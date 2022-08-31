I am skeptical about sleep tracking with a smartwatch. A smartwatch simply cannot collect all of the data that a truly scientific and accurate sleep study collects. A true sleep study measures the function of your brain, your heart, and your lungs as you sleep, through a variety of sensors, and is conducted by experts. A smartwatch measures only what it can detect through your wrist, right? Not exactly, as long as it has help from a friend.

