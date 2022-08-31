ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

orlandomagazine.com

Best 8 Orlando Food Halls

3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers

Our yearly Best of Orlando® poll takes the temperature of the entire Orlando area, asking our readers for their picks of best restaurants, best retail experiences, best theme parks and more. But we all know what you're really looking for after another hard year in the Florida here. Where's...
ORLANDO, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

‘Beauty & the Beast’ pop-up cocktail adventure is coming to Orlando

Fans of the “Beauty & the Beast” fairytale written by French author Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont can immerse in the story during a 90-minute escape room-style adventure at Orlando’s The Oliv Bar, from November 30, 2022-February 22, 2023. This isn’t the story of the beauty who tames...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Head to the movies on Saturday for just $3 a ticket

What better way to kick off a holiday weekend than a day at the movies?. To sweeten the deal, the big theatre chains have partnered with the nonprofit Cinema Foundation for National Cinema Day to offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. Many are also offering special deals on refreshment combos.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Troubled Universal Attraction Shutting Back Down After Bare Months of Reopening

Universal Orlando Resort recently announced that a popular attraction would shut down again after only a few months of operation. There is so much to see and do at Universal Orlando Resort. With two Parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, an extensive list of attractions for the entire family, fun activities, breathtaking entertainment offerings, character interactions, mouth-watering food offerings, and so much more, it’s no wonder why Universal is a fan-favorite destination in Orlando, Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando airport passport mix-up delays 7-year-old's trip back home

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of a 7-year-old boy said his trip back home to Jamaica was delayed after an airport worker switched his passport with another child. "My passport got switched," said 7-year-old Kyle Martin. He said he is happy to head back home to Jamaica, and he was supposed to fly home yesterday but had the wrong passport.
ORLANDO, FL
franchising.com

Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken 45-Unit Agreement in Florida

The fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40 units in the northern...
ORLANDO, FL
vieravoice.com

Long-awaited Thrifty store opens to fanfare, festive crowd

Patrons of Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats can now enjoy shopping in central Brevard instead of having to drive to Melbourne or Palm Bay. The grocery store opened its newest and largest store July 29 in Rockledge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that attracted a cheerful crowd. In front of that...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl has officially formed in the Atlantic. Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is northeast of the far northeast Caribbean. No watches or warnings have been issued yet. The fifth named storm of the season will likely stay north of...
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live

Peaches and Kalifa rolled into Orlando's Plaza Live on a sleepy Monday night and really shook things up here in the City Beautiful. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of her seminal debut The Teaches of Peaches, Peaches performed the album in full with over-the-top theatrics and production that included a giant condom (that she walked over the crowd in). Sex ed. was in session definitely.
ORLANDO, FL

