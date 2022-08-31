ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, OR

kpic

City to hold Roseburg Sesquicentennial Time Capsule Ceremony

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg will hold a Roseburg Sesquicentennial Time Capsule Ceremony on Monday, Oct. 3, outside City Hall. City residents are invited to the ceremony, which will be held at 9 a.m. to mark the 150 years that have passed since Roseburg was incorporated by the Oregon Legislative Assembly on Oct. 3, 1872. Brief speeches will be made by Mayor Larry Rich, City Manager Nikki Messenger and possibly others.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

YMCA of Douglas County selects new CEO

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The YMCA of Douglas County Board of Directors announced it has selected Steven Stanfield as its new CEO. While his title may be new, Stanfield is not a stranger to the local Y. He served as the organization’s fitness and aquatics director from 2014 to 2017 before continuing his career in Central Oregon, where he worked as the recreation director for Sunriver Owners Association and operations manager at Waldorf School of Bend.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Melrose Road on schedule to reopen by Friday morning

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Melrose Road is on schedule to reopen to traffic by Friday morning, Sept. 2, Oregon Dept. of Transportation said. The exact hour has not been determined. The road has been closed at the South Umpqua River for a week as contractors finish building a temporary bypass bridge next to the Conn Ford Bridge. The bypass bridge will carry Melrose Road traffic over the river for about two years while the Conn Ford Bridge is removed and replaced.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Teams assist lost hikers

DESHUTES, Ore. — Early Tuesday morning, at about 1:00 a.m., Deschutes County 911 received a request from a Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Coordinator for assistance in locating two lost hikers, one a 38-year old female, the other a 50-year old male, who were about 1/2 mile West of the South Sister Climbers Trail.
LANE COUNTY, OR

