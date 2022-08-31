ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As the heatwave throughout the valley continues, the threat to anyone outdoors remains constant, particularly those struggling with homelessness. Temperatures are expected to spike to 107 and 110 degrees this week making heat exhaustion and heat stroke even more of risk if you’re outside. “It’s...
8newsnow.com

Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas restaurant makes security changes after valley-wide burglary spree

Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities. Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more...
8 News Now

How to avoid costly heat-related car issues this time of year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Holiday travel has already begun as the Labor Day weekend kicked off Friday, and experts recommend drivers check their cars as the heat can take a toll on them this time of year, sometimes even causing thousands of dollars in repair. Oscar Rodriguez owns a local autobody repair shop and said […]
The Nevada Independent

Las Vegas council hopefuls want to increase police budget, focus on housing security

As two members move to pursue higher office, Las Vegas voters will decide in November which new faces they want to fill those pivotal city council positions and make decisions about development, public safety and the future of Nevada’s largest city. The post Las Vegas council hopefuls want to increase police budget, focus on housing security appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-9/3/2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Sunday is looking as a carbon copy of what we experienced Saturday, hot temperatures and the threat of afternoon thunderstorms at higher elevations. We saw some flooding again in the Death Valley area Saturday due to powerful thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures will be 6 degrees above normal....
Fox5 KVVU

CalTrans: All lanes of I-15 SB to be open to California over holiday weekend

11 a.m. update: Nevada State Police on Friday advised of a crash on the 95 southbound, 1 mile south of Nevada/California border. Authorities say the 95 southbound travel lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted onto State Route 163. Lane closures expected for several hours, authorities say. Police advise...
NEVADA STATE

