2 men injured after double stabbing in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men are injured after a double stabbing Saturday evening, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened around 5 p.m. on the 3600 block of Hillcap Avenue. One of the victims is suffering a life-threatening injury, and the other victim’s injury is non-life-threatening, according to police. […]
Four unhoused men from Salinas are killed in a truck crash, leaving friends at a loss.

They were four men from the streets of Salinas’ Chinatown, helping someone move on Friday, Aug. 26, using a truck rented from Home Depot. The truck full of furniture was traveling east on Blanco Road after leaving Marina just before 3pm, heading toward Salinas. For reasons still unknown, the truck veered to the right and crashed into a traffic light pole at Blanco and Research Drive. It burst into flames and all four men perished, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson.
Pedestrian stuck and killed by alleged drunk driver in San Jose

San Jose police say an adult male was stuck and killed by a drunk driver just past 3:30 a.m. on Saturday on Hellyer Ave. Police say the driver of a Toyota sedan hit three parked cars in the eastbound lanes of Hellyer Ave. before getting out his car and walking near the westbound lanes of Hellyer Ave.
One dead in rollover crash between Las Lomas and Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - The California Highway Patrol Monterey confirms that at least one person is dead after a rollover crash on Hudson Landing Road and Hall Road. The crash was first reported before 3 p.m., and there are currently no road closures, said CHP. This is a developing story. The post One dead in rollover crash between Las Lomas and Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Suspect in San Jose Fatal Shooting Arrested Near Mexican Border

A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly San Jose shooting was arrested Friday morning while trying to flee the country, officials said. The shooting, which was reported Thursday night at a strip mall on the 1100 block of East William Street, left a woman dead and a man hospitalized. It marked San Jose's 27th homicide this year.
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
Vehicle rollover causes vegetation fire south of Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Fire crews and the California Highway Patrol responded to a vegetation fire at Highway 25 at Cienega Road. CHP says a Subaru was speeding northbound when the driver lost control and then rolled over several times ejecting the driver from the car. The vehicle immediately bursts into flames causing a two acre fire. The post Vehicle rollover causes vegetation fire south of Hollister appeared first on KION546.
Multi-vehicle crash sparks 9 acre grass fire in San Benito County

PAICINES, Calif. — Crews have stopped forward progress on a grass fire that was sparked by a multi-vehicle crash in the Paicines area, Cal Fire said. The fire burned nine acres, officials told Action News. Video above: Raw video of fire. It started around 5:30 p.m. after multiple vehicles...
Fire in the Riverbed 09.02.2022

A fire this morning this morning in the Salinas riverbed near Sulphur Springs road. The fire broke out around 6 this morning. It was confined to a small area, 100 by 30 feet.
Los Banos man missing for over a week

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who has been missing for over a week in Los Banos. Officials said Santana Moses Rosales was reported missing on Friday by family members who have not been able to get into contact with him since August 21. Rosales’ family reportedly told officers that […]
Police: Two arrested in Monterey for DUI and two ghost guns

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said two men were arrested Monday after a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle. Nicholas Liang was found to be driving while under the influence of alcohol, said police. He was arrested and charged with DUI. Liang's passenger Adam Tran was smoking marijuana and was found to be carrying two The post Police: Two arrested in Monterey for DUI and two ghost guns appeared first on KION546.
Low N' Slow Community hosts backpack drive

SALINAS, Calif. — The lowrider community came out to support the back-to-school effort in east Salinas on Saturday. Organizers with Low N' Slow Magazine held a backpack drive at Sherwood Park to benefit Alisal Community School. "There are lots of needs here in Salinas but that is the school...
