ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Taiwan’s VR Films and Interactive Projects – Venice Production Bridge

By Vivienne Chow
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFyGt_0hc5qCQ600

Venice Production Bridge – Venice Gap-Financing Market

“Mirror” – Director: Wu De-Chuen
“Mirror” is a story of three men from different generations of the same family. They live in different eras and have starkly different jobs —as an engraver, a tailor and a trader. But their lives are oddly similar. They share the same ambition to attain the definition of man, but at the same time, they each take their significant others for granted and undermine their own values, thus reliving the paths of their predecessors.

“Fathers’ Video Tapes” – Director: Baboo Liao
Taiwan might be one of the most liberal societies in Asia today, especially in the matter of gay rights and was the first territory in the region to legalize same-sex marriage. But there was a time where homosexuals on the island struggled for acceptance. “Father’s Video Tapes” gives a nod to this forgotten past of Taiwan’s LGBT community through a three-part narrative that inserts audiences between real space and VR , through bodily interactivity.

“Somewhere Unknown Indochina” – Directors: Asio Liu Chihsiung, Feng-ting Tsou
Dung, Lien, and Phuong are three Vietnamese siblings born in Cambodia during the 1970s wartime period in Indochina. Their mystery, as told through the dream of an unidentified female victim, sets the stage for this VR work that reveals the ‘untold truth’ of an unknown Vietnamese refugee camp in Taiwan’s Penghu.

“Sensing Mirror” – Director: Peiying Lin
This multiplayer VR experience inspired by “The Metamorphosis” centers around a high school girl who finds herself becoming a deformed creature. In the mirror, before she goes to school, she sees the reflection of an anomalous object growing out of her shoulder. There is one way to save her from disfigurement and help her to confront her fears and desires, namely collaboration with the viewers taking part in the VR experience. It takes the form of light and shadow theater.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix, European Producers Club Reveal Series Pitch Contest Winners at Venice

Netflix and the European Producers Club (EPC) have revealed the winners of a pitch contest for fictional series at the ongoing Venice Film Festival. The pitch contest is a joint initiative by EPC and Netflix to help create new opportunities for European women producers. It was launched at Series Mania in March, and open to EPC producers working for women-owned companies. Following a selection process by an independent jury, composed of Cia Edstrom, Francine Raveney and Olivier Kohn, the competition finalists pitched their projects to the Netflix content team. Anna Mannion of Tri Moon Films, Ireland, won the first prize of €50,000...
TV SERIES
Variety

Alejandro G. Iñárritu Gets Teary-Eyed as Three-Hour ‘Bardo’ Nabs Four-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice

Will “Bardo” be Alejandro González Iñárritu’s third best director Oscar in a row following “Birdman” and “The Revenant” wins? It’s a question many were asking heading into the Venice Film Festival, where the Netflix-backed “Bardo” world premiered in competition.  They had plenty of time to contemplate their answer as the three-hour-film wrapped at 12:15 a.m. Venice time, and earned a standing ovation of just over four minutes at the Sala Grande. A number of audience members began leaving before the movie ended given the extremely late hour, but the vast majority showed up for the helmer and stayed to applaud him...
MOVIES
Variety

Busan Film Festival Selects Ten Titles for New Currents Competition

Two Korean and two Indian movies make the cut in the Busan International Film Festival’s New Currents main competition section. Thet are joined by one each from Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Germany. The section has a track record of making significant discoveries among new Asian films and directors.The selected titles are eligible for multiple awards, including the New Currents Award, the FIPRESCI Award, the NETPAC Award, and the KB New Currents Audience Award. The selection comprises: “Ajooma,” directed by Hu Shuming (Singapore-Korea); “Blue Again” from Thailand’s Thapanee Loosuwan; “Hail to Hell,” by Korea’s Lim Oh-jeong; “Memento Mori: Earth,” by Vietnam’s Marcus...
MOVIES
Variety

Fukada Koji Talks Venice Competition Film ‘Love Life,’ Loneliness and Bitter Little Ironies

The titles of Fukada Koji’s films almost drip with bitter irony. “Sayonara” seemed to be a farewell to human actors. Instead of being harmonious, Cannes Un Certain Regard jury prize-winner “Harmonium” was pitch black and steeped in quiet violence. Fukada’s latest, Venice Film Festival competition title carries the moniker “Love Life.” But its subject matter is loneliness. The story starts out on familiar lines, involving a married couple where suddenly the ex-husband of the wife appears, potentially setting up the melodrama of a triangular relationship. But in Fukada’s hands things are colder and more painful. The newcomer is burdensome, deaf and homeless....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

Will the Global Box Office Follow Hollywood’s Slowdown?

After an unexpectedly robust summer at the international box office, there is a near-term question mark about what will happen next: Will recovery stall due to a paucity of Hollywood tentpole movies? Or will international theatrical decouple and find new drivers to maintain the momentum? The good news is that most of the international market’s top territories are now fully open and operating without significant restrictions on seating capacity. These include the U.K. and Ireland, Japan, France, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Brazil. The smaller number of territories still laboring under restrictions nevertheless include some valuable...
MOVIES
Variety

‘L’Immensità’ Review: Penélope Cruz Adds Dazzle to a Gentle, Poignant Tale of Transgender Adolescence

“L’Immensità” is director Emanuele Crialese’s first feature film in 11 years, and only his fifth in a quarter-century: The gifted Italian, best known to international audiences for his splendid, richly felt Ellis Island immigrant saga “Golden Door,” has never been one for unconsidered or impersonal projects. At first glance, then, one might wonder what drew him out of hibernation for a film that, with its trim runtime and small-scale domestic narrative, belies a title that translates as “immensity.” This 1970s-set story of a 12-year-old navigating his gender identity while his mother battles mental health demons is too palpably pained and...
MOVIES
Variety

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Updates Fans One Year After Stroke: ‘Yes, I’m Still Here’

Pauley Perrette, who played the beloved character Abby Sciuto on “NCIS” for 15 years before leaving the series in 2018, has offered fans an update on her health, one year after she suffered a stroke. In a tweet shared by Perrette on Saturday, the actress shared a video opening up about some of the struggles she’s faced, saying that she’s “still a survivor.” “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette opens the video saying. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do I cheat death? Like...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

My 14-Year-Old Daughter Snapped a Venice Selfie With Timothée Chalamet: ‘I Went Crazy — My Heart Was Pounding’

On July 26, the day the Venice lineup was announced, my 14-year-old daughter Emma started hounding me that I had to take her on the red carpet to see Timothée Chalamet. Eventually, I relented, even though I thought the movie, “Bones and All” — about two cannibals who fall in love — would be too gory for her. So we struck a compromise: We’d try to meet Chalamet (or “Timmy,” as he’s called) without going inside to see the film. So there we were — Emma; her friend Nina, 13; and me — on a balmy late afternoon in a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr#Shadow Theater#Interactivity#Venice Film Festival#Lgbt#Vietnamese
Variety

The Weeknd Cuts Short Los Angeles Concert: ‘I Lost My Voice… I’m Sorry’

The Weeknd’s Saturday night concert at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles came to an abrupt end just after 9:30 p.m. The singer, who was wrapping up a two-night run at the stadium, said he had lost his voice and didn’t feel he could provide the show that people paid for. “I don’t know what just happened… but I just lost my voice,” he told the crowd from the stage. “This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Brendan Fraser Breaks Down in Tears as ‘The Whale’ Gets Huge 6-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice

If the Sunday night world premiere of “The Whale” at the Venice Film Festival is any indication, Brendan Fraser’s return to Hollywood will be met with plenty of cheers — and even more tears. When the credits rolled on the Darren Aronofsky drama, in which Fraser plays a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair, the actor was overcome with emotion. Fraser sobbed throughout the six-minute standing ovation for the film, which will likely put him at the forefront of this year’s best actor Oscars race. Among those spotted inside the Sala Grande Theatre were Pheoebe Waller-Bridge, Nick Kroll and Hillary Clinton...
MOVIES
Variety

Florida Georgia Line Plays Emotional Final Show: ‘The Closing of an Incredible Chapter’

Florida Georgia Line waved goodbye to an era, as Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley played their final show as a country duo at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday night. “You’ve enabled us to chase this crazy dream of writing songs and playing shows and hoping someone will show up to listen, so thank you guys,” Hubbard said, addressing the crowd. “It’s the closing of an incredible, incredible chapter for us. It’s very exciting for us to look at what’s ahead, see what’s next. And the next chapter ahead is very exciting, but we want to celebrate this chapter with you guys.” Beginning...
MUSIC
Variety

Kabir Bedi Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Venice

Veteran Indian actor Kabir Bedi, who has an extensive body of work in Italy including all-time favorite television series “Sandokan,” was conferred a lifetime achievement award at Venice on Saturday. Bedi was presented with the Filming Italy Movie Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice Production Bridge market. The award was presented by producer and actor Tiziana Rocca and Roberto Stabile, the head of the international department of Italian national audiovisual body ANICA. The actor, who has served as an unofficial ambassador for Indo-Italian relations for some four decades, said during his acceptance speech, “I have tried to make people in Italy...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Top News Agencies Up in Arms Against Venice Film Festival Over New Red Carpet Footage Restrictions — Will The Festival Budge?

Top international news agencies, including the Associated Press and Reuters, are up in arms against the Venice Film Festival over what they claim are restrictions to access footage of the fest’s star-studded red carpet activities and press conferences. In past years, the agencies have been able to give their clients more or less unlimited amounts of Venice footage, excluding live feeds. Upon arrival on the Lido this year, with no forewarning, agency video teams collected their red carpet accreditation on opening day and were then handed a form to sign telling them there is a 90-second limit, the groups allege. The 90-second...
MOVIES
Variety

Janus Films Nabs North American Rights for Cannes, Toronto, Telluride Title ‘Godland’

Janus Films has acquired North American rights for Hlynur Pálmason’s “Godland,” which bowed at Cannes and is bound for Telluride and Toronto. The film follows a young Danish priest in the late 19th century who travels to a remote part of Iceland to build a church and photograph its people. But the deeper he goes into the unforgiving landscape, the more he strays from his purpose, the mission and morality. It stars Elliott Crosset Hove (“Winter Brothers”), Ingvar Sigurðsson (“A White, White Day”), Vic Carmen Sonne (“Holiday”), Jacob Hauberg Lohmann (“Shorta”), Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir (“A White, White Day”), Waage Sandø “The Team”)...
MOVIES
Variety

Cyber Group Studios Makes Splash in Biarritz With Diverse Animated Fare

Coming off a year of major international growth, Paris-based animation giant Cyber Group Studios is presenting a wide-ranging lineup of new and returning shows at this year’s Unifrance Rendez-Vous in the French seaside town of Biarritz. Among Cyber Group’s current high-profile titles is the new super-powered kid comedy series “50/50 Heroes,” which has sold to ITV in the U.K. and Discovery in Latin America. Commissioned by France Televisions and Disney, “50/50 Heroes” follows the high jinks of Mo and Sam, a half-brother and sister duo, aged 11 and 9, who share super powers. Cyber Group has been expanding its global operations over...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hillary Clinton, Donna Langley Celebrate Ava DuVernay as a ‘Path Breaker’ and ‘Change Maker’ at DVF Awards in Venice

Hillary Clinton and Universal’s Donna Langley praised U.S. director, producer and social justice activist Ava DuVernay for being “a path breaker, a change maker, a historical filmmaker,” as Clinton put it, during the 13th DVF Awards. The gala was held Thursday on the sidelines of the Venice Film Festival by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg to honor extraordinary women.  “Her visionary works about Black histories and experiences are more relevant today than ever,” Clinton said of DuVernay, who is among this year’s DVF honorees. She went on to further praise DuVernay for “opening doors not just for herself, but for so many...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

LevelK Boards Venice Gap-Financing Market Project ‘Cold’ (EXCLUSIVE)

LevelK has boarded Icelandic crime drama “Cold,” directed by Erlingur Óttar Thoroddsen and based on the bestselling book “The Undesired” (“Kuldi”) by Yrsa Sigurdardóttir. Still in production, it was recently pitched at Venice Gap-Financing Market. The story centers on Óðinn, living alone with his daughter Rún. As he investigates decades-old deaths at a juvenile treatment center, he begins to suspect that the sinister secrets are connected to his ex-wife’s mysterious suicide. As well as his daughter’s strange behavior. “Erlingur is an established, talented director who respects the audiences and finds it fascinating to thrill them,” says LevelK’s CEO Tine Klint. “We were captured...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Drops Trailer for ‘Copenhagen Cowboy,’ Nicolas Winding Refn on His Cathartic Experience Filming the Venice-Premiering Series (EXCLUSIVE)

It took a pandemic and a lockdown for “Drive” director Nicolas Winding Refn to make a directorial comeback in Denmark, where he had delivered the “Pusher” trilogy early in his career. “Sometimes the strangest things come in mysterious ways, and this is one of those,” Refn says of “Copenhagen Cowboy,” his Netflix original series, slated to world premiere Sept. 9 at the Venice Film Festival. Since “Drive,” Winding Refn has directed the Bangkok-set thriller “Only God Forgives,” with “Drive” star Ryan Gosling; “The Neon Demon,” with Elle Fanning playing an aspiring model in Los Angeles.; and the Amazon Prime Video series...
MOVIES
Variety

Topic Attends Unifrance Rendez-Vous, Adds French Titles to Growing Streaming Offering

U.S. streaming service Topic is expanding its roster of French content with such recent acquisitions as the Arte fantasy-thriller miniseries “The Rope,” picked up from Wild Bunch TV, and Season 2 of political satire “Parliament,” sold internationally by France TV Distribution. Launched by First Look Media in 2019, Topic specializes in crime and thrillers, including top Nordic shows like “The Killing,” “The Bridge,” “Arctic Circle” and “The Bridge”-inspired German thriller “Pagan Peak.” Jennifer Liang, Topic’s vice president of programming strategy, acquisitions and sales, is attending this year’s Unifrance Rendez-Vous TV programming market in Biarritz for the first time and on the lookout...
TV SERIES
Variety

International Trailer Unveiled for Venice-Premiering ‘To The North,’ Mihai Mincan’s Feature Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

Best Friend Forever has unveiled the trailer for “To The North,” Romanian Mihai Mincan’s feature debut which is world premiering in the Horizons section at Venice. Inspired by true events, the edgy thriller follows Joel, a religious Filipino sailor who finds a Romanian stowaway, Dumitru, hidden between some containers during his shift on a transatlantic ship. Joel decides to hide him and subsequently starts feeling tormented by his crew, friends and even God. “To The North” stars Soliman Cruz, Niko Becker, Bart Guingona and Olivier Ho Hio Hen (“Stillwater”). The topnotch crew includes cinematographer George Chiper-Lillemark (“Immaculate”), sound designer Nicolas...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy