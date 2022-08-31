Read full article on original website
orlandomagazine.com
Best 8 Orlando Food Halls
3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Our yearly Best of Orlando® poll takes the temperature of the entire Orlando area, asking our readers for their picks of best restaurants, best retail experiences, best theme parks and more. But we all know what you're really looking for after another hard year in the Florida here. Where's...
Jungle Boys 2nd Florida Dispensary Now Open In Orlando
The Jungle Boys Orlando dispensary offers a product portfolio including 16 unique strains of Premium indoor flower
Tickets on sale for 2022 Florida Classic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Florida Blue Florida Classic Rivalry, featuring Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University. The game will be the 76th all-time matchup between the Rattlers and the Wildcats. It’s also the 43rd official “Florida Classic.”. “The annual rivalry...
attractionsmagazine.com
‘Beauty & the Beast’ pop-up cocktail adventure is coming to Orlando
Fans of the “Beauty & the Beast” fairytale written by French author Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont can immerse in the story during a 90-minute escape room-style adventure at Orlando’s The Oliv Bar, from November 30, 2022-February 22, 2023. This isn’t the story of the beauty who tames...
Big aquarium project shares more details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Brevard Zoo’s aquarium project at Port Canaveral is slated to open in 2027 — and the details for that opening have become clearer.
This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
Inside the Magic
Troubled Universal Attraction Shutting Back Down After Bare Months of Reopening
Universal Orlando Resort recently announced that a popular attraction would shut down again after only a few months of operation. There is so much to see and do at Universal Orlando Resort. With two Parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, an extensive list of attractions for the entire family, fun activities, breathtaking entertainment offerings, character interactions, mouth-watering food offerings, and so much more, it’s no wonder why Universal is a fan-favorite destination in Orlando, Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando airport passport mix-up delays 7-year-old's trip back home
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of a 7-year-old boy said his trip back home to Jamaica was delayed after an airport worker switched his passport with another child. "My passport got switched," said 7-year-old Kyle Martin. He said he is happy to head back home to Jamaica, and he was supposed to fly home yesterday but had the wrong passport.
Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl has officially formed in the Atlantic. Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is northeast of the far northeast Caribbean. No watches or warnings have been issued yet. The fifth named storm of the season will likely stay north of...
Bojangles is back: Chain returns to greater Orlando area
SANFORD, Fla. — Bojangles is back in the greater Orlando area. The chain returned to the area with a new location in Sanford that opened this week. The new location is located at 101 South Oregon Avenue. The next closest location is in Ocala. Eight locations in Central Florida...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
click orlando
Head to the movies on Saturday for just $3 a ticket
What better way to kick off a holiday weekend than a day at the movies?. To sweeten the deal, the big theatre chains have partnered with the nonprofit Cinema Foundation for National Cinema Day to offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. Many are also offering special deals on refreshment combos.
click orlando
Surprise, more storms expected Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more showers and storms along the East Coast sea breeze through the afternoon today. Expect a 50% coverage of rain on Saturday and a 60% coverage of rain on Sunday. Rain chances will be up to 50% for the afternoon on Labor Day...
vieravoice.com
Long-awaited Thrifty store opens to fanfare, festive crowd
Patrons of Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats can now enjoy shopping in central Brevard instead of having to drive to Melbourne or Palm Bay. The grocery store opened its newest and largest store July 29 in Rockledge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that attracted a cheerful crowd. In front of that...
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach Towns
There's little question that housing has become less affordable over the last year. According to Realtor.com, in June 2022, housing prices were up around 17% over the same time last year.
Billion-dollar, mixed-use resort in the works in Osceola County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Activity is ramping up on a billion-dollar, mixed-use resort project in northwest Osceola County near Disney. Site-clearing and pre-construction work is ongoing for the $1...
click orlando
Here’s a full list of concerts left in 2022 at Amway Center, Camping World Stadium
ORLANDO, Fla. – With COVID-19 cases decreasing worldwide and the return of live music, many concertgoers are making up for lost time. This year, Orlando venues have already seen their fair share of artists and bands, but more are ready to close out 2022 in the City Beautiful. [TRENDING:...
Week 2: Football Friday Night on 9
ORLANDO, Fla. — College football may take the stage on Saturday, but Friday night is still all about high school football in Florida. Week one was good, but week two of the high school football season did not disappoint. Check out all the highlights from week two, including our...
click orlando
VIDEO: Fire engulfs car in Orlando on I-4 near Universal
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 4 on Friday evening that briefly impacted traffic, fire officials said. Orlando Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire on I-4 near Universal Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date to...
