1.1. Review question: What are the indications for referring people with suspected or confirmed gout to specialist services?. Gout is the most prevalent inflammatory arthritis in the UK. The vast majority of patients with gout are diagnosed, treated and managed in primary care. Clinical presentation is usually characteristic and easily recognised. However, gout can present unusually, and patients can fail to respond to treatment, have complex multi-morbidities or already be under specialist treatment for other comorbidities. In such clinical situations specialist advice and/or treatment may be required.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 HOURS AGO