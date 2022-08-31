ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Comments / 0

Related
benitolink.com

Emergency responders say fentanyl overdoses increasing in San Benito County.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Drug overdoses are a growing epidemic nationwide and San Benito County residents are experiencing it first hand. Overdoses have spiked in the county the last year. Emergency Services of San Benito County reported 48 overdose calls in 2021. As of Aug. 14, ambulance personnel have responded to 42 calls for overdose, EMS Manager Kris Mangano said.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Low N' Slow Community hosts backpack drive

SALINAS, Calif. — The lowrider community came out to support the back-to-school effort in east Salinas on Saturday. Organizers with Low N' Slow Magazine held a backpack drive at Sherwood Park to benefit Alisal Community School. "There are lots of needs here in Salinas but that is the school...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Ghost guns seized and two arrested in Greenfield Friday night

GREENFIELD, Calif. — Two untraceable ghost guns are now off the streets of Greenfield after a traffic stop and arrest. On Friday night around 7 p.m., Greenfield police pulled over a car on the 1100 block of Oak Avenue for a traffic violation. During the stop, the driver of...
GREENFIELD, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Gonzales native joins Monterey Spine and Joint

GONZALES — Monterey Spine and Joint (MSJ), which provides musculoskeletal and neurosurgical care and injury treatment service to the Monterey Bay community, is growing its staff to meet increasing medical service demand and referrals. Dr. Nicolas Gularte, originally from Gonzales, joined the Monterey office in August as a Physical...
GONZALES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Monterey, CA
Health
Local
California Government
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey County, CA
Government
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Fire in the Riverbed 09.02.2022

A fire this morning this morning in the Salinas riverbed near Sulphur Springs road. The fire broke out around 6 this morning. It was confined to a small area, 100 by 30 feet.
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Drug Overdose#Naloxone#Fentanyl#Chomp#Montage Health
KSBW.com

Vigil in Watsonville for farmworker union bill

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Farmworkers and their supporters held a vigil for Assembly Bill 2183 Friday night in Watsonville following Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement that he "cannot support" the bill. The event is held in solidarity with multiple vigils being held throughout California in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles and...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Owner of Michael’s on Main lamenting lost restaurant

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- Firefighters said a structure fire on the 2500 block of South Main Street was stopped Thursday morning. Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County said the fire began at 4:38 a.m. at Michael's on Main. They had automatic aid from Santa Cruz FD, Watsonville FD, and Felton FD. Firefighters packed up and The post Owner of Michael’s on Main lamenting lost restaurant appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Fire at Michael’s on Main

Michael’s on Main, a rustic restaurant known for live music and Grateful Dead Sundays, is closed for the foreseeable future after a major fire Thursday. The kitchen, fireside dining room and offices were badly damaged by the fire, reported at 4:28 a.m. Thursday, according to Central Fire, which responded.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Santa Cruz County Fair Returns

The Santa Cruz County Fair opens Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the county fairgrounds, 2601 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville, and closes Sunday, Sept. 18, featuring fair food, clowns, camel rides, mariachi and magicians, live music plus competitions among the young and older to earn blue ribbons for the animals they have raised or the vegetables they grew.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Two arrested in Monterey for DUI and two ghost guns

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said two men were arrested Monday after a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle. Nicholas Liang was found to be driving while under the influence of alcohol, said police. He was arrested and charged with DUI. Liang's passenger Adam Tran was smoking marijuana and was found to be carrying two The post Police: Two arrested in Monterey for DUI and two ghost guns appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County Fair is back in full swing

MONTEREY, Calif . (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Fair is in full swing!! Everything from rides, booths, food vendors and more are there to choose from. The fair not only provides entertainment but also gives back to the community. People like Janessa Correa are looking to contribute. “It feels good because like..we help our seniors,” Correa The post Monterey County Fair is back in full swing appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Toxic algae bloom detected at Lake San Antonio ahead of Labor Day weekend

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — With temperatures reaching triple-digits many are heading to Lake San Antonio, a popular spot for locals. “It’s nice and cool and the water is still nice and clean the fish are still biting and it’s just a great place, a great place for locals actually,” said Robert Fullington of Salinas.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies: Man arrested in Aptos parking lot for selling narcotics

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested while selling illegal narcotics to a minor, according to deputies. Suspect Benjamin Reynolds was contacted at the Safeway parking lot in Aptos. He had on him numerous baggies of cocaine, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms, all of which were packaged for sale, The post Deputies: Man arrested in Aptos parking lot for selling narcotics appeared first on KION546.
APTOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in rollover crash between Las Lomas and Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - The California Highway Patrol Monterey confirms that at least one person is dead after a rollover crash on Hudson Landing Road and Hall Road. The crash was first reported before 3 p.m., and there are currently no road closures, said CHP. This is a developing story. The post One dead in rollover crash between Las Lomas and Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy