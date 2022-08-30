Read full article on original website
UAH Shuts Out Georgia Southwestern 3-0 for First Win of 2022
AMERICUS, Ga. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's soccer team picked up its first win of the 2022 campaign with a 3-0 shutout at Georgia Southwestern on Saturday afternoon. UAH improves to 1-1-1, while GSW slides to 3-1-0. Maialen Mera Torres led the Chargers offense with two goals in the contest, which is the first two-goal performance of her career and the second by a UAH player this season.
UAH Drops Match to Texas A&M International, Tops Catawba on Saturday
TAMIU 3, UAH 1 (21-25, 15-25, 25-21, 25-18) Texas A&M International pulled ahead early in the match with back-to-back wins in the first and second by scores of 25-21 and 25-15, respectively. The Chargers offense rebounded with a .353 hitting percentage on 15 kills in the third set to win...
UAH Edged in Nonconference Matchup at Florida Southern
LAKELAND, Fla. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's soccer team was edged 3-2 in nonconference action at Florida Southern on Friday night. UAH slips to 0-3-0, while FSC improves to 2-1-0. After 25-plus minutes of scoreless action on Friday night preceded by a three-hour lightning delay, UAH took the lead on a successful penalty kick byShalev Keter for his first goal of the season in the 27th minute.
UAH Tripped Up in Weekend Finale at Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville volleyball team wrapped up the week's slate with a 3-1 loss (16-25, 25-23, 16-25, 8-25) to Anderson on Saturday in nonconference action. UAH slides to 4-3, while AU improves to 7-1. The Chargers offense was led byKiara Hill and Gracie McGee with eight kills apiece, with Hill boasting a team-high .250 hitting percentage for the match.
Women's Soccer Tripped Up By Tampa On the Road
TAMPA, Fla. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's soccer team fell to the University of Tampa on the road by a final score of 3-0 on Friday morning. UAH slips to 0-1-1, while UT rises to 2-1-0. Originally scheduled for Thursday night but postponed due to lightning strikes, the two sides would pick up the contest Friday morning in the eighth minute where they left off Thursday.
