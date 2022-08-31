Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I've put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Labor Day Weekend – Local Orlando Foodie Specials – 2022
Kick off your Labor Day weekend by imbibing like Hemingway with JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes and Café La Trova, one of North America’s 50 Best Bars, for an exclusive “Havana Nights” pop-up cocktail experience. Sponsored by Bacardi, the cocktail menu features drinks true to early 20th century Cuba, like the Daiquiri Clasico, Mojito Criollo and more. Each drink is handmade by the Café La Trova team, using the “cantinero” style of bartending with quick handwork and theatrical shaking. Hosted in the recently renovated EvrBar at JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, transport yourself to the shores of Havana with tropical décor, live music and a menu of Cuban-inspired small bites.
Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Our yearly Best of Orlando® poll takes the temperature of the entire Orlando area, asking our readers for their picks of best restaurants, best retail experiences, best theme parks and more. But we all know what you're really looking for after another hard year in the Florida here. Where's...
New Space-Themed Nightclub, Bar & Restaurant To Open in Cocoa Beach
The Cocoa Beach location will be the restaurant’s debut
This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
‘Beauty & the Beast’ pop-up cocktail adventure is coming to Orlando
Fans of the “Beauty & the Beast” fairytale written by French author Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont can immerse in the story during a 90-minute escape room-style adventure at Orlando’s The Oliv Bar, from November 30, 2022-February 22, 2023. This isn’t the story of the beauty who tames...
New mega bed and breakfast in Davenport
A new one-of-a-kind mega bed and breakfast in Davenport is just a stone trow away from the Orlando attractions. It's called Fantasy Island Resort Orlando.
This Is Florida's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
Head to the movies on Saturday for just $3 a ticket
What better way to kick off a holiday weekend than a day at the movies?. To sweeten the deal, the big theatre chains have partnered with the nonprofit Cinema Foundation for National Cinema Day to offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. Many are also offering special deals on refreshment combos.
15 fun and unique things you can only do in Orlando
It’s easy to go big in Orlando. A whopping 75 million people visit the area each year, making it one of the country’s top tourist destinations—not to mention that it boasts seven of the 10 most popular theme parks in the world. But whether you’re there for amusement parks, business, or a bit of both, Orlando offers a diverse array of attractions, entertainment, and experiences for all palates.
Poinciana News — The First Friday food trucks are back this week
Guess what (Fri)day it is? It’s First Friday Food Truck night. Food Truck Friday is back!. The food trucks will be at the Poinciana Community Center (445 Marigold Ave.), on the first Friday, including tomorrow, the 2nd of September through November. Participating trucks include: Itar Bistro-Market, Mattie B’s Just Ribs, Peter Johns Ice Cream and Manny’s Pizzeria With a Latin Touch. There may still be space available for more food trucks. If you would like to participate, go to https://bit.ly/3PVxAUT.
Long-awaited Thrifty store opens to fanfare, festive crowd
Patrons of Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats can now enjoy shopping in central Brevard instead of having to drive to Melbourne or Palm Bay. The grocery store opened its newest and largest store July 29 in Rockledge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that attracted a cheerful crowd. In front of that...
KOA Going Bigger than Ever for 2022 Expo
In the spirit of celebrating its 60th anniversary, Kampgrounds of America (KOA) is going bigger than ever for the 2022 KOA Convention and Expo in Orlando, Florida this coming November where unique products and services await attendees. “[B]ecause it’s our 60th [and] because we knew we wanted to kind of...
Garden Theatre cancels 2022-23 interactive movies
The theatre made the announcement on social media on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Garden Theatre has announced the cancellation of its 2022-23 interactive movies. The local community theatre stationed in downtown Winter Garden took to social media on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to make the announcement. "We are sad to make...
Big Chicken Inks 45-Unit Deal in Florida
Big Chicken, the star-powered, fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a big 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40...
Here’s a full list of concerts left in 2022 at Amway Center, Camping World Stadium
ORLANDO, Fla. – With COVID-19 cases decreasing worldwide and the return of live music, many concertgoers are making up for lost time. This year, Orlando venues have already seen their fair share of artists and bands, but more are ready to close out 2022 in the City Beautiful. [TRENDING:...
Coming Soon – Airline Will Offer Non Stop Between The Parlor City And The Sunshine State
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Fly BING with promotional one-way flights starting at $79 to Orlando and Fort Myers. Avelo Airlines today announced that it will begin serving Binghamton, New York with nonstop service to two popular Florida destinations: Orlando and Fort Myers, beginning this autumn. Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights from New York’s Southern Tier to Florida when service begins on November 16. Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft will fly the new routes twice weekly.
Troubled Universal Attraction Shutting Back Down After Bare Months of Reopening
Universal Orlando Resort recently announced that a popular attraction would shut down again after only a few months of operation. There is so much to see and do at Universal Orlando Resort. With two Parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, an extensive list of attractions for the entire family, fun activities, breathtaking entertainment offerings, character interactions, mouth-watering food offerings, and so much more, it’s no wonder why Universal is a fan-favorite destination in Orlando, Florida.
Big aquarium project shares more details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Brevard Zoo’s aquarium project at Port Canaveral is slated to open in 2027 — and the details for that opening have become clearer.
Best Attraction That's Not a Theme Park
If you want to visit a local tourist attraction that exists on a human scale and truly reflects the unique characteristics of the Central Florida that it calls home, all signs point to Gatorland. Enter the gator maw out front and you'll find yourself in a home to all manner of exotic gators — including rare leucistic albino gators — and sundry other critters. This is a place where you're guaranteed to learn a little something in between the fun of the zip lines and close encounters. And you can't beat the iconic Gator Jumparoo Show.
