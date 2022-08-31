Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Barred From Performing Made In America Because He Was Late, Rapper Responds
Made In America 2022 is in full swing, and, as usual, the festival has a stacked lineup. On Saturday, Tyler, The Creator headlined, and Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Pusha T, and JID all performed as well. One big name who was conspicuously absent yesterday was Kodak Black, who was...
hotnewhiphop.com
Erica Banks Debuts New Rapper Boyfriend In Hot IG Photos
Erica Banks is off the market. On Friday, the 22-year old rapper took to social media to make things Instagram official, revealing that she's in a relationship with Tennessee rapper Finesse2Tymes. Although Banks is usually an open book when it comes to her fans, she didn't share much about the new relationship. She posted a slew of photos of herself hold her new beau's neck as he clung tightly to her waist. "2X [green heart]," she captioned the pic.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent & The Game Take Shot At Each Other On Instagram
Earlier this year, The Game expressed great frustration after not being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Being that the NFL playoff game was located at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the rapper felt he should have graced the stage with the other performers since he's from the area. However, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent did the honors.
hotnewhiphop.com
Remy Ma Uses Thirst Trap To Announce New EP
Remy Ma has conquered a lot of milestones throughout her rap career. Born Reminisce Smith, the 42-year-old rapper rose to stardom in the early 2000s. Being from New York, she was able to work with notable artists like Big Pun and Fat Joe, giving her a leg up on other female musicians in the industry.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Challenges Instagram Guidelines With New Posts
Kanye's been lighting up Instagram for a few days now with an onslaught of posts raging against everyone from Kid Cudi to Daniel Cherry III. When he's not picking fights, he's also been listing some of his favorite new music and some new fashion ideas. The last few hours, however,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Willow Smith Faced "Pushback" As Black Rock Singer, Says Jada Pinkett Smith Received Death Threats
For most of her life, Willow Smith has been pursuing music. With parents like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, having a career in entertainment seemed like an expected fit, and as a kid, the world was hypnotized by Willow's hit single, "Whip My Hair." However, that Pop takeover was short-lived as Smith has repeatedly expressed that she struggled with anxiety as her music career began to take off.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Offers His 100 Acres Of Land To Kanye West "Free Of Charge"
Even from behind bars, Young Thug wants to make moves with Kanye West. By now, we know of Young Thug facing serious federal charges after being named in a RICO indictment out of Georgia. The rapper has been accused of being the leader of a criminal gang operation YSL or Young Slime Life, however, his supports insist that YSL, or Young Stoner Life, is simply a record label that has been targeted because they are young Black professionals dominating in the music industry.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pardison Fontaine Praises Megan Thee Stallion's Milkmaid Outfit For Germany Performance
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine haven't been together as long as other favourite hip-hop couples, but their love – and lust – for one another is certainly obvious. Their union may have been plagued with breakup rumours at the start of 2022 after the Houston hottie removed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Britney Spears Responds To Son Jayden's "Outcry" In New Interview
Britney Spears has overcome a lot in her 20 plus years in the game. After being set free from her conservatorship last November, 2022 was gearing up to be the year that the pop star got her life back. Things seemed to be on the up and up for Britney when she tied the knot in June, marrying Sam Asghari. But drama soon followed for the "Lucky" singer when her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, criticized her nude posts last month and exposed a video of an argument with her sons for the world to see.
hotnewhiphop.com
Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon For New House
She's preparing for the arrival of her twins and it seems that it is time for Abby De La Rosa to move to a new home. The DJ was catapulted into pop culture fame after she and Nick Cannon announced that they were expecting twins. Zion and Zillion Cannon arrived happy and healthy, and since that time, Cannon has gone on to add more babies to his growing brood.
hotnewhiphop.com
B2K Shares That Nelly Turned Down "Bump Bump Bump" Because Of Its Association To R. Kelly
While the members of B2K have been involved in drama of their own, in a recent interview with Drink Champs, they spilled the beans about different artists. During their lengthy sit-down talk with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E, they talked about numerous topics ranging from music to their feud with Omarion. However, one topic that got social media users talking was centered around R. Kelly.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Calls Out Venture Capitalists, Memes Kid Cudi & Daniel Cherry III
Kanye West's most recent Instagram uploads have made one thing abundantly clear – he's ready for war. Hours after the 45-year-old spent the evening dissing Daniel Cherry III with a variety of hat memes, he returned on the afternoon of Saturday (September 3) to share more thoughts, and throw more shade.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
NLE Choppa Speaks To The Ladies On "Little Miss"
Memphis star NLE Choppa has been stealing attention for his music and lifestyle choices. He has often been unfiltered on social media, stating that he has developed remedies that could help with diseases and other ailments, or firing off tweets about licking his girlfriend's armpits. The over-sharing has caused a few viral moments, but today (September 2), the rapper and his team are hoping that Choppa's new single is what gets fans talking across the globe.
hotnewhiphop.com
Freddie Gibbs "Soul Sold Separately" Features Revealed: Offset, Rick Ross, Pusha T, & More
When he's not beefing with Benny The Butcher, Freddie Gibbs has been teasing the upcoming release of his new album. Billboards for the project have been erected in major cities around the United States, and the Gary rapper released "Too Much" with Moneybagg Yo on Friday (September 2). Now, fans...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy & YaYa's Mayweather's Son Spots His Dad In Adorable Video
YaYa Mayweather is enjoying motherhood. The 21-year old daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather gave birth to her son KJ last year and let fans in on her journey as a new mom. KJ, real name Kentrell Jr., is Yaya's first and only child with NBA YoungBoy. Although the pair has had their ups and downs over the years, it seems that their co-parenting relationship is in a good place these days. Last month, they had the Internet buzzing after YaYa posted photos of herself and KJ allegedly in the Baton Rouge rapper's Utah home.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Debuts "Super Freaky Girl" Alter Ego, Nick James
She may have been faced with her fair share of controversies in recent years, but 39-year-old Nicki Minaj has made it clear that 2022 is the year she's coming back with a vengeance – and a new alter ego. As you may have heard on the mother of one's...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 "Cool Grey" Set To Drop Soon: First Look
While the Air Jordan 2 hasn't always been extremely popular amongst fans, there is no doubt that the shoe is going through a bit of a resurgence right now. Jordan Brand is coming out with more new colorways than ever before, and that is going to be especially true in 2023. This is something sneakerheads should be looking forward to and thanks to Sole Retriever on Instagram, we now know one of the colorways that are lined up for next year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane & Baby Racks Defy The Odds On "Look Ma I Did It"
Though it feels like it's been a minute since Gucci Mane delivered a solo body of work that highlight him instead of his artists, he's continued to bless fans with a ton of solo music. Earlier this summer, he shared a message to the rap game as an elder statesman to stop dissing the dead -- an ironic turn of events seeing as he continued to diss Pookie Loc.
Comments / 0