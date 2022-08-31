Read full article on original website
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
Legal changes make Colorado an enticing casino market for Nevada operators
Millions of dollars of investment by Nevada gaming companies into casinos in Colorado's historic mining communities has turned the state into 14th largest gaming market in the U.S. The post Legal changes make Colorado an enticing casino market for Nevada operators appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
COVID-19 bivalent boosters approved, coming to Las Vegas
The SNHD has started receiving some of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and expects to begin offering them next week in its clinics according to a release.
Fox5 KVVU
Student pilot lands plane on US 95 near Boulder City following malfunction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City Police Department and Nevada State Police responded to an aircraft emergency landing on US 95 near Eldorado Valley Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday night. A post on the Boulder City police Facebook page says officers found the plane and 2 occupants safe...
8newsnow.com
Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As the heatwave throughout the valley continues, the threat to anyone outdoors remains constant, particularly those struggling with homelessness. Temperatures are expected to spike to 107 and 110 degrees this week making heat exhaustion and heat stroke even more of risk if you’re outside. “It’s...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more supply chain issues
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California law could slow down your deliveries by taking thousands of truck drivers off the road. The Nevada Trucking Association said the gig worker law will drive some out of the industry and in return increase supply chain issues in Nevada. FOX5 reported on...
Fox5 KVVU
50-foot showgirls on city’s gateway to downtown Las Vegas lit for first time Wednesday
Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities. Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more...
8newsnow.com
Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas restaurant makes security changes after valley-wide burglary spree
Lithium mining might charge Nevada’s economy, but it will destroy the environment
This opinion column was submitted by author and activist Elisabeth Robson. Re: “Is lithium about to battery-charge Nevada’s economy?,” Aug. 7: Pat Hickey writes that he finds it “ironic that certain environmental activists are opposing the mining of lithium in Nevada.” I would be one of those activists, and I do indeed oppose mining lithium...
How to avoid costly heat-related car issues this time of year
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Holiday travel has already begun as the Labor Day weekend kicked off Friday, and experts recommend drivers check their cars as the heat can take a toll on them this time of year, sometimes even causing thousands of dollars in repair. Oscar Rodriguez owns a local autobody repair shop and said […]
Station Casinos announces another property closure
Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, announced Friday that it would be closing the Wild Wild West Hotel and Gambling Hall on Tropicana just west of I-15.
Drivers can expect delays on I-15 over Labor Day weekend, NDOT says
It's an extended holiday weekend, so figure motorists using Interstate 15 to get in and out of Las Vegas will experience some delays -- probably long ones -- near Primm and Mesquite.
Las Vegas council hopefuls want to increase police budget, focus on housing security
As two members move to pursue higher office, Las Vegas voters will decide in November which new faces they want to fill those pivotal city council positions and make decisions about development, public safety and the future of Nevada’s largest city. The post Las Vegas council hopefuls want to increase police budget, focus on housing security appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Newspaper reporter fatally stabbed outside Las Vegas home
Newspaper reporter fatally stabbed outside home
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook-9/3/2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Sunday is looking as a carbon copy of what we experienced Saturday, hot temperatures and the threat of afternoon thunderstorms at higher elevations. We saw some flooding again in the Death Valley area Saturday due to powerful thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures will be 6 degrees above normal....
Fox5 KVVU
CalTrans: All lanes of I-15 SB to be open to California over holiday weekend
11 a.m. update: Nevada State Police on Friday advised of a crash on the 95 southbound, 1 mile south of Nevada/California border. Authorities say the 95 southbound travel lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted onto State Route 163. Lane closures expected for several hours, authorities say. Police advise...
House Prices Are Falling in These Five Overvalued Cities
In some of the most overvalued cities in the country, home prices have already peaked and have now started to drop.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of missing National Guard veteran found in cave near Las Vegas
The body of a 77-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas has been found, the family said Wednesday. Clark Hall was last seen around 6 p.m. on June 18 when he left his home near East Tropical Parkway and North Pecos Road to go for a walk. Zelma...
NEW: COVID-19 levels rising in Las Vegas valley’s wastewater
The seven wastewater monitors in the Las Vegas valley all showed increases in COVID-19 genetic material in the latest surveillance reports
New North Las Vegas watering assignments in effect
The fall seasonal watering restrictions went into effect on Thursday. The new mandatory watering assignments in North Las Vegas will stay in place from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.
