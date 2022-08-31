Read full article on original website
benitolink.com
Emergency responders say fentanyl overdoses increasing in San Benito County.
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Drug overdoses are a growing epidemic nationwide and San Benito County residents are experiencing it first hand. Overdoses have spiked in the county the last year. Emergency Services of San Benito County reported 48 overdose calls in 2021. As of Aug. 14, ambulance personnel have responded to 42 calls for overdose, EMS Manager Kris Mangano said.
KSBW.com
Low N' Slow Community hosts backpack drive
SALINAS, Calif. — The lowrider community came out to support the back-to-school effort in east Salinas on Saturday. Organizers with Low N' Slow Magazine held a backpack drive at Sherwood Park to benefit Alisal Community School. "There are lots of needs here in Salinas but that is the school...
KSBW.com
Ghost guns seized and two arrested in Greenfield Friday night
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Two untraceable ghost guns are now off the streets of Greenfield after a traffic stop and arrest. On Friday night around 7 p.m., Greenfield police pulled over a car on the 1100 block of Oak Avenue for a traffic violation. During the stop, the driver of...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gonzales native joins Monterey Spine and Joint
GONZALES — Monterey Spine and Joint (MSJ), which provides musculoskeletal and neurosurgical care and injury treatment service to the Monterey Bay community, is growing its staff to meet increasing medical service demand and referrals. Dr. Nicolas Gularte, originally from Gonzales, joined the Monterey office in August as a Physical...
KSBW.com
Salinas Police investigate double car crash; One into home, another into tree
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas police are investigating a two car crash that happened Sunday morning. According to officers, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the corner of West Alisal Street and College Drive. One car crashed into a home on College Drive, the other into a pine tree on Alisal Street.
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
Missing San Jose girl arrested after fleeing from officers
A missing 15-year-old San Jose girl led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase across Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, according to the CHP. The girl was arrested after she crashed a vehicle on Highway 84.
kprl.com
Fire in the Riverbed 09.02.2022
A fire this morning this morning in the Salinas riverbed near Sulphur Springs road. The fire broke out around 6 this morning. It was confined to a small area, 100 by 30 feet.
KSBW.com
Vigil in Watsonville for farmworker union bill
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Farmworkers and their supporters held a vigil for Assembly Bill 2183 Friday night in Watsonville following Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement that he "cannot support" the bill. The event is held in solidarity with multiple vigils being held throughout California in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles and...
Owner of Michael’s on Main lamenting lost restaurant
SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- Firefighters said a structure fire on the 2500 block of South Main Street was stopped Thursday morning. Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County said the fire began at 4:38 a.m. at Michael's on Main. They had automatic aid from Santa Cruz FD, Watsonville FD, and Felton FD. Firefighters packed up and The post Owner of Michael’s on Main lamenting lost restaurant appeared first on KION546.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Fire at Michael’s on Main
Michael’s on Main, a rustic restaurant known for live music and Grateful Dead Sundays, is closed for the foreseeable future after a major fire Thursday. The kitchen, fireside dining room and offices were badly damaged by the fire, reported at 4:28 a.m. Thursday, according to Central Fire, which responded.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Santa Cruz County Fair Returns
The Santa Cruz County Fair opens Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the county fairgrounds, 2601 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville, and closes Sunday, Sept. 18, featuring fair food, clowns, camel rides, mariachi and magicians, live music plus competitions among the young and older to earn blue ribbons for the animals they have raised or the vegetables they grew.
Police: Two arrested in Monterey for DUI and two ghost guns
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said two men were arrested Monday after a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle. Nicholas Liang was found to be driving while under the influence of alcohol, said police. He was arrested and charged with DUI. Liang's passenger Adam Tran was smoking marijuana and was found to be carrying two The post Police: Two arrested in Monterey for DUI and two ghost guns appeared first on KION546.
Monterey County Fair is back in full swing
MONTEREY, Calif . (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Fair is in full swing!! Everything from rides, booths, food vendors and more are there to choose from. The fair not only provides entertainment but also gives back to the community. People like Janessa Correa are looking to contribute. “It feels good because like..we help our seniors,” Correa The post Monterey County Fair is back in full swing appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Toxic algae bloom detected at Lake San Antonio ahead of Labor Day weekend
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — With temperatures reaching triple-digits many are heading to Lake San Antonio, a popular spot for locals. “It’s nice and cool and the water is still nice and clean the fish are still biting and it’s just a great place, a great place for locals actually,” said Robert Fullington of Salinas.
King City gang member sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder of young couple
KING CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A 21-year-old Salinas man was sentenced to 58 years to life in prison for the murders of a King City couple last year. Raul Lucas, whom prosecutors said is a member of the Sureno criminal street gang, cursed prosecutors as his sentence was handed down, according to an announcement Wednesday […]
Deputies: Man arrested in Aptos parking lot for selling narcotics
APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested while selling illegal narcotics to a minor, according to deputies. Suspect Benjamin Reynolds was contacted at the Safeway parking lot in Aptos. He had on him numerous baggies of cocaine, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms, all of which were packaged for sale, The post Deputies: Man arrested in Aptos parking lot for selling narcotics appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz Police arrest a man for possession of a gun and drugs
A Santa Cruz man was arrested after police found a gun and drugs in his car. The post Santa Cruz Police arrest a man for possession of a gun and drugs appeared first on KION546.
One dead in rollover crash between Las Lomas and Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - The California Highway Patrol Monterey confirms that at least one person is dead after a rollover crash on Hudson Landing Road and Hall Road. The crash was first reported before 3 p.m., and there are currently no road closures, said CHP. This is a developing story. The post One dead in rollover crash between Las Lomas and Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
San Jose homicide suspect arrested in San Ysidro trying to cross border
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a double shooting in the McKinley neighborhood of San Jose, near downtown, according to a tweet. The shooting happened around 10:31 p.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of East William Street. There were two adult victims and both have at least one gunshot wound, the tweet continued. […]
