Henderson, NV

8newsnow.com

Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As the heatwave throughout the valley continues, the threat to anyone outdoors remains constant, particularly those struggling with homelessness. Temperatures are expected to spike to 107 and 110 degrees this week making heat exhaustion and heat stroke even more of risk if you’re outside. “It’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Fire graduates first-ever class of paramedic ambulance operators

HENDERSON, Nev. (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department has graduated its first-ever class of paramedic ambulance operators, or PAOs. The position is described as a specialized role that increases the fire department’s ability to respond to more medical calls around the city of Henderson. PAOs are integrated into...
HENDERSON, NV
Nevada Current

Anti-abortion centers: Unregulated, deceptive, and close as possible to abortion clinics

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Editor’s note: Destinee G., a source mentioned in this article, asked only her last initial be used out of concern for professional and personal retaliation for sharing her experience.  Destinee G.’s period was late in February 2021.  It wasn’t that abnormal. Until that year her menstrual cycle was irregular. But by the next month, she […] The post Anti-abortion centers: Unregulated, deceptive, and close as possible to abortion clinics appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Las Vegas council hopefuls want to increase police budget, focus on housing security

As two members move to pursue higher office, Las Vegas voters will decide in November which new faces they want to fill those pivotal city council positions and make decisions about development, public safety and the future of Nevada’s largest city. The post Las Vegas council hopefuls want to increase police budget, focus on housing security appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

NV families to start getting USDA summer child food benefits this month

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Starting this month, Nevada is set to begin distributing a popular federal free food funding program designed to replace meals children missed at school and child care because of pandemic-related closures. The state will distribute summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer payments, or P-EBT throughout September, October and November. Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of […] The post NV families to start getting USDA summer child food benefits this month appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Neighbors say business making Henderson neighborhood smell

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Division of Air Quality reports 111 complaints, all about one Henderson business. Neighbors in the Black Mountain Ranch area say a nearby commercial plant often makes their neighborhood smelly. Some compare it to dryer sheets. “Two or three times this afternoon, came...
HENDERSON, NV

