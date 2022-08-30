ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Driver, passenger killed in shooting, crash in Chula Vista

By Alex Riggins, David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Chula Vista police were investigating the shooting deaths of a driver and a passenger whose pickup crashed into a parked vehicle Tuesday night.

Police first received a 911 call from someone who heard gunshots about 7:50 p.m. in the area of Brandywine Avenue and Sequoia Street, then received a report from another 911 caller who heard the crash, Sgt. Tony Molina said.

The area is located a little south of Olympic Parkway and east of Interstate 805.

The driver and a passenger — described only as adults — were found unconscious in the pickup, which had smashed into a parked van on Brandywine Avenue and then an embankment along the road, Molina and Lt. Jason Deaner said.

Officers started CPR on the driver and passenger, who had suffered gunshot wounds and "other serious injuries," before paramedics arrived and took them to a hospital, where they died, Molina said.

Officers found the shooting scene on Sequoia Street near Valley Lindo Park, about a quarter-mile from the crash site. Investigators recovered spent shell casings at the scene, Deaner said.

Molina said investigators believe the pickup crashed while fleeing the shooting scene. Police did not say whether the victims were shot while they were in the pickup.

The victims' names were being withheld, pending notification of their families, Molina said.

Police said the motive had not been determined and that no suspect information was available Wednesday.

Updates :
11:34 a.m. Aug. 31, 2022 : This story was updated with additional details, including information to indicate the victims did not survive.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

Woman in Serious Condition After Crash Involving Police Cruiser in College Area

The 21-year-old driver of a Toyota Camry was hospitalized Saturday after sustaining injuries in a multi-vehicle collision involving a police cruiser in San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded at 11:02 p.m. Friday to the 4900 block of College Avenue where they learned the driver of the Camry was heading southbound on College Avenue and a police officer was driving slightly behind her in the lane next to her, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park

Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
ESCONDIDO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
CBS 8

San Diego fire crews stop brush fire near I-8 and Morena Blvd

SAN DIEGO — A half-acre vegetation fire was stopped Saturday off eastbound Interstate 8 at Morena Boulevard, fire officials said. At 3:39 p.m. Saturday, a helicopter reported that no active flames were seen and two firefighting helicopters were released, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The California Highway...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

San Diego police arrest man in connection to alleged “sideshow takeover”

A San Diego man was recently arrested in connection to an alleged “sideshow takeover,” according to police. On the night of August 13th, police were alerted to a planned “sideshow takeover” of multiple intersections in the city — Camino Ruiz and Carroll Canyon, Lakehurst and Clairemont, Mission Bay and Garnet, University and Normal, and Roselle and Sorrento, as well as the 400 block of Anita Street in Chula Vista, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

SDPD Unload Pepperball Gun Into Stubborn Barricaded Suspect’s Car After Pursuit | San Diego

08.28.2022 | 10:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Police received several calls about a male driver of a black Honda Civic driving erratically and speeding in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego. he also had half of his windshield smashed in. Officers spotted him on the I-905 heading westbound at approx 120 mph. When the officers caught up with the suspect he briefly went the wrong way on the I-905 going west in the eastbound lanes. As the pursuit was to be called off, the driver suddenly went back into the eastbound lanes. The driver went southbound on the I-5 and got off on W.San Ysidro Blvd, stopped his car, and got out. As the officers showed up behind him the suspect got back inside the Honda and fled again. The driver went northbound on the I-5. As the driver made his way north, the SDPD’s ABLE found the driver and followed him as the patrol vehicles backed off to see if the suspect would slow down. he did not. As the driver approached the “S” Turn on the I-5, he went into the center divider and hit another vehicle causing that car to hit the center divider wall. The suspects’ car went across all lanes of traffic and was heavily damaged. Officers surrounded the suspect, and while he couldn’t drive away, he kept trying to reeved his engine. Pepper Balls were deployed and the suspect would not surrender. 2 K-9s were sent in and the suspect fought with them, biting the dogs back. Officers moved in and forced the driver’s side door open and the suspect continued to fight as the officers pulled him out of the car. The suspect was taken immediately to a local hospital for his injuries. The 2 K-9’s were taken to a Vet to be checked out. Traffic was heavily affected in bother directions due to this Police incident. The suspect is listed as a “Missing Person”. It is still not known what the suspect hit, that started this incident in the first place. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
49K+
Followers
86K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy