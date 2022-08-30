AMERICUS, Ga. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's soccer team picked up its first win of the 2022 campaign with a 3-0 shutout at Georgia Southwestern on Saturday afternoon. UAH improves to 1-1-1, while GSW slides to 3-1-0. Maialen Mera Torres led the Chargers offense with two goals in the contest, which is the first two-goal performance of her career and the second by a UAH player this season.

AMERICUS, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO