Carlsbad, CA

NBC San Diego

Firefighters Battling Brush Fire in Fallbrook

Road Closures: Northbound Sandia Creek Dr. at Rock Mountain Rd. Firefighters are in North County battling a brush fire that sparked in Fallbrook Sunday afternoon. The fire sparked around 1:30 p.m. in the 39000 block of Sandia Creek Drive. North County Fire Protection District tweeted out saying the fire was...
FALLBROOK, CA
NBC San Diego

Backyard Sinkhole Leads to Mudslide Evacuations in Valencia Park

A handful of homes on Trinidad Way in the Valencia Park neighborhood were evacuated Saturday after a water leak caused a mudslide in the backyard of one home, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said. A retaining wall also collapsed at 11:07 a.m. Saturday behind the home in the 5500 block...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Heat Wave Continues for San Diego County, Excessive Heat Warning Extended

The searing heat that has baked San Diego County in recent days is expected to continue through the Labor Day weekend, with excessive-heat warnings in place into next week. The National Weather Service extended the excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for all areas. It said it appears that any significant cooling will be delayed until Friday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

New COVID-19 Boosters Heading to San Dieg County as Case Numbers Continue to Decline

San Diego County expects to receive new COVID-19 boosters that target multiple strains of the virus next week, it was announced Friday. The bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus and BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. The Pfizer/BioNTech is for those age 12 and over, while the Moderna bivalent booster is for those age 18 and older.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#State Of Emergency#City Council#Message Boards#Traffic Accident#Vehicles#Construction Maintenance
NBC San Diego

Anne Heche Was Trapped in Burning Home for 45 Minutes

Editor's Note: Some may find the details of this report disturbing. Firefighters sent to the scene of a car crash and house fire in Mar Vista Aug. 5, that ultimately claimed the life of actor Anne Heche, were unable to begin lifesaving efforts for about 45 minutes after they first arrived at the scene, according to LA City Fire Department records and time-stamped recordings of radio communications.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

Boy, 17, Arrested in Man's Stabbing Death in Imperial Beach

A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man in an oceanfront neighborhood near Border Field State Park, authorities said Sunday. The teen was arrested just after noon Saturday by agents with the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force....
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
NBC San Diego

Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park

Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Police Searching for Missing At-Risk 51-Year-Old Man Last Seen Sunday

The Chula Vista Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk man who was last seen Sunday near the Chula Vista DMV. The man, identified as 51-year-old Loren Hobrock, walked away from his independent living facility located in the 300 block of Corte Maria Avenue. An employee of the facility did follow Hobrock for a short while before losing sight of him near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and C Street. The employee never saw him after that and contacted the police for assistance.
CHULA VISTA, CA
