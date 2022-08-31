Read full article on original website
kpic
After 70 years, Eugene Emeralds in need of facility to continue playing baseball
EUGENE, Ore. — For nearly 70 years, the Eugene Emeralds have been playing baseball in Lane County. But come 2025, they need to be out of their current home - PK Park. That's because Major League Baseball upgraded the team to the High-A level. That upgrade means more baseball...
kpic
City to hold Roseburg Sesquicentennial Time Capsule Ceremony
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg will hold a Roseburg Sesquicentennial Time Capsule Ceremony on Monday, Oct. 3, outside City Hall. City residents are invited to the ceremony, which will be held at 9 a.m. to mark the 150 years that have passed since Roseburg was incorporated by the Oregon Legislative Assembly on Oct. 3, 1872. Brief speeches will be made by Mayor Larry Rich, City Manager Nikki Messenger and possibly others.
kpic
Cedar Creek Fire 9,199 acres as hot, dry, smoky conditions continue
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 9,199 acres and remains at 12% containment, fire officials said Friday. A Level 1 Evacuation order issued by the Lane County Sheriff's Office is in place for the North Waldo Campground, Islet Campground and Charlton Lake Trail Head. Most...
kpic
YMCA of Douglas County selects new CEO
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The YMCA of Douglas County Board of Directors announced it has selected Steven Stanfield as its new CEO. While his title may be new, Stanfield is not a stranger to the local Y. He served as the organization’s fitness and aquatics director from 2014 to 2017 before continuing his career in Central Oregon, where he worked as the recreation director for Sunriver Owners Association and operations manager at Waldorf School of Bend.
kpic
Melrose Road on schedule to reopen by Friday morning
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Melrose Road is on schedule to reopen to traffic by Friday morning, Sept. 2, Oregon Dept. of Transportation said. The exact hour has not been determined. The road has been closed at the South Umpqua River for a week as contractors finish building a temporary bypass bridge next to the Conn Ford Bridge. The bypass bridge will carry Melrose Road traffic over the river for about two years while the Conn Ford Bridge is removed and replaced.
kpic
Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Teams assist lost hikers
DESHUTES, Ore. — Early Tuesday morning, at about 1:00 a.m., Deschutes County 911 received a request from a Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Coordinator for assistance in locating two lost hikers, one a 38-year old female, the other a 50-year old male, who were about 1/2 mile West of the South Sister Climbers Trail.
kpic
Lane County engages with lawyers, pursuing litigations in regard to Holiday Farm Fire
Lane county has hired law firms for an eventual lawsuit over the Holiday Farm Fire. Almost two years after the fire began, the board brought on three firms that will begin litigation against those found responsible for the damages. To be clear, they have not filed a lawsuit, as the...
