Michigan State

Tonight's Forecast: Cool, comfortable, and mostly clear

By Haleigh Vaughn
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Calm winds and mostly clear skies are in the forecast tonight, with overnight lows dropping into the middle 50s. High pressure remains in control for Thursday and Friday, delivering mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the rest of this workweek. High temperatures to end the week will be in the lower to upper 80s, along with low humidity. The next chance for rain develops in the afternoon on Saturday as a weak cold front slides into the state. A pop-up shower is possible near I-94 on Sunday, however most of the region will stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Labor Day looks to be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, although a pop-up shower can't be ruled out. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light/variable.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds southeast-south at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny in the morning. The chance for rain develops late in the afternoon and evening, lasting overnight. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A stray shower possible near I-94. Highs in the upper 70s.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. A stray, pop-up shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

