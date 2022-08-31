ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Local parent brings awareness to school dress code policies

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The last thing Ashton Huseman expected when she sent her daughter to school on Monday was for her to come home with a dress code violation. “I kind of look at her and I’m thinking ‘for what?’ and she puts her arms up. When her arms go up, it happens to me too, that little bit of her belly showed,” Huseman said.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Education
City
Morgantown, WV
The Recorddelta

Buckhannon woman arrested after undercover operation

BUCKHANNON — One Buckhannon woman is being held on a large cash bond after a sting operation revealed the intent to deliver a controlled substance heroin. According to court documentation, an undersigned officer relinquished two suspected heroin stamps from the defendant, 36-year-old Katrece Marie Tinney. The criminal complaint stated...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Woman sentenced for scamming West Virginia senior citizen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Nevada woman, Tuesday, to more than seven years in prison, Tuesday, for committing financial fraud against the elderly, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Gibson
WSAZ

Father sentenced to prison in death of infant son

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19, who was charged last year in the death of one-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech, The Exponent-Telegram reported.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Kelly’s reopens in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — A classic Clarksburg restaurant held its grand opening on Friday during the Italian Heritage Festival after the original building was purchased by Harrison County. Kelly’s 2.0 is the successor to Kelly’s Irish Pub, which was previously known as P.J. Kelly’s and operated for 50 years before it closed in 2020. The […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazing#Fraternity#College
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Amendment 2 on November ballot

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia voters will be able to decide if there is going to be an amendment to the state constitution this November. During this weeks Brooke County Commission meeting this was addressed. Amendment two is going to be on the ballot. It means giving the legislature authority to remove personal property […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Sobriety checkpoint planned in Philippi next week

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Thursday announced that troopers will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week. According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will be located on US Route 250 in front of Builders Center and Supply within the city limits of […]
PHILIPPI, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Co. in Wheeling evacuated

UPDATE (8 p.m.) — Fire crews are no longer on scene. WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WTRF has confirmed that the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company on 18th Street in East Wheeling was evacuated Saturday afternoon. The Wheeling Fire Department is on scene and is investigating a possible chemical leak. 7News is on site and will have […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
wvpublic.org

Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks

A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

A Real Discussion About Potentially Firing Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown said it all after West Virginia lost to Pitt, 38-31, in the Backyard Brawl. “There was a little over six minutes to go in the game. It was 4th and about a foot. We’re up seven,” Brown said following the game. “You can pin ’em, and we did. 6:01 to go — I looked up at the clock — and they had to go 98 yards and we’re up by seven. If you go for it there and you don’t get it, then they got a short field and three timeouts. Best answer I can give you is, if I had to do it again, I would do the same decision.”
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy