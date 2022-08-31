All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Petco Love and Bobs from Sketchers present Houston’s Mega Adoption Event, featuring 1000+ puppies, dogs, kittens, and cats up for adoption. The event runs 10 am-5 pm each day, with a limited number of fast-pass entries available for entry at 9 am on Saturday. Over 14 shelters and rescues are teaming up to save all the lives of pets.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO