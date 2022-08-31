ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, OR

Wild Goat Sports Bar draws crowd for season opener

EUGENE, Ore. — College football is back in Eugene, and local sports bars are excited at the possible business that could be coming their way. "I'm expecting, just because of COVID with the past two years and everything, I think we're gonna be pretty busy this year," said Cassidy Moraida, a bartender at the Wild Goat Sports Bar and Grill. " Everyone can finally go back out to the bars with their friends and drink, and watch the game together instead of having to be stuck at home."
EUGENE, OR
PHOTOS: Firefighters continue containing the Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The firefighters working to contain the Cedar Creek fire are making progress, but it's a difficult, dangerous process. The terrain is steep and nearly inaccessible. The weather is not cooperating. The Cedar Creek fire, located 15 miles east of Oakridge, Oregon, was started by a lightning...
OAKRIDGE, OR
Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
EUGENE, OR
Melrose Road on schedule to reopen by Friday morning

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Melrose Road is on schedule to reopen to traffic by Friday morning, Sept. 2, Oregon Dept. of Transportation said. The exact hour has not been determined. The road has been closed at the South Umpqua River for a week as contractors finish building a temporary bypass bridge next to the Conn Ford Bridge. The bypass bridge will carry Melrose Road traffic over the river for about two years while the Conn Ford Bridge is removed and replaced.
ROSEBURG, OR
Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Teams assist lost hikers

DESHUTES, Ore. — Early Tuesday morning, at about 1:00 a.m., Deschutes County 911 received a request from a Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Coordinator for assistance in locating two lost hikers, one a 38-year old female, the other a 50-year old male, who were about 1/2 mile West of the South Sister Climbers Trail.
LANE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports#Hill#Pleasant Hill High School
EWEB weighing options over the Leaburg Canal

Originally built in 1929, the Leaburg Canal has helped Eugene and Springfield grow into what it is today. In 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told EWEB that the canal should be shut down until it could be repaired. EWEB officials went through an extensive analysis of the canal structures,...
EUGENE, OR
YMCA of Douglas County selects new CEO

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The YMCA of Douglas County Board of Directors announced it has selected Steven Stanfield as its new CEO. While his title may be new, Stanfield is not a stranger to the local Y. He served as the organization’s fitness and aquatics director from 2014 to 2017 before continuing his career in Central Oregon, where he worked as the recreation director for Sunriver Owners Association and operations manager at Waldorf School of Bend.
ROSEBURG, OR
A suspect has been arrested for Tuesday's 2-Alarm Apartment Fire in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — On Tuesday, Eugene Springfield Fire crews arrived to an apartment fire in the 200 block of Bethel Drive around 7:15 a.m. Officials say staff from a neighboring business heard shouting that there was a fire and quickly set up ladders for residents to use to evacuate from the second story. These individuals and other responsive community members also pulled a resident out from a first floor apartment.
EUGENE, OR
Recall election for Eugene city councilor set for Tuesday

EUGENE, Ore. — We're less than a week away from the recall election of Eugene City Councilor Claire Syrett. The election is Tuesday, September 6. Monday morning, we saw people on River Road demonstrating in favor of a recall. Supporters pushed for this election over Syrett's support of the...
EUGENE, OR
Police: Watch out for online rental/real estate scams

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police received several reports from people in the community who rented apartments or homes, paid a security deposit or first month's rent, and come to find out the property they rented was not actually available or did not even exist. According to EPD, The person...
EUGENE, OR

