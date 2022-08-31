A man was shot and wounded in downtown San Jose early Sunday morning then fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed on a nearby freeway, according to the police department. At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers working in the downtown entertainment zone heard several gunshots in the area of South First and San Salvador streets, police said. The officers then saw a white sedan fleeing the area.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO