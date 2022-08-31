Read full article on original website
wvde.us
West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition Juvenile Awards Presented At Conference
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition (WVSDT) presented awards to educators and institutions at their recent Juvenile Staff Conference. Administrators acknowledged academic growth and development as well as outstanding teachers who support students housed in juvenile services facilities. The Beckley Center School in Beckley,...
CODE BLUE: Students suffer ‘medical issue’ at North Marion HS
A code blue was called at North Marion High School, Thursday, in reference to three students suffering "a medical issue" that has not been disclosed at this time, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
UPDATE: Second Elkins Mountain School runaway apprehended
The West Virginia State Police are asking the public to help them find two teenagers who ran away from the Elkins Mountain School's Oak Ridge Campus in Gilman, Randolph County.
WDTV
Local parent brings awareness to school dress code policies
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The last thing Ashton Huseman expected when she sent her daughter to school on Monday was for her to come home with a dress code violation. “I kind of look at her and I’m thinking ‘for what?’ and she puts her arms up. When her arms go up, it happens to me too, that little bit of her belly showed,” Huseman said.
The Recorddelta
Buckhannon woman arrested after undercover operation
BUCKHANNON — One Buckhannon woman is being held on a large cash bond after a sting operation revealed the intent to deliver a controlled substance heroin. According to court documentation, an undersigned officer relinquished two suspected heroin stamps from the defendant, 36-year-old Katrece Marie Tinney. The criminal complaint stated...
What to do this Labor Day weekend in north central West Virginia
Labor Day weekend is seen by many as the last weekend of summer. If you're looking for one last hoorah before shifting into fall mode, there are several events planned in north central West Virginia this weekend.
Man arrested in Preston County after allegedly assaulting a woman
A man has been arrested in Preston County stemming from a reported assault in Monongalia County.
Woman sentenced for scamming West Virginia senior citizen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Nevada woman, Tuesday, to more than seven years in prison, Tuesday, for committing financial fraud against the elderly, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money […]
WSAZ
Father sentenced to prison in death of infant son
CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19, who was charged last year in the death of one-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech, The Exponent-Telegram reported.
WDTV
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
Kelly’s reopens in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — A classic Clarksburg restaurant held its grand opening on Friday during the Italian Heritage Festival after the original building was purchased by Harrison County. Kelly’s 2.0 is the successor to Kelly’s Irish Pub, which was previously known as P.J. Kelly’s and operated for 50 years before it closed in 2020. The […]
West Virginia Amendment 2 on November ballot
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia voters will be able to decide if there is going to be an amendment to the state constitution this November. During this weeks Brooke County Commission meeting this was addressed. Amendment two is going to be on the ballot. It means giving the legislature authority to remove personal property […]
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Philippi next week
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Thursday announced that troopers will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week. According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will be located on US Route 250 in front of Builders Center and Supply within the city limits of […]
Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Co. in Wheeling evacuated
UPDATE (8 p.m.) — Fire crews are no longer on scene. WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WTRF has confirmed that the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company on 18th Street in East Wheeling was evacuated Saturday afternoon. The Wheeling Fire Department is on scene and is investigating a possible chemical leak. 7News is on site and will have […]
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia this weekend
For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in "National Cinema Day."
wvpublic.org
Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks
A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
WDTV
Child, 4, found locked in bedroom with boxes blocking access to bathroom, woman charged
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown woman was charged after officers said a 4-year-old child was locked in a bedroom with boxes barricading access to the bathroom while she was at work. Officers were dispatched to a home in Morgantown Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. for a welfare check, according...
Brothers host annual car show in Fairmont in honor of their late father
Two brothers hosted their second annual event on Sept. 3, in honor of their father.
voiceofmotown.com
A Real Discussion About Potentially Firing Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown said it all after West Virginia lost to Pitt, 38-31, in the Backyard Brawl. “There was a little over six minutes to go in the game. It was 4th and about a foot. We’re up seven,” Brown said following the game. “You can pin ’em, and we did. 6:01 to go — I looked up at the clock — and they had to go 98 yards and we’re up by seven. If you go for it there and you don’t get it, then they got a short field and three timeouts. Best answer I can give you is, if I had to do it again, I would do the same decision.”
