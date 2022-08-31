ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

NBC Bay Area

Parents Demand Immediate Changes After Shooting at Oakland School

Oakland parents still reeling from Monday's shooting at Madison Park Academy involving a 12-year-old shooter and 13-year-old victim are demanding the district make changes to better ensure the safety of their children. Marina Munoz is one of many frustrated parents who are hesitant to send their students back to school.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

VTA Offering Free Rides to Cooling Centers During Heat Wave

During this weekend's heat wave, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is providing free rides to several local cooling centers during the heat wave. There are dozens of cooling centers set up across the South Bay including in Campbell, San Jose, Sunnyvale, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto and Santa Clara.
CAMPBELL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Redwood City Students Face Expulsion After Lunchtime Protest Over New Rules

Over a dozen students are facing expulsion at a Redwood City high school after a lunchtime protest of new cell phone and hallway pass rules, parents said. It all started with a demonstration during the lunch hours last week at Design Tech Charter School next to the Oracle campus. “My...
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Starts Massive Sweep of Homeless Encampment Near Airport

After months of delays and debates, San Jose launched a massive month-long sweep of a sprawling homeless encampment near the airport Thursday. It was a jarring site for the 200 or so unhoused people in the encampment around Guadalupe Gardens, as crews plowed through the targeted first zone, near Hedding Street, of the 40-acre site.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Heat Wave Forces Bay Area Schools to Adjust

The heat wave hitting the Bay Area is affecting how schools handle recess and lunchtime for students. Contra Costa County officials are reminding schools to not take the hot weather lightly and to stay prepared. "Limiting the amount of time and energy that’s spent outside during the hottest parts of...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents of Chinese Boys Home Reunite Over Memories

The 80 and 90-something-year-old Chinese men shuffling into Millbrae's Tai Wu restaurant on a recent day had much more to share than just lunch. They were there to share a unique camaraderie as children who'd once lived in the Chung Mei Boys Home, an El Cerrito facility that took in Chinese boys between 1935 and 1954.
EL CERRITO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Small Brush Fire Sparks on Mount Hamilton, Near San Jose

A small brush fire sparked early Sunday on Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose, according to the fire department. The fire was reported at about 7:50 a.m. in the 15000 block of Mount Hamilton Road, near Three Springs Road, fire officials said. Video from NBC Bay Area's traffic camera showed a trail of smoke rising on the west side of the mountain.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

156th Scottish Games Celebration at Alameda County Fairgrounds

Some of the world's best caber tossers and hammer throwers are headed to the East Bay. The Scottish Games are taking place in Pleasanton at the Alameda County Fairgrounds from Friday, Sept. 2 to Sunday, Sept. 4 to mark the 156th festival celebrating Scottish heritage. The games begin at 8...
PLEASANTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Double Stabbing in San Jose

Police in San Jose are investigating a double stabbing that occurred late Saturday afternoon. A San Jose Police Department spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillcap Avenue, near the Capitol Drive-In. Two men were transported to local hospitals with stab wounds. One...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Three People Arrested in Foster City Rolex Robbery: Police

Police arrested three people in connection with a robbery of a Foster City man's Rolex watch, officials said Friday. According to Foster City police, officers arrested Alexandra Gheorghe,18, Cau Miclescu, 22, and Robert Miclescu, 30, in the Sacramento County city of Galt Friday. The 85-year-old man told NBC Bay Area...
FOSTER CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City

A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
NBC Bay Area

Suspect in San Jose Fatal Shooting Arrested Near Mexican Border

A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly San Jose shooting was arrested Friday morning while trying to flee the country, officials said. The shooting, which was reported Thursday night at a strip mall on the 1100 block of East William Street, left a woman dead and a man hospitalized. It marked San Jose's 27th homicide this year.
SAN JOSE, CA

