NBC San Diego
Firefighters Battling Brush Fire in Fallbrook
Road Closures: Northbound Sandia Creek Dr. at Rock Mountain Rd. Firefighters are in North County battling a brush fire that sparked in Fallbrook Sunday afternoon. The fire sparked around 1:30 p.m. in the 39000 block of Sandia Creek Drive. North County Fire Protection District tweeted out saying the fire was...
NBC San Diego
Backyard Sinkhole Leads to Mudslide Evacuations in Valencia Park
A handful of homes on Trinidad Way in the Valencia Park neighborhood were evacuated Saturday after a water leak caused a mudslide in the backyard of one home, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said. A retaining wall also collapsed at 11:07 a.m. Saturday behind the home in the 5500 block...
NBC San Diego
Scorching Temps Cause Power Outages for Thousands of SDG&E Customers
Excessively high heat baked San Diego County Saturday, shutting off power for over 10,500 SDG&E customers at one point, according to the electric company. The biggest outages were recorded in Chula Vista, East Ramona and Pine Valley. SDG&E confirmed that heat was a factor in some of those circuits coming...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Unified Parents and Students Hot Over Lack of Air Conditioning
Some parents, students and teachers in the San Diego Unified School District are seething over having no air conditioning in some schools. The district said it is trying to get portable air conditioning units to schools as soon as possible. “Last class I was lightheaded,” said San Diego High School...
NBC San Diego
Here's Where Temperature Records Were Broken in San Diego County on Saturday
Saturday's inferno-like temperatures across Southern California did make it to record-high temperatures for Sept. 3. On Saturday, San Diego recorded a high temperature of 95 degrees, beating its previous record of 92 in 1998. The books have been recording this temperature since 1875, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.
NBC San Diego
Heat Wave Continues for San Diego County, Excessive Heat Warning Extended
The searing heat that has baked San Diego County in recent days is expected to continue through the Labor Day weekend, with excessive-heat warnings in place into next week. The National Weather Service extended the excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for all areas. It said it appears that any significant cooling will be delayed until Friday.
NBC San Diego
New COVID-19 Boosters Heading to San Dieg County as Case Numbers Continue to Decline
San Diego County expects to receive new COVID-19 boosters that target multiple strains of the virus next week, it was announced Friday. The bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus and BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. The Pfizer/BioNTech is for those age 12 and over, while the Moderna bivalent booster is for those age 18 and older.
NBC San Diego
San Diego's Hot Weather Sends Residents and Visitors Alike Looking for Relief
It’s hot in San Diego County right now. From the mountains, to the coast high temperatures are expected to last through Labor Day weekend. “Today completely took me by surprise,” said Christina Williams, who is visiting San Diego. “I should have put on shorts, and a tank top,”...
NBC San Diego
Anne Heche Was Trapped in Burning Home for 45 Minutes
Editor's Note: Some may find the details of this report disturbing. Firefighters sent to the scene of a car crash and house fire in Mar Vista Aug. 5, that ultimately claimed the life of actor Anne Heche, were unable to begin lifesaving efforts for about 45 minutes after they first arrived at the scene, according to LA City Fire Department records and time-stamped recordings of radio communications.
NBC San Diego
Boy, 17, Arrested in Man's Stabbing Death in Imperial Beach
A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man in an oceanfront neighborhood near Border Field State Park, authorities said Sunday. The teen was arrested just after noon Saturday by agents with the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force....
NBC San Diego
Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park
Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Police Searching for Missing At-Risk 51-Year-Old Man Last Seen Sunday
The Chula Vista Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk man who was last seen Sunday near the Chula Vista DMV. The man, identified as 51-year-old Loren Hobrock, walked away from his independent living facility located in the 300 block of Corte Maria Avenue. An employee of the facility did follow Hobrock for a short while before losing sight of him near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and C Street. The employee never saw him after that and contacted the police for assistance.
NBC San Diego
With Home Destroyed in Border 32 Fire Near Dulzura, Man Holds Out Hope His 3 Dogs Survived
Although his home and livelihood were destroyed in a fast-moving fire that scorched thousands of acres in Dulzura on Wednesday, Ronnie Fukada is holding out hope that the things that are most important to him survived -- his three dogs. “Only thing is, I’m hoping I can find my dogs,"...
