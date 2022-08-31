ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
culturemap.com

Fashion Haus presents The Met Gala: Art In Vigor

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Fashion Haus will bring the Met Gala to Houston with some of Houston's best designers debuting their new fall collections exclusively shown at the Art in Vigor fashion show.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Crow Museum of Asian Art presents Jooyoung Choi: "Songs of Resilience From the Tapestry of Faith" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas will present JooYoung Choi: "Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith." The exhibit will feature the works of a Houston-based multidisciplinary artist whose paintings, videos, sculptures, animations, music, and installations merge the autobiographical with the fantastical.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

City of Dickinson presents Red, White & Bayou Texas Music Festival & Tailgate

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Red, White & Bayou Texas Music Festival & Tailgate returns after a five-year break after Hurricane Harvey. The city-sponsored country music festival will feature performances by Jake Worthington (star of The Voice) on Saturday and Muscadine Bloodline on Sunday. The music festival features local bands throughout the day, a tailgate and cookoff competition, vendor market, and family activities, including kids crafts and kid zone.
DICKINSON, TX
culturemap.com

The Ultimate Event

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Ultimate Event is a family event for car enthusiasts, music lovers, shoppers, fashion and beauty, gamers and The Ultimate VIP Booth. This is an event packed with entertainment for all ages.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Korn and Evanescence in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Korn comes to The Woodlands in support of their album, Requiem. The concert will be co-headlined by Evanescence, who are touring in support of their 2021 album, The Bitter Truth.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
culturemap.com

Redbud Gallery presents Shang-Yi Hua: "Pursuit of Oneness" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Redbud Gallery presents the works by Shang-Yi Hua, titled "Pursuit of Oneness." Her creations of beautiful sculptures utilizing natural materials to tell her stories of hope and love invite the viewer to enter her interpretive journey.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Redbud Gallery presents Mark Chatterley: "Monoliths and More" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Redbud Gallery presents Mark Chatterley’s “Monoliths and More.” Chatterley is a master sculptor who translates his ideas into a visual feast. A visit to the big stones in Scotland inspired his creations that are bold in appearance, yet mute in tone which makes for a delightful balance that motivates meditative reflection.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Montgomery County Animal Services presents Mega Adoption Event

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Petco Love and Bobs from Sketchers present Houston’s Mega Adoption Event, featuring 1000+ puppies, dogs, kittens, and cats up for adoption. The event runs 10 am-5 pm each day, with a limited number of fast-pass entries available for entry at 9 am on Saturday. Over 14 shelters and rescues are teaming up to save all the lives of pets.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Kemah Boardwalk presents Labor Day Fireworks Celebration

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Kemah Boardwalk will celebrate Labor Day with a fireworks show. Guests are encouraged to get to the Boardwalk early to enjoy amusement rides, live music, dinner, and then watch the spectacular show.
KEMAH, TX
culturemap.com

Peter Hook & The Light in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Peter Hook & The Light will present Joy Division: A Celebration, in which the group will perform Joy Division’s seminal two albums, Unknown Pleasures and Closer, in full with additional Joy Division rarities and an opening set of New Order material.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Five Finger Death Punch in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Five Finger Death Punch comes to The Woodlands in support of their album, F8. They'll be joined by Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

