendor Name Amount APEX ENGINEERING GROUP, INC. 16,015.84 MINNESOTA UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE 3,236.88 ARVIG COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS 3,606.98 NERESON AUTOMOTIVE, INC. 4,328.01 BECKER CO AUDITOR-TREASURER 5,000.00 NORTH COUNTRY TRAIL ASSOCIATION 4,000.00 Boit Excavating 9,500.00 POLK COUNTY SOLID WASTE 20,392.75 CENTRAL SPECIALTIES INC 10,000.00 PROJECTS UNLIMITED 3,842.50 DANS SERVICE CENTER 2,318.19 REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF 12,503.40 DETROIT PAINT & GLASS 4,097.00 SANFORD HEALTH 2,067.75 ESSENTIA HEALTH 3,006.00 SATELLITE TRACKING OF PEOPLE LLC 3,130.00 F-M FORKLIFT SALES & SERVICE INC 8,319.42 SEACHANGE PRINTING & MKTING SERV, LLC 11,777.26 FARGO CITY 13,127.48 SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 8,413.95 FLINT HILLS RESOURCES LP 344,899.94 Swanston Equipment Co 12,342.50 G & R CONTROLS, INC. 4,782.25 TEAM LABORATORY CHEMICAL, LLC 2,535.80 GREAT PLAINS TRANSPORTATION SERVICES 28,142.41 TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES 3,403.16 HENDRICKS ROAD MAINTENANCE 12,267.00 Towmaster 131,639.00 HOUGH INC. 2,067.29 UNITED REFRIGERATION INC. 2,729.43 Interstate Engineering Inc 2,836.00 VEOLIA ES TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS,L.L.C. 17,250.09 L & M ROAD SERVICES 15,107.25 VERIZON WIRELESS 3,109.98 LEGAL SERVICES OF NORTHWEST 2,730.00 WEBBER FAMILY MOTORS 3,015.64 LIBERTY TIRE SERVICES LLC 10,429.76 WSB & ASSOC INC 10,481.75 M-R SIGN CO INC. 10,268.94 80 Payments less than $2,000 28,158.10 MINNESOTA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS 8,203.21 Final Total: 805,082.91 (Sept. 3, 2022) 98303.
BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO
BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, August 2, 2022, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Agenda/Minutes: Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Knutson. Commissioners in attendance: Knutson, Okeson, Vareberg, Nelson, and Grimsley, County Administrator Pat Oman and minute taker Amanda Pachel. Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Confirmation – Motion and seconded approve agenda with the addition of the Medical Services Agreement and Resolution 08-22-1G – Declare State of Emergency and under Administration and Concrete Crushing and Better Futures Contract under Land Use (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Minutes – Moved and seconded to approve minutes of July 19, 2022, with the requested changes (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Commissioners: John Challey, resident of Cormorant Township – neighbor issues – building without a permit & leaving bonfire unattended Craig Hall, resident of Hight of Land Township – tornado damage to snowmobile trails Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Okeson: Airport Commission, West Central Juvenile Center, Highway, Sheriff, and Finance Committees. Commissioner Nelson: Lakeland Mental Health, Sunnyside, and NRM – Dunton Locks. Commissioner Knutson: Environmental Services, Prairie Lakes Solid Waste, EDA Meeting, Sheriff and Finance Committees. Commissioner Vareberg: Nothing to report. Commissioner Grimsley: NRM – Dunton Locks, Human Services, Historical Society – Museum Building Committee. Appointments: Sunnyside Board vacancy being advertised on the County Website. County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman Introduction of new Directors: Carrie Smith, Human Resources Director Judy Dodd, IT Director Report: Updates on the following: Recently filled positions, Natural Resource Manager, Assistant County Veterans Service Officer, Administrative Assistant to the County Administrator, and two IT Help Desk Technicians. CPR Trainings scheduled, Highway 34 letter to MnDOT regarding the upcoming tree cutting, and meetings to educate employees about the recently approved Telecommuting Policy and the Catastrophic Leave Policy. Looking for employees to sit on the Benefits Committee. Motion to approve Integrity Solutions EDI Proposal – to simplify benefits enrolment for Human Resources with a cost of $3.00 per benefits enrolled employee (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. County 5-Year Plan Presentation: Bruce Kimmel from Ehler’s and Associates – No support from the Board, no action taken. Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1F – Authorizing Capital Contribution to the Detroit Lakes-Becker County Airport Commission – with amendment: to pay Becker County back with lease payments (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. 2023 Budget timeline update: September 5 & 19 Finance Review and September 20 – set preliminary budget. Motion to approve IT Power Supply Order based on High Point Networks Quote (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to request quotes for the County scanning projects: Recorder, Zoning, and Assessor, taking the quotes through the committees before bringing back to the board (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve Medical Services Agreement for the Sheriff’s Office (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1G – Declaring a State of Emergency (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Finance Committee Minutes: presented by Mary Hendrickson Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 days: 07/19/2022 in the amount of $10,988.91 07/20/2022 in the amount of $30,837.05 07/26/2022 in the amount of $342,970.81 Total of $384,796.77 Over 90 Days: Aramark dated 12/07/2021 in the amount of $109.33, invoice just turned in. Motion to approve payment of Regular Auditor warrants and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Auditor – Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson Licenses: None Move to accept May 2022 Cash Comparison, Sales Tax, and Investment Summary (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Motion to accept the 2021 TIF Reports for Detroit Lakes City, Frazee, and Lake Park (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve UKG Contract for HR/Payroll, and Timecard Software with a cost of $50,000 per year for three years (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to appoint Commissioners Okeson and Knutson to the Canvass Board (Nelson, Grimsley) carried. Human Services: presented by Christy Ramsey Move to accept 2nd Quarter 2022 Board Reports: Adult Services, Behavioral Health, Child Protection, Child Support, Income Maintenance, Public Health, and Combines (AS, PH, BH) (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Human Services Claims for Human Services, Public Health, and Transit. (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Recorder: presented by Susan Syvertson Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1A – Plat Storage Cabinets Purchase (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Highway: presented by Highway Engineer, Jim Olson Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1B – Final Project Acceptance – SAP 003-613-013, etc (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1C – Bid Award – SAP 003-592-001 Highland Drive (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1D – Approach Permit Fee (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Move to accept 2021 Annual Highway Report (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1E – Final Acceptance – SAP 003-622-037 (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Planning & Zoning: presented by Kyle Vareberg Motion to approve Ojibwe Forest Rally (We Fest Grounds) Event (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Land Use: presented by Steve Skoog Concrete Crushing Quote – consensus by board to wait until fall. Motion to approve to enter Better Futures Minnesota and Becker County Waste Diversion and Reuse Project Contract (Vareberg, Okeson) carried. Being no further business, Chair Knutson adjourned the meeting at 10:34 am. /s/Pat Oman County Administrator /s/Larry Knutson Board Chair (Sept. 3, 2022) 97572.
