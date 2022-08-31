ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Head to the movies on Saturday for just $3 a ticket

What better way to kick off a holiday weekend than a day at the movies?. To sweeten the deal, the big theatre chains have partnered with the nonprofit Cinema Foundation for National Cinema Day to offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. Many are also offering special deals on refreshment combos.
ORLANDO, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

‘Beauty & the Beast’ pop-up cocktail adventure is coming to Orlando

Fans of the “Beauty & the Beast” fairytale written by French author Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont can immerse in the story during a 90-minute escape room-style adventure at Orlando’s The Oliv Bar, from November 30, 2022-February 22, 2023. This isn’t the story of the beauty who tames...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Orlando’s food scene gets the spotlight during Magical Dining deal

Most tourists haven’t heard of Magical Dining, but locals get serious about it. Tucked into the Orlando neighborhoods, away from the skyline, away from the theme parks corridor, is Maxine’s on Shine. The small, intimate restaurant has developed a buzz as the perfect kind of restaurant for a...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandomagazine.com

Best 8 Orlando Food Halls

3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
ORLANDO, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers

Our yearly Best of Orlando® poll takes the temperature of the entire Orlando area, asking our readers for their picks of best restaurants, best retail experiences, best theme parks and more. But we all know what you're really looking for after another hard year in the Florida here. Where's...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Week 2: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — College football may take the stage on Saturday, but Friday night is still all about high school football in Florida. Week one was good, but week two of the high school football season did not disappoint. Check out all the highlights from week two, including our...
ORLANDO, FL
tastychomps.com

Labor Day Weekend – Local Orlando Foodie Specials – 2022

Kick off your Labor Day weekend by imbibing like Hemingway with JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes and Café La Trova, one of North America’s 50 Best Bars, for an exclusive “Havana Nights” pop-up cocktail experience. Sponsored by Bacardi, the cocktail menu features drinks true to early 20th century Cuba, like the Daiquiri Clasico, Mojito Criollo and more. Each drink is handmade by the Café La Trova team, using the “cantinero” style of bartending with quick handwork and theatrical shaking. Hosted in the recently renovated EvrBar at JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, transport yourself to the shores of Havana with tropical décor, live music and a menu of Cuban-inspired small bites.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
franchising.com

Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken 45-Unit Agreement in Florida

The fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40 units in the northern...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Olympia student aces the ACT

Olympia High School senior Madison Modlin has earned the highest possible American College Testing composite score of 36 and now is making plans for her future in college and beyond. In the United States high school graduating class of 2021, only 4,055 out of 1.29 million students who took the...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl has officially formed in the Atlantic. Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is northeast of the far northeast Caribbean. No watches or warnings have been issued yet. The fifth named storm of the season will likely stay north of...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Troubled Universal Attraction Shutting Back Down After Bare Months of Reopening

Universal Orlando Resort recently announced that a popular attraction would shut down again after only a few months of operation. There is so much to see and do at Universal Orlando Resort. With two Parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, an extensive list of attractions for the entire family, fun activities, breathtaking entertainment offerings, character interactions, mouth-watering food offerings, and so much more, it’s no wonder why Universal is a fan-favorite destination in Orlando, Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $14.495 Million Exquisite Modern Mediterranean Estate in Orlando has A Beautiful Courtyard with Sparkling Pool

The Estate in Orlando, a one of a kind home in the coveted Carolwood neighborhood in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort offering beautiful outdoor areas with a resort pool and an expansive covered courtyard is now available for sale. This home located at 10151 Enchanted Oak Dr, Orlando, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie Christensen (Phone: 407-592-2055) & Christopher Christensen (407-312-8003) at Premier Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WSVN-TV

Teacher hits student in Orlando school

(WSVN) - A school employee was seen hitting a student at an elementary school, and parents are outraged. Brianna Blanton and her mother Kathleen were furious after they saw what went down at an elementary school near Orlando, earlier this week. “It’s scary,” said Brianna. Kathleen explained what...
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Poinciana News — The First Friday food trucks are back this week

Guess what (Fri)day it is? It’s First Friday Food Truck night. Food Truck Friday is back!. The food trucks will be at the Poinciana Community Center (445 Marigold Ave.), on the first Friday, including tomorrow, the 2nd of September through November. Participating trucks include: Itar Bistro-Market, Mattie B’s Just Ribs, Peter Johns Ice Cream and Manny’s Pizzeria With a Latin Touch. There may still be space available for more food trucks. If you would like to participate, go to https://bit.ly/3PVxAUT.
POINCIANA, FL

