Football World Reacts To Lee Corso's Performance Tonight
Earlier Thursday night, the College GameDay crew kicked off their show ahead of the Backyard Brawl. Before Pitt and West Virginia took the field, it was beloved GameDay analyst Lee Corso who was stealing the headlines. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger spotted Corso signing a fan's poster shortly before GameDay kicked off.
Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State's Big Win Over Notre Dame
Ohio State starts the 2022 season with a bang, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in Columbus this Saturday night. Urban Meyer, Ohio State's former head coach, spent his evening checking out Ryan Day's Buckeyes and likes what he saw. Meyer reacted to the Buckeyes' big season-opening win on...
Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut
A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
Prep football: Here are 3 games we’re watching Friday night
Wayne Stein and Hank Tierney each coached in a state championship game last season, with Stein helping St. Charles to the Division III title while Tierney coached his final game with Ponchatoula in a 5A title-game loss. With Tierney back at Shaw, each team has a proven coach with state championship experience.
Kirk Herbstreit lets expletive slip on College Gameday
Kirk Herbstreit may have gotten a little too excited for the 2022 college football season. On ESPN’s College Gameday, the team played a game involving the transfer portal. A quarterback’s name would appear on the screen, and Herbstreit would have to try to guess what school they have transferred to.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
Virginia Tech game delayed for unbelievable reason
Friday night’s game between Virginia Tech and Old Dominion was delayed for an unbelievable reason. The Hokies went into halftime of their game at Old Dominion trailing 10-7. The start of the second half was delayed because Virginia Tech’s coaches apparently got stuck in an elevator as they were traveling up to the press box.
Nebraska football fans are ready to turn to Urban Meyer
Nebraska football fans have turned their attention to Urban Meyer becoming their next savior. With things going absolutely terrible for Scott Frost in year five, Nebraska football fans are done with the former Cornhuskers quarterback leading their program, as they have turned their attention to none other than Urban Meyer.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Packer goes off on reporter for 'crazy statement' about Clemson
During ACC Network's new daily studio show, ACC PM, Mark Packer on Thursday called out David Ubben of The Athletic. Packer went off on Ubben for thinking that Clemson could easily lose six and (...)
Cincinnati, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Cincinnati. The Winton Woods football team will have a game with West Clermont High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. The Dohn Community football team will have a game with Cincinnati Country Day School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00.
Nick Saban changes his view of expanded College Football Playoff, explains why
When Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks, people listen to what he has to say. A living legend, few people have as much sway as he does. Now, he’s publicly changed his stance on expanding the College Football Playoff, embracing the 12-team model. Nick Saban explained his position on...
College Football News
Cal vs UC Davis Prediction, Game Preview
Cal vs UC Davis prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Cal (0-0), UC Davis (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Aggies aren’t going to be any sort of a pushover. They have the defense that can hold...
College Football News
Arkansas State vs Grambling State Prediction, Game Preview
Arkansas State vs Grambling State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Arkansas State (0-0), Grambling (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC |...
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
College Football News
Georgia Southern vs Morgan State Prediction, Game Preview
Georgia Southern vs Morgan State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Georgia Southern (0-0), Morgan State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
Louisville Makes Top Eight for '23 C Isaiah Miranda
The seven-footer from New England is one of the top centers in the Class of 2023.
