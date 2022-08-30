Read full article on original website
WSFA
New Tuskegee University band director aims to bring ‘new energy and new vision’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Crimson Piper Marching Band is under new leadership. J. William Nicholas has been hired as the new band director. Originally from Orlando, Florida, he brings in years of experience at more than 10 high schools across the Southeast and recently served as associate director of bands at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
selmasun.com
Selma Sun Center Stage Interview: Jerria Martin; Director of Drug Free Communities of Dallas County
The Drug Free Communities of Dallas County's Hope Dealers have released a music video for their song "Drug Free Like Me" featuring guest appearances from various public faces from Selma and throughout the county. Appearances include the probate judge's office, Vaughan Regional Medical Center, the fire department, the police department,...
unionspringsherald.com
Tommie O'Neal inducted into Hall of Fame
The annual Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame awards ceremony was held at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Inductees were introduced by name and cities across the state of Alabama with a summary of reasons for the nominations. Ten were inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022, four for the Lifetime Achievement Commendation, and thirteen for Special Awards recipients.
WSFA
Col. Brian Vaughn assumes command of 187th Fighter Wing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Col. Brian E. Vaughn is officially the new man in charge of the Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing. Vaughn assumed command during a ceremony Thursday afternoon at Dannelly Field. Governor Kay Ivey was in attendance for the ceremony alongside other state and local elected leaders.
aldailynews.com
Ivey on her health: ‘Let’s get beyond this nonsense’
AUBURN, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday reiterated that she’d been given a “clean bill of health” and told reporters to move on from asking questions about medical procedures. “Let’s get beyond this and talk about important topics such as how can we do better...
tallasseetribune.com
Labor Day activities planned for Tallapoosa County
7 - 11 a.m. Want fresh dinner ingredients for the holiday, but not at high grocery store prices? Then shop local this Saturday at The Alex City Farmers Market. Tour downtown and mingle with neighbors as local farmers sell fresh food. Find a variety of homemade products from local artisans, including jams, jellies and household items.
alabamanews.net
Program Provides Medical Service in Rural Communities
There’s a shortage of doctors in rural communities across the country. And that means those areas — lack adequate of healthcare services. But there’s a program in Selma — working to address the health needs of people in west Alabama. The Rural Health Medical Program provides...
WSFA
Montgomery initiative helps minority-owned businesses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 has made doing business in the country harder, especially for minority-owned businesses. The city of Montgomery has started an initiative called “Doing Business in Montgomery” to target minority businesses that are struggling to stay afloat. The city announced its plan to transfer $20...
The mystery behind Troy’s masked, banana-wielding students
Their videos in total have gotten nearly 1 million likes.
Mississippi wanted fugitive spotted in Hale County
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is issuing a public advisory regarding a Mississippi fugitive who was spotted in the state Thursday. Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Miss., was involved in a vehicle theft that occurred on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Hale County. He […]
Montgomery, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Montgomery. The Springwood School football team will have a game with Evangel Christian Academy on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. The Opelika High School football team will have a game with Robert E. Lee High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00.
Tuskegee, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School football team will have a game with Booker T. Washington High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Montgomery Catholic Preparatory SchoolBooker T. Washington High School.
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Herbert Blackmon of Orrville
Herbert Blackmon is a retired teacher. He was nominated for being a champion for the less fortunate and true servant leader. Blackmon spent 35 years in education, and now gives back to his community through special programs at the Five Points Community Development Center. “He has dedicated his retirement life...
selmasun.com
Selma City Schools participating in Stay Connected, Keep Learning to encourage attendance
September is Attendance Awareness Month and Selma City Schools (SCS) will be participating in the national Stay Connected, Keep Learning to encourage high attendance rates. SCS advises parents of students enrolled in elementary and middle schools to attend daily until Oct. 24. The school with the highest attendance rate will...
WSFA
Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a youth residential facility in Tuskegee. That suit alleges physical and sexual abuse led to a teen’s suicide. The lawsuit stems from the death of 15-year-old Connor Bennett, who lived at Brighter Path Tuskegee, formerly called Sequel,...
WSFA
Tuskegee farmer gets help from Tito’s Handmade Vodka
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Josie Gbadamosi moved from California to Tuskegee in the late 60s. She’s done a lot during her time in Alabama since then. “I owned a grocery store at one time,” said Gbadamosi. “I owned a snack and shack. I also ran a daycare service.”
WSFA
Cooking with the GM: Best Chocolate Cake
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article’s headline.)
WSFA
Juvenile hit, injured by vehicle in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was hit by a vehicle in Montgomery Friday, according to police. Cpl. Ernestina McGriff said officers were called to the 3400 block of Carter Hill Road after a report that someone had been hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile female with non-life-threatening injuries.
Greenville Advocate
Local boxing legend, Earnie Shavers, dies at 78
Editor’s Note: Anecdotes and accounts of Earnie Shavers’ life were provided by biographer Marshall Terrill from his book, “Welcome to the Big Time.”. Legendary boxer, Earnie Shavers, died Sept. 1, just one day after his 78th birthday. Born in Garland, a town in southern Butler County, Earnie...
WSFA
Unofficial end to summer features football, food and more
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to the best month of the year, not just because it’s my birthday month, but this weekend is also Labor Day weekend. With two HBCU Classics happening this weekend in the capital city, there is no shortage of fun. With what is being called HBCU Weekend, there are a ton of events to choose from. The HBCU Week Afterglow concert series, featuring various musicians, will be in downtown Montgomery from Thursday through Saturday. The HBCU Charity Golf Tournament will be at 8 a.m. on Friday at Lagoon Park Golf Course. Labor Day Classic featuring Alabama State University and Miles College happens on Saturday with a 5 p.m. kickoff. Then, on Sunday, you can enjoy the Boeing Red Tails Classic at Cramton Bowl, featuring Tuskegee and Fort Valley State University.
