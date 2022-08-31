They were four men from the streets of Salinas’ Chinatown, helping someone move on Friday, Aug. 26, using a truck rented from Home Depot. The truck full of furniture was traveling east on Blanco Road after leaving Marina just before 3pm, heading toward Salinas. For reasons still unknown, the truck veered to the right and crashed into a traffic light pole at Blanco and Research Drive. It burst into flames and all four men perished, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson.

