spotonidaho.com
'It took a village': Kuna prepares for its first rodeo since 1949
The people of Kuna have been calling for a rodeo for years. Now, for the first time since 1949, Kuna will host a rodeo this Friday and Saturday night."A year hasn't gone by that I get multiple calls wondering why Kuna doesn't have a rodeo," said Chris Engels, the Kuna City Clerk....
spotonidaho.com
Idaho lawmakers approve tax cuts, increase education funding during special session
Drawing from Idaho's $2 billion budget surplus, state lawmakers have approved more than $660 million in one-time and ongoing tax relief during a one-day special session Thursday in Boise. The legislature also set aside $410 million in additional funding for K-12 and higher education....
spotonidaho.com
Treasure Valley Prepcast Season 2, Episode 4 - Fruitland's Coaching Change (Video)
Curious about the football coaching change at Fruitland? Brandon Baney and Logan Green give an update, plus they recap an eventful week in football and volleyball. Week 2's top high school football games: Who will take home the ax trophy this year?. 21:57. North Idaho Prepcast Season 2, Episode 4...
spotonidaho.com
Thoughts from Boise trustee candidate Steve Schmidt
Our society is divided. When an issue has no clear common ground, division causes each side to believe they are right and their opponents are wrong. And this belief can lead to losing sight of the intrinsic value of the person on the opposite side. This matters for the Boise School...
spotonidaho.com
9 Boise Area Movie Theaters To Offer Can't Miss $3 Movies
Labor Day weekend is going to be an absolute scorcher, so why not spend it at the movies? Continue reading...
spotonidaho.com
Beaver Fever: Boise State at Oregon State game preview
Game facts Time: September 3rd, 2022 Location: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR Weather at kickoff: 74 partly cloudy Odds: Oregon State by 2.5 TV: ESPN Radio: 670 KBOI Commentators: Beth "Mower" Mowins, Kirk "Morpheus"... Posted in:. Places:. 02:18. 02:17. 02:12. 02:06. 02:06. 02:04. Micron announced its new fab. But where will...
spotonidaho.com
Boise State Football's Most Important Season Begins This Weekend
Will Boise State Football rise up once again to shock the college football world? Continue reading...
spotonidaho.com
Boise Police investigate child enticement reports (Video)
The Boise School District sent a letter to parents, alerting them to a report of a possible child enticement incident. Police say they are investigating.
spotonidaho.com
Boise Police Chief will not face charges following assault investigation
Boise Chief Police Ryan Lee will not face criminal charges for assaulting a fellow officer following a review of an investigation. The investigation was conducted by the Idaho State Police and reviewed by the Clearwater County Prosecutor's Office. The investigation stemmed from...
spotonidaho.com
Boise, cast your ballots for this September election. Here's what you need to know
Boise voters will choose their next school board trustees on Tuesday, when five of the board's seven seats are up for election. Trustees are responsible for setting school policies and ...
