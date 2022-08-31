Researchers found a new species of extinct ant preserved in amber. An uncommon chunk of African amber contained an extinct ant species previously unknown to science. The researchers from Friedrich Schiller University Jena, the University of Rennes in France, the University of Gdansk in Poland, and the Helmholtz-Zentrum Hereon in Geesthacht, Germany, examined the crucial fossil remains from 13 different animals in the amber and realized that they could not be attributed to any previously known species. They used the X-ray light source PETRA III at Hamburg's German Electron Synchrotron (DESY).

