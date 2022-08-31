MONTEREY, Calif . (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Fair is in full swing!! Everything from rides, booths, food vendors and more are there to choose from. The fair not only provides entertainment but also gives back to the community. People like Janessa Correa are looking to contribute. “It feels good because like..we help our seniors,” Correa The post Monterey County Fair is back in full swing appeared first on KION546.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO