TechRadar

Hundreds of iOS apps could be leaking AWS credentials

Hundreds of mobile apps have been found to be leaking Amazon Web Services (AWS) credentials. A recent Symantec analysis (opens in new tab) identified 1,859 publicly available apps, 98% of which are iOS apps, containing hard-coded AWS credentials that could be putting your data at risk. The company found over...
TechRadar

Your USB cable is about to get a huge speed boost

Your next USB cable could deliver much faster speeds and greater performance following the announcement of next-generation specifications. USB 4 version 2.0 is set to bring twice the speed of data performance over current USB Type-C cables and connectors used by many of us today, the body behind the technology has revealed.
TechRadar

Here's why you should look into an antivirus package for Mac

Though people have been saying for years that Macs are nearly impenetrable, this isn't true. You need an antivirus for mac if you're looking to support your machine long-term. Apple does provide surprisingly strong protections from the very start (often more so than a Windows PC) but they are not immune to viruses.
TechRadar

The best cloud storage 2022

We've dissected and reviewed all the major best cloud storage services, looking at features, security, pricing, support and much more. Finding the best cloud storage service can look like a challenge, with all kinds of factors and issues to consider: from pricing to capacity, security and reliability just to name a few.
TechRadar

How quantum computing could change cyber security

Quantum computing still sounds like the realm of science fiction. The promise is that quantum computing can perform calculations over a hundred million times quicker than the fastest current supercomputer. This will have hugely positive implications for solving the big problems in science. But it has a darker side effect:...
TechRadar

Why I'll skip the iPhone 14 and buy the iPad 2022 instead

The annual iPhone launch is always the most exciting event in mobile tech, and this year Apple is expected to drop the iPhone 14, alongside the iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It won’t be a revolutionary update, and not an entirely new design, more...
TechRadar

I took my blood pressure with a smartwatch and I want to do it again

With virtually no sound, but considerable wrist pressure, the Huawei Watch D took my blood pressure while I sat in a booth at IFA 2022 in Berlin. That's right, just some wearable technology performing a function typically the sole purview of those cuffs you wear in the doctor's office. It felt halfway between uncomfortable and impossible.
TechRadar

Honor at IFA 2022: Connected future

IFA 2022 is now in full swing for the general public, and we've already seen plenty of exciting developments from the biggest and best in tech. Among these key players is Honor, which has some huge announcements in store at this year's show. Once a sub-brand of Huawei, Honor has...
TechRadar

MSI Modern 15 B12M review

For the price, it’s hard to criticise the Modern 15, as it delivers a good screen and excellent processor platform. However, soldered RAM and a slug of an NVMe drive take some of the shine off what is mostly an excellent system. While MSI tends to focus on niche...
TechRadar

Hands on: Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) review

Sleek, lightweight, and with a great display, the new MateBook X Pro is a serious contender in the ultrabook space. The nifty touchpad gesture controls are a cherry on top, though we wish Huawei would do something big to set it apart from the crowd. Pros. +. Bright and colorful...
TechRadar

I let the Galaxy Watch 5 listen to me sleep and found out whether I snore

I am skeptical about sleep tracking with a smartwatch. A smartwatch simply cannot collect all of the data that a truly scientific and accurate sleep study collects. A true sleep study measures the function of your brain, your heart, and your lungs as you sleep, through a variety of sensors, and is conducted by experts. A smartwatch measures only what it can detect through your wrist, right? Not exactly, as long as it has help from a friend.
TechRadar

How to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power online and stream every episode from anywhere

Welcome back to Middle-earth for thw highly-anticipated prequel to J. R. R. Tolkien’s series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, whose $1 billion dollar price tag brings with it Mount Doom-sized levels of expectation. Promising sweeping spectacle, heart-stopping drama, and a diverse cast of heroes, read our guide below for how to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power online globally, with an Amazon Prime Video subscription (opens in new tab).
