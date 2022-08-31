Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Salinas Police investigate double car crash; One into home, another into tree
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas police are investigating a two car crash that happened Sunday morning. According to officers, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the corner of West Alisal Street and College Drive. One car crashed into a home on College Drive, the other into a pine tree on Alisal Street.
One man shot before collision in San Jose
A man was shot by an unknown person, and the suspect is still at large, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations.
2 men injured after double stabbing in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men are injured after a double stabbing Saturday evening, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened around 5 p.m. on the 3600 block of Hillcap Avenue. One of the victims is suffering a life-threatening injury, and the other victim’s injury is non-life-threatening, according to police. […]
montereycountyweekly.com
Four unhoused men from Salinas are killed in a truck crash, leaving friends at a loss.
They were four men from the streets of Salinas’ Chinatown, helping someone move on Friday, Aug. 26, using a truck rented from Home Depot. The truck full of furniture was traveling east on Blanco Road after leaving Marina just before 3pm, heading toward Salinas. For reasons still unknown, the truck veered to the right and crashed into a traffic light pole at Blanco and Research Drive. It burst into flames and all four men perished, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian stuck and killed by alleged drunk driver in San Jose
San Jose police say an adult male was stuck and killed by a drunk driver just past 3:30 a.m. on Saturday on Hellyer Ave. Police say the driver of a Toyota sedan hit three parked cars in the eastbound lanes of Hellyer Ave. before getting out his car and walking near the westbound lanes of Hellyer Ave.
Man Wanted in Shooting Death of Woman in San Jose Arrested at Border
Authorities arrested a murder suspect near the border early Friday after being notified that he may be headed for Mexico. The California Highway Patrol intercepted the suspect, wanted in connection with a shooting late Thursday in San Jose, at 7:36 a.m., according to CHP information officer Jesse Matias. That was...
Missing San Jose girl arrested after fleeing from officers
A missing 15-year-old San Jose girl led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase across Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, according to the CHP. The girl was arrested after she crashed a vehicle on Highway 84.
One dead in rollover crash between Las Lomas and Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - The California Highway Patrol Monterey confirms that at least one person is dead after a rollover crash on Hudson Landing Road and Hall Road. The crash was first reported before 3 p.m., and there are currently no road closures, said CHP. This is a developing story. The post One dead in rollover crash between Las Lomas and Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Murder suspect apprehended near US-Mexico border
A person suspected of murder in San Jose was apprehended Friday in the San Diego area, authorities said.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect wanted for San Jose homicide gets caught trying to cross border: police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A person was arrested trying to cross the Mexican border for a shooting that killed one and wounded another in San Jose, police said Friday morning. The victims were adults who were found on East William Street, near 24th Street, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, San Jose police said.
San Jose homicide suspect arrested in San Ysidro trying to cross border
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a double shooting in the McKinley neighborhood of San Jose, near downtown, according to a tweet. The shooting happened around 10:31 p.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of East William Street. There were two adult victims and both have at least one gunshot wound, the tweet continued. […]
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in San Jose Fatal Shooting Arrested Near Mexican Border
A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly San Jose shooting was arrested Friday morning while trying to flee the country, officials said. The shooting, which was reported Thursday night at a strip mall on the 1100 block of East William Street, left a woman dead and a man hospitalized. It marked San Jose's 27th homicide this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
Vehicle rollover causes vegetation fire south of Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Fire crews and the California Highway Patrol responded to a vegetation fire at Highway 25 at Cienega Road. CHP says a Subaru was speeding northbound when the driver lost control and then rolled over several times ejecting the driver from the car. The vehicle immediately bursts into flames causing a two acre fire. The post Vehicle rollover causes vegetation fire south of Hollister appeared first on KION546.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 5 Injured in Three-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 [Prunedale, CA]
PRUNEDALE, CA (September 2, 2022) – Early Sunday morning, a three-vehicle collision on Highway 101 left one dead and five others hurt. The incident occurred around 1:54 a.m., on the southbound lanes of the highway near State Route 156. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver and his...
KSBW.com
Multi-vehicle crash sparks 9 acre grass fire in San Benito County
PAICINES, Calif. — Crews have stopped forward progress on a grass fire that was sparked by a multi-vehicle crash in the Paicines area, Cal Fire said. The fire burned nine acres, officials told Action News. Video above: Raw video of fire. It started around 5:30 p.m. after multiple vehicles...
kprl.com
Fire in the Riverbed 09.02.2022
A fire this morning this morning in the Salinas riverbed near Sulphur Springs road. The fire broke out around 6 this morning. It was confined to a small area, 100 by 30 feet.
Los Banos man missing for over a week
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who has been missing for over a week in Los Banos. Officials said Santana Moses Rosales was reported missing on Friday by family members who have not been able to get into contact with him since August 21. Rosales’ family reportedly told officers that […]
Police: Two arrested in Monterey for DUI and two ghost guns
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said two men were arrested Monday after a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle. Nicholas Liang was found to be driving while under the influence of alcohol, said police. He was arrested and charged with DUI. Liang's passenger Adam Tran was smoking marijuana and was found to be carrying two The post Police: Two arrested in Monterey for DUI and two ghost guns appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Low N' Slow Community hosts backpack drive
SALINAS, Calif. — The lowrider community came out to support the back-to-school effort in east Salinas on Saturday. Organizers with Low N' Slow Magazine held a backpack drive at Sherwood Park to benefit Alisal Community School. "There are lots of needs here in Salinas but that is the school...
Comments / 4