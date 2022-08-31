ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Lee Corso's Performance Tonight

Earlier Thursday night, the College GameDay crew kicked off their show ahead of the Backyard Brawl. Before Pitt and West Virginia took the field, it was beloved GameDay analyst Lee Corso who was stealing the headlines. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger spotted Corso signing a fan's poster shortly before GameDay kicked off.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State's Big Win Over Notre Dame

Ohio State starts the 2022 season with a bang, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in Columbus this Saturday night. Urban Meyer, Ohio State's former head coach, spent his evening checking out Ryan Day's Buckeyes and likes what he saw. Meyer reacted to the Buckeyes' big season-opening win on...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut

A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NOLA.com

Prep football: Here are 3 games we’re watching Friday night

Wayne Stein and Hank Tierney each coached in a state championship game last season, with Stein helping St. Charles to the Division III title while Tierney coached his final game with Ponchatoula in a 5A title-game loss. With Tierney back at Shaw, each team has a proven coach with state championship experience.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Nebraska State
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit lets expletive slip on College Gameday

Kirk Herbstreit may have gotten a little too excited for the 2022 college football season. On ESPN’s College Gameday, the team played a game involving the transfer portal. A quarterback’s name would appear on the screen, and Herbstreit would have to try to guess what school they have transferred to.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1

We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Virginia Tech game delayed for unbelievable reason

Friday night’s game between Virginia Tech and Old Dominion was delayed for an unbelievable reason. The Hokies went into halftime of their game at Old Dominion trailing 10-7. The start of the second half was delayed because Virginia Tech’s coaches apparently got stuck in an elevator as they were traveling up to the press box.
BLACKSBURG, VA
FanSided

Nebraska football fans are ready to turn to Urban Meyer

Nebraska football fans have turned their attention to Urban Meyer becoming their next savior. With things going absolutely terrible for Scott Frost in year five, Nebraska football fans are done with the former Cornhuskers quarterback leading their program, as they have turned their attention to none other than Urban Meyer.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Northwestern#Th
College Football News

Cal vs UC Davis Prediction, Game Preview

Cal vs UC Davis prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Cal (0-0), UC Davis (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Aggies aren’t going to be any sort of a pushover. They have the defense that can hold...
DAVIS, CA
College Football News

Arkansas State vs Grambling State Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas State vs Grambling State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Arkansas State (0-0), Grambling (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC |...
JONESBORO, AR
College Football News

Georgia Southern vs Morgan State Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia Southern vs Morgan State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Georgia Southern (0-0), Morgan State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
STATESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy