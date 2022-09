Boaters paddle near the Indiana Avenue Iron Bridge in Goshen during the 2021 Elkhart River Challenge. Elkhart Truth file photo / J. Tyler Klassen

ELKHART — Kayakers of all abilities along with corporate sponsors will raise funds to help families in Elkhart County take on the challenges associated with the housing shortage by supporting Lacasa’s Elkhart River Challenge.

Lacasa’s second annual Elkhart River Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 10, will feature two courses and five divisions.