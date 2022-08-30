ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

'It took a village': Kuna prepares for its first rodeo since 1949

The people of Kuna have been calling for a rodeo for years. Now, for the first time since 1949, Kuna will host a rodeo this Friday and Saturday night."A year hasn't gone by that I get multiple calls wondering why Kuna doesn't have a rodeo," said Chris Engels, the Kuna City Clerk....
KUNA, ID
Thoughts from Boise trustee candidate Steve Schmidt

Our society is divided. When an issue has no clear common ground, division causes each side to believe they are right and their opponents are wrong. And this belief can lead to losing sight of the intrinsic value of the person on the opposite side. This matters for the Boise School...
BOISE, ID
Beaver Fever: Boise State at Oregon State game preview

Game facts Time: September 3rd, 2022 Location: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR Weather at kickoff: 74 partly cloudy Odds: Oregon State by 2.5 TV: ESPN Radio: 670 KBOI Commentators: Beth "Mower" Mowins, Kirk "Morpheus"... Posted in:. Places:. 02:18. 02:17. 02:12. 02:06. 02:06. 02:04. Micron announced its new fab. But where will...
CORVALLIS, OR
Boise Police Chief will not face charges following assault investigation

Boise Chief Police Ryan Lee will not face criminal charges for assaulting a fellow officer following a review of an investigation. The investigation was conducted by the Idaho State Police and reviewed by the Clearwater County Prosecutor's Office. The investigation stemmed from...
BOISE, ID

