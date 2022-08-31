Read full article on original website
attractionsmagazine.com
‘Beauty & the Beast’ pop-up cocktail adventure is coming to Orlando
Fans of the “Beauty & the Beast” fairytale written by French author Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont can immerse in the story during a 90-minute escape room-style adventure at Orlando’s The Oliv Bar, from November 30, 2022-February 22, 2023. This isn’t the story of the beauty who tames...
click orlando
Head to the movies on Saturday for just $3 a ticket
What better way to kick off a holiday weekend than a day at the movies?. To sweeten the deal, the big theatre chains have partnered with the nonprofit Cinema Foundation for National Cinema Day to offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. Many are also offering special deals on refreshment combos.
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Our yearly Best of Orlando® poll takes the temperature of the entire Orlando area, asking our readers for their picks of best restaurants, best retail experiences, best theme parks and more. But we all know what you're really looking for after another hard year in the Florida here. Where's...
click orlando
Here’s a full list of concerts left in 2022 at Amway Center, Camping World Stadium
ORLANDO, Fla. – With COVID-19 cases decreasing worldwide and the return of live music, many concertgoers are making up for lost time. This year, Orlando venues have already seen their fair share of artists and bands, but more are ready to close out 2022 in the City Beautiful. [TRENDING:...
tastychomps.com
Labor Day Weekend – Local Orlando Foodie Specials – 2022
Kick off your Labor Day weekend by imbibing like Hemingway with JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes and Café La Trova, one of North America’s 50 Best Bars, for an exclusive “Havana Nights” pop-up cocktail experience. Sponsored by Bacardi, the cocktail menu features drinks true to early 20th century Cuba, like the Daiquiri Clasico, Mojito Criollo and more. Each drink is handmade by the Café La Trova team, using the “cantinero” style of bartending with quick handwork and theatrical shaking. Hosted in the recently renovated EvrBar at JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, transport yourself to the shores of Havana with tropical décor, live music and a menu of Cuban-inspired small bites.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
You'll like it, you'll love it at the Daytona Bandshell
There will be three concerts for Labor Day weekend at the Bandshell in Daytona Beach. The Sounds of Summer Concert Series will present Vegas McGraw, a Tim McGraw tribute, Friday, Sept. 2, and Fast Forward, a Kenny Chesney tribute Sunday, Sept. 4. The Saturday concert will be Completely Unchained, a Van Halen tribute band.
Inside the Magic
Troubled Universal Attraction Shutting Back Down After Bare Months of Reopening
Universal Orlando Resort recently announced that a popular attraction would shut down again after only a few months of operation. There is so much to see and do at Universal Orlando Resort. With two Parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, an extensive list of attractions for the entire family, fun activities, breathtaking entertainment offerings, character interactions, mouth-watering food offerings, and so much more, it’s no wonder why Universal is a fan-favorite destination in Orlando, Florida.
Jungle Boys 2nd Florida Dispensary Now Open In Orlando
The Jungle Boys Orlando dispensary offers a product portfolio including 16 unique strains of Premium indoor flower
Week 2: Football Friday Night on 9
ORLANDO, Fla. — College football may take the stage on Saturday, but Friday night is still all about high school football in Florida. Week one was good, but week two of the high school football season did not disappoint. Check out all the highlights from week two, including our...
orlandoweekly.com
Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live
Peaches and Kalifa rolled into Orlando's Plaza Live on a sleepy Monday night and really shook things up here in the City Beautiful. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of her seminal debut The Teaches of Peaches, Peaches performed the album in full with over-the-top theatrics and production that included a giant condom (that she walked over the crowd in). Sex ed. was in session definitely.
aroundosceola.com
Poinciana News — The First Friday food trucks are back this week
Guess what (Fri)day it is? It’s First Friday Food Truck night. Food Truck Friday is back!. The food trucks will be at the Poinciana Community Center (445 Marigold Ave.), on the first Friday, including tomorrow, the 2nd of September through November. Participating trucks include: Itar Bistro-Market, Mattie B’s Just Ribs, Peter Johns Ice Cream and Manny’s Pizzeria With a Latin Touch. There may still be space available for more food trucks. If you would like to participate, go to https://bit.ly/3PVxAUT.
Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl has officially formed in the Atlantic. Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is northeast of the far northeast Caribbean. No watches or warnings have been issued yet. The fifth named storm of the season will likely stay north of...
This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
orlandoweekly.com
Best Attraction That's Not a Theme Park
If you want to visit a local tourist attraction that exists on a human scale and truly reflects the unique characteristics of the Central Florida that it calls home, all signs point to Gatorland. Enter the gator maw out front and you'll find yourself in a home to all manner of exotic gators — including rare leucistic albino gators — and sundry other critters. This is a place where you're guaranteed to learn a little something in between the fun of the zip lines and close encounters. And you can't beat the iconic Gator Jumparoo Show.
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Inks 45-Unit Deal in Florida
Big Chicken, the star-powered, fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a big 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40...
Big aquarium project shares more details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Brevard Zoo’s aquarium project at Port Canaveral is slated to open in 2027 — and the details for that opening have become clearer.
This Is Florida's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
WSVN-TV
Teacher hits student in Orlando school
(WSVN) - A school employee was seen hitting a student at an elementary school, and parents are outraged. Brianna Blanton and her mother Kathleen were furious after they saw what went down at an elementary school near Orlando, earlier this week. “It’s scary,” said Brianna. Kathleen explained what...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning $175,000 ticket sold in Orlando set to expire Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Check your tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $175,000 and have yet to claim it. Officials said the FANTASY 5 ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store located at 14185 Lake Nona Boulevard in Orlando. Those who purchased tickets...
orangeobserver.com
Football schedule for today
It's Football Friday! Check out all the high school games in our area that are happening today. We are excited for today’s games. Let’s hope the weather cooperates and we can see some pigskin action tonight…. Our Game of the Week is West Orange High School vs. Apopka...
