“We could spend years trying to understand them on on a physics level, or we could automate it”: Neural DSP’s Doug Castro on how machine learning can surpass human understanding of amplifiers
For the head of a company that’s literally named after neural networks, Doug Castro – the founder of Neural DSP – has a somewhat surprising approach to the tech. “Our mantra at Neural is that we should only use AI when everything else has been ruled out,” he tells us over Zoom, from the company’s head office in Finland (we’d be remiss, also, not to mention the illuminated Neural DSP logo behind him). So how did we get here, where Neural DSP’s Quad Cortex is one of the most powerful hardware modellers out there, all thanks to AI?
Nature.com
Optimization two-qubit quantum gate by two optical control methods in molecular pendular states
Implementation of quantum gates are important for quantum computations in physical system made of polar molecules. We investigate the feasibility of implementing gates based on pendular states of the molecular system by two different quantum optical control methods. Firstly, the Multi-Target optimal control theory and the Multi-Constraint optimal control theory are described for optimizing control fields and accomplish the optimization of quantum gates. Numerical results show that the controlled NOT gate (CNOT) can be realized under the control of above methods with high fidelities (0.975 and 0.999) respectively. In addition, in order to examine the dependence of the fidelity on energy difference in the same molecular system, the SWAP gate in the molecular system is also optimized with high fidelity (0.999) by the Multi-Constraint optimal control theory with the zero-area and constant-fluence constraints.
Computing semantic similarity of texts based on deep graph learning with ability to use semantic role label information
We propose a deep graph learning approach for computing semantic textual similarity (STS) by using semantic role labels generated by a Semantic Role Labeling (SRL) system. SRL system output has significant challenges in dealing with graph-neural networks because it doesn't have a graph structure. To address these challenges, we propose a novel SRL graph by using semantic role labels and dependency grammar. For processing the SRL graph, we proposed a Deep Graph Neural Network (DGNN) based graph-U-Net model that is placed on top of the transformers to use a variety of transformers to process representations obtained from them. We investigate the effect of using the proposed DGNN and SRL graph on the performance of some transformers in computing STS. For the evaluation of our approach, we use STS2017 and SICK datasets. Experimental evaluations show that using the SRL graph accompanied by applying the proposed DGNN increases the performance of the transformers used in the DGNN.
Conveyor-mode single-electron shuttling in Si/SiGe for a scalable quantum computing architecture
Small spin-qubit registers defined by single electrons confined in Si/SiGe quantum dots operate successfully and connecting these would permit scalable quantum computation. Shuttling the qubit carrying electrons between registers is a natural choice for high-fidelity coherent links provided the overhead of control signals stays moderate. Our proof-of-principle demonstrates shuttling of a single electron by a propagating wave-potential in an electrostatically defined 420"‰nm long Si/SiGe quantum-channel. This conveyor-mode shuttling approach requires independent from its length only four sinusoidal control signals. We discuss the tuning of the signal parameters, detect the smoothness of the electron motion enabling the mapping of potential disorder and observe a high single-electron shuttling fidelity of 99.42"‰Â±"‰0.02% including a reversal of direction. Our shuttling device can be readily embedded in industrial fabrication of Si/SiGe qubit chips and paves the way to solving the signal-fanout problem for a fully scalable semiconductor quantum-computing architecture.
A scheme to create and verify scalable entanglement in optical lattice
To achieve scalable quantum information processing, great efforts have been devoted to the creation of large-scale entangled states in various physical systems. Ultracold atom in optical lattice is considered as one of the promising platforms due to its feasible initialization and parallel manipulation. In this work, we propose an efficient scheme to generate and characterize global entanglement in the optical lattice. With only two-layer quantum circuits, the generation utilizes two-qubit entangling gates based on the superexchange interaction in double wells. The parallelism of these operations enables the generation to be fast and scalable. To verify the entanglement of this non-stabilizer state, we mainly design three complementary detection protocols which are less resource-consuming compared to the full tomography. In particular, one just needs two homogenous local measurement settings to identify the entanglement property. Our entanglement generation and verification protocols provide the foundation for the further quantum information processing in optical lattice.
Integrable quantum many-body sensors for AC field sensing
Quantum sensing is inevitably an elegant example of the supremacy of quantum technologies over their classical counterparts. One of the desired endeavors of quantum metrology is AC field sensing. Here, by means of analytical and numerical analysis, we show that integrable many-body systems can be exploited efficiently for detecting the amplitude of an AC field. Unlike the conventional strategies in using the ground states in critical many-body probes for parameter estimation, we only consider partial access to a subsystem. Due to the periodicity of the dynamics, any local block of the system saturates to a steady state which allows achieving sensing precision well beyond the classical limit, almost reaching the Heisenberg bound. We associate the enhanced quantum precision to closing of the Floquet gap, resembling the features of quantum sensing in the ground state of critical systems. We show that the proposed protocol can also be realized in near-term quantum simulators, e.g. ion-traps, with a limited number of qubits. We show that in such systems a simple block magnetization measurement and a Bayesian inference estimator can achieve very high precision AC field sensing.
