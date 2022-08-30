Driver, passenger killed in shooting, crash in Chula Vista

Chula Vista police were investigating the shooting deaths of a driver and a passenger whose pickup crashed into a parked vehicle Tuesday night.

Police first received a 911 call from someone who heard gunshots about 7:50 p.m. in the area of Brandywine Avenue and Sequoia Street, then received a report from another 911 caller who heard the crash, Sgt. Tony Molina said.

The area is located a little south of Olympic Parkway and east of Interstate 805.

The driver and a passenger — described only as adults — were found unconscious in the pickup, which had smashed into a parked van on Brandywine Avenue and then an embankment along the road, Molina and Lt. Jason Deaner said.

Officers started CPR on the driver and passenger, who had suffered gunshot wounds and "other serious injuries," before paramedics arrived and took them to a hospital, where they died, Molina said.

Officers found the shooting scene on Sequoia Street near Valley Lindo Park, about a quarter-mile from the crash site. Investigators recovered spent shell casings at the scene, Deaner said.

Molina said investigators believe the pickup crashed while fleeing the shooting scene. Police did not say whether the victims were shot while they were in the pickup.

The victims' names were being withheld, pending notification of their families, Molina said.

Police said the motive had not been determined and that no suspect information was available Wednesday.

Updates :

11:34 a.m. Aug. 31, 2022 : This story was updated with additional details, including information to indicate the victims did not survive.



This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .