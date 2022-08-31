Read full article on original website
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As the heatwave throughout the valley continues, the threat to anyone outdoors remains constant, particularly those struggling with homelessness. Temperatures are expected to spike to 107 and 110 degrees this week making heat exhaustion and heat stroke even more of risk if you’re outside. “It’s...
COVID-19 bivalent boosters approved, coming to Las Vegas
The SNHD has started receiving some of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and expects to begin offering them next week in its clinics according to a release.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas shines purple and turquoise for National Suicide Prevention Week
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The High Roller at The LINQ and Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas is shining purple and turquoise Sunday night for National Suicide Prevention Week. The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention encourages residents to light up the skyline this week to remember those lives lost.
news3lv.com
Henderson Fire graduates first-ever class of paramedic ambulance operators
HENDERSON, Nev. (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department has graduated its first-ever class of paramedic ambulance operators, or PAOs. The position is described as a specialized role that increases the fire department’s ability to respond to more medical calls around the city of Henderson. PAOs are integrated into...
HVAC company warns of increasing scams in duct cleaning services
Bob's Repair employees said they've become increasingly aware of underhanded tactics used by other air duct cleaning companies to trick customers out of their hard earned dollars.
Anti-abortion centers: Unregulated, deceptive, and close as possible to abortion clinics
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Editor’s note: Destinee G., a source mentioned in this article, asked only her last initial be used out of concern for professional and personal retaliation for sharing her experience. Destinee G.’s period was late in February 2021. It wasn’t that abnormal. Until that year her menstrual cycle was irregular. But by the next month, she […] The post Anti-abortion centers: Unregulated, deceptive, and close as possible to abortion clinics appeared first on Nevada Current.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of missing National Guard veteran found in cave near Las Vegas
The body of a 77-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas has been found, the family said Wednesday. Clark Hall was last seen around 6 p.m. on June 18 when he left his home near East Tropical Parkway and North Pecos Road to go for a walk. Zelma...
Welfare of rescued dogs a focus in Nye County
Ensuring the welfare of hundreds of dogs, victims of an ongoing animal abuse investigation in Nye County, west of Las Vegas. This coming as a gruesome discovery yesterday of mass dog graves was made.
news3lv.com
Investigation: Extreme heat, long waits, late to class, students plead for bus changes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students at a local high school are demanding to take their district buses again after they were told they'd have to take public transportation. Those students say their academics and health are suffering just trying to get to and from school every day. News 3...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more supply chain issues
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California law could slow down your deliveries by taking thousands of truck drivers off the road. The Nevada Trucking Association said the gig worker law will drive some out of the industry and in return increase supply chain issues in Nevada. FOX5 reported on...
Las Vegas council hopefuls want to increase police budget, focus on housing security
As two members move to pursue higher office, Las Vegas voters will decide in November which new faces they want to fill those pivotal city council positions and make decisions about development, public safety and the future of Nevada’s largest city. The post Las Vegas council hopefuls want to increase police budget, focus on housing security appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Police help tenants at Las Vegas condo complex who were told to move due to management change
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 in June spoke with residents at the Desert Garden Condominiums who had no choice but to pack up and leave due to a change in property management. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and other community groups stepped in to ensure residents had some help with the relocating process.
Fox5 KVVU
Helping the homeless who live in Las Vegas Valley flood control tunnels
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Their home is a lot different from yours. At any given time, those work with the homeless believe as many as 1,500 people are living in flood control tunnels underneath the Las Vegas Valley. Rob Banghart knows the streets of Las Vegas can be mean...
NEW: COVID-19 levels rising in Las Vegas valley’s wastewater
The seven wastewater monitors in the Las Vegas valley all showed increases in COVID-19 genetic material in the latest surveillance reports
Woman asks for assistance in removing pole blocking view at home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Electric poles can be found throughout the Las Vegas valley, but there is one, in particular, that is standing right in front of the house of a homeowner who thinks it doesn’t have a purpose. 80-year-old Delores Taylor has lived in her home on La Madre Way and Jones, for less […]
Republican candidate arrested in Las Vegas for driving under the influence
A Republican candidate for Clark County public administrator was arrested on Aug. 26 for driving under the influence in Summerlin.
These groups are most at risk when the temperatures rise
It's hot out there and many locals will tell you they know how to play it safe. But one local doctor says it's time more valley residents start taking the heat seriously.
NV families to start getting USDA summer child food benefits this month
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Starting this month, Nevada is set to begin distributing a popular federal free food funding program designed to replace meals children missed at school and child care because of pandemic-related closures. The state will distribute summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer payments, or P-EBT throughout September, October and November. Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of […] The post NV families to start getting USDA summer child food benefits this month appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU
Neighbors say business making Henderson neighborhood smell
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Division of Air Quality reports 111 complaints, all about one Henderson business. Neighbors in the Black Mountain Ranch area say a nearby commercial plant often makes their neighborhood smelly. Some compare it to dryer sheets. “Two or three times this afternoon, came...
Nellis Air Force Base’s ‘Petting Zoo’ temporarily closed, set to relocate
The U.S. Air Force's premier Threat Training Facility (TTF) also known as the "Petting Zoo," which houses a collection of adversary weapons at Nellis Air Force Base, will be closed to the public for relocation.
