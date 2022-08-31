ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ant Encased in Amber May Just Be An Entirely Different Species

Researchers found a new species of extinct ant preserved in amber. An uncommon chunk of African amber contained an extinct ant species previously unknown to science. The researchers from Friedrich Schiller University Jena, the University of Rennes in France, the University of Gdansk in Poland, and the Helmholtz-Zentrum Hereon in Geesthacht, Germany, examined the crucial fossil remains from 13 different animals in the amber and realized that they could not be attributed to any previously known species. They used the X-ray light source PETRA III at Hamburg's German Electron Synchrotron (DESY).
Solar Flare Alert: ‘Dangerous Sunspot’ Facing Earth Could Explode Sooner or Later

A "dangerous sunspot" known as active region 3089 (AR3089) is currently facing Earth. It has the tendency to emit a major solar flare is likely to strike our planet in the coming hours and days, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). A renewed solar storm could disrupt our Blue Planet's radio and satellite technologies, as well as the global positioning system (GPS).
Climate Change Simulations Indicate That Fish Stocks Have Declined in 103 of 226 Marine Regions

Without significant steps to counteract climate change, a recent study predicted that global fish supplies would not be able to rebound to sustainable levels. Researchers made predictions on the effects of various global temperature rises and the range of fishing activity on biomass, or the total number of fish by weight in a region, from 1950 to 2100.
Take A Look Inside the Barreleye Fish: The Marine Animal With Transparent Skull

An extremely rare fish with a transparent head is found in the depths-the fish swimming in the ocean with big green eyes peering up through its transparent head. The fish, with translucent heads and eyes resembling mesmerizing green orbs that peer upward through the darkness of the ocean's twilight zone, lies between 600 and 800 meters below the surface. The barreleye fish (Macropinna microstoma) gets its common name from a pair of enormous spherical domes attached to long, silvery eye tubes.
