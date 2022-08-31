Read full article on original website
NIH Director's Blog
Evidence review referral to specialist services
1.1. Review question: What are the indications for referring people with suspected or confirmed gout to specialist services?. Gout is the most prevalent inflammatory arthritis in the UK. The vast majority of patients with gout are diagnosed, treated and managed in primary care. Clinical presentation is usually characteristic and easily recognised. However, gout can present unusually, and patients can fail to respond to treatment, have complex multi-morbidities or already be under specialist treatment for other comorbidities. In such clinical situations specialist advice and/or treatment may be required.
Exploring Psychedelics and Entactogens as Treatments for Psychiatric Disorders
This title is currently only available in Bookshelf as a prepublication draft version in PDF format (2.4M). The final version is forthcoming. Rapporteurs: Lisa Bain, Chanel Matney, Sheena M. Posey Norris and Clare Stroud.
GnRH replacement rescues cognition in Down syndrome
At the present time, no viable treatment exists for cognitive and olfactory deficits in Down syndrome (DS). We show in a DS model (Ts65Dn mice) that these progressive nonreproductive neurological symptoms closely parallel a postpubertal decrease in hypothalamic as well as extrahypothalamic expression of a master molecule that controls reproduction-gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH)-and appear related to an imbalance in a microRNA-gene network known to regulate GnRH neuron maturation together with altered hippocampal synaptic transmission. Epigenetic, cellular, chemogenetic, and pharmacological interventions that restore physiological GnRH levels abolish olfactory and cognitive defects in Ts65Dn mice, whereas pulsatile GnRH therapy improves cognition and brain connectivity in adult DS patients. GnRH thus plays a crucial role in olfaction and cognition, and pulsatile GnRH therapy holds promise to improve cognitive deficits in DS.
Digital Shareables on Suicide Prevention
Suicide is a major public health concern. More than 45,900 people die by suicide each year in the United States; it is the 12th leading cause of death overall. Suicide is complicated and tragic, but it is often preventable. For more information on suicide prevention, visit our health topic page or download our brochures.
Bronchodilators don’t improve smoking-related respiratory symptoms in people without COPD
Researchers supported by the National Institutes of Health have found that dual bronchodilators – long-lasting inhalers that relax the airways and make it easier to breathe – do little to help people who do not have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but who do have respiratory symptoms and a history of smoking.
