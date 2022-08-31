Read full article on original website
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in Fremont
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA Dream
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says Superintendent
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay Area
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not Removed
NBC Bay Area
Parents Demand Immediate Changes After Shooting at Oakland School
Oakland parents still reeling from Monday's shooting at Madison Park Academy involving a 12-year-old shooter and 13-year-old victim are demanding the district make changes to better ensure the safety of their children. Marina Munoz is one of many frustrated parents who are hesitant to send their students back to school.
NBC Bay Area
VTA Offering Free Rides to Cooling Centers During Heat Wave
During this weekend's heat wave, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is providing free rides to several local cooling centers during the heat wave. There are dozens of cooling centers set up across the South Bay including in Campbell, San Jose, Sunnyvale, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto and Santa Clara.
NBC Bay Area
Redwood City Students Face Expulsion After Lunchtime Protest Over New Rules
Over a dozen students are facing expulsion at a Redwood City high school after a lunchtime protest of new cell phone and hallway pass rules, parents said. It all started with a demonstration during the lunch hours last week at Design Tech Charter School next to the Oracle campus. “My...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Starts Massive Sweep of Homeless Encampment Near Airport
After months of delays and debates, San Jose launched a massive month-long sweep of a sprawling homeless encampment near the airport Thursday. It was a jarring site for the 200 or so unhoused people in the encampment around Guadalupe Gardens, as crews plowed through the targeted first zone, near Hedding Street, of the 40-acre site.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Initiates Heat Mapping Effort as it Prepares for Heat Wave
More than 30 volunteers participated in a community heat mapping project in San Francisco Friday called Urban Heat Watch as part of the city's efforts to address health inequities related to extreme heat. Perfect timing, since San Francisco, along with the rest of the Bay Area, will be enduring an...
NBC Bay Area
Heat Wave Forces Bay Area Schools to Adjust
The heat wave hitting the Bay Area is affecting how schools handle recess and lunchtime for students. Contra Costa County officials are reminding schools to not take the hot weather lightly and to stay prepared. "Limiting the amount of time and energy that’s spent outside during the hottest parts of...
NBC Bay Area
Couple Overpaid City of San Jose for Trash Pickup for Years, You Too?
Weekly ups and downs banged up Dena and Joe Priolo’s old trash bin. So they recently called the City of San Jose. The tech who dropped off the can also dropped a bomb: “He goes, ‘well, you’ve got a 32 gallon can, but you’re paying for a 64 gallon can,’” Dena Priolo recalled.
NBC Bay Area
Residents of Chinese Boys Home Reunite Over Memories
The 80 and 90-something-year-old Chinese men shuffling into Millbrae's Tai Wu restaurant on a recent day had much more to share than just lunch. They were there to share a unique camaraderie as children who'd once lived in the Chung Mei Boys Home, an El Cerrito facility that took in Chinese boys between 1935 and 1954.
NBC Bay Area
Small Brush Fire Sparks on Mount Hamilton, Near San Jose
A small brush fire sparked early Sunday on Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose, according to the fire department. The fire was reported at about 7:50 a.m. in the 15000 block of Mount Hamilton Road, near Three Springs Road, fire officials said. Video from NBC Bay Area's traffic camera showed a trail of smoke rising on the west side of the mountain.
NBC Bay Area
Depleted Oxygen Levels Caused by SF Bay Algae Bloom Could Lead to ‘Large-Scale Aquatic Deaths'
While what is being called a massive harmful algal bloom stretching across San Francisco Bay appears to now be in decline as of Saturday, state and regional water resource officials say depleted oxygen levels caused by the algae could lead to large-scale aquatic deaths in the days ahead. That is...
NBC Bay Area
156th Scottish Games Celebration at Alameda County Fairgrounds
Some of the world's best caber tossers and hammer throwers are headed to the East Bay. The Scottish Games are taking place in Pleasanton at the Alameda County Fairgrounds from Friday, Sept. 2 to Sunday, Sept. 4 to mark the 156th festival celebrating Scottish heritage. The games begin at 8...
NBC Bay Area
Some Bay Area Counties Pause COVID Boosters Until New Omicron-Targeting Vaccines Arrive
Some Bay Area counties temporarily paused COVID-19 booster vaccinations Thursday in anticipation of the arrival of new vaccines targeting strains of the virus' omicron variant. Alameda, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties all paused their booster vaccination efforts, electing to resume them later this month when shipments of...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Double Stabbing in San Jose
Police in San Jose are investigating a double stabbing that occurred late Saturday afternoon. A San Jose Police Department spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillcap Avenue, near the Capitol Drive-In. Two men were transported to local hospitals with stab wounds. One...
NBC Bay Area
CHP Releases Photo of Possible Suspect Vehicles in Jasper Wu Shooting in Oakland
The California Highway Patrol released the identification early Friday evening of two possible vehicles that may have been involved in a November 2021 fatal shooting on Interstate 880 in Oakland that claimed the life of a 23-month-old Fremont boy. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021,...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Installs Devices, Materials at Some Intersections to Combat Sideshows
San Jose may finally have found a way to combat one of the city’s biggest headaches, sideshows. For the past three months, they’ve been installing devices and materials to make intersections smaller and harder for activities like drifting. They’re called intersection treatments. “It was mostly four or...
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Fire District Asks Cities to Close Trails, Open Spaces During Heat Wave
The incoming holiday weekend heat wave has the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District asking cities to close several popular hiking trails and open spaces for health and safety reasons. With temperatures expected to top 100 degrees for several days, the fire district is expecting a very busy weekend. It...
NBC Bay Area
Elderly Man Followed Home, Attacked for Rolex Watch in Foster City
An elderly Foster City man was left in disbelief after he was followed home from Costco and attacked for his Rolex watch. “He grabbed me and his accomplice, a woman, started to rip off my Rolex watch,” said the victim, who was left with scratches on his hands and arms.
NBC Bay Area
Three People Arrested in Foster City Rolex Robbery: Police
Police arrested three people in connection with a robbery of a Foster City man's Rolex watch, officials said Friday. According to Foster City police, officers arrested Alexandra Gheorghe,18, Cau Miclescu, 22, and Robert Miclescu, 30, in the Sacramento County city of Galt Friday. The 85-year-old man told NBC Bay Area...
NBC Bay Area
Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City
A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in San Jose Fatal Shooting Arrested Near Mexican Border
A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly San Jose shooting was arrested Friday morning while trying to flee the country, officials said. The shooting, which was reported Thursday night at a strip mall on the 1100 block of East William Street, left a woman dead and a man hospitalized. It marked San Jose's 27th homicide this year.
