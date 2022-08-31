ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIH Director's Blog

Evidence review referral to specialist services

1.1. Review question: What are the indications for referring people with suspected or confirmed gout to specialist services?. Gout is the most prevalent inflammatory arthritis in the UK. The vast majority of patients with gout are diagnosed, treated and managed in primary care. Clinical presentation is usually characteristic and easily recognised. However, gout can present unusually, and patients can fail to respond to treatment, have complex multi-morbidities or already be under specialist treatment for other comorbidities. In such clinical situations specialist advice and/or treatment may be required.
NIH Director's Blog

GnRH replacement rescues cognition in Down syndrome

At the present time, no viable treatment exists for cognitive and olfactory deficits in Down syndrome (DS). We show in a DS model (Ts65Dn mice) that these progressive nonreproductive neurological symptoms closely parallel a postpubertal decrease in hypothalamic as well as extrahypothalamic expression of a master molecule that controls reproduction-gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH)-and appear related to an imbalance in a microRNA-gene network known to regulate GnRH neuron maturation together with altered hippocampal synaptic transmission. Epigenetic, cellular, chemogenetic, and pharmacological interventions that restore physiological GnRH levels abolish olfactory and cognitive defects in Ts65Dn mice, whereas pulsatile GnRH therapy improves cognition and brain connectivity in adult DS patients. GnRH thus plays a crucial role in olfaction and cognition, and pulsatile GnRH therapy holds promise to improve cognitive deficits in DS.
NIH Director's Blog

Digital Shareables on Suicide Prevention

Suicide is a major public health concern. More than 45,900 people die by suicide each year in the United States; it is the 12th leading cause of death overall. Suicide is complicated and tragic, but it is often preventable. For more information on suicide prevention, visit our health topic page or download our brochures.
