FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
culturemap.com
Fashion Haus presents The Met Gala: Art In Vigor
Fashion Haus will bring the Met Gala to Houston with some of Houston's best designers debuting their new fall collections exclusively shown at the Art in Vigor fashion show.
culturemap.com
Crow Museum of Asian Art presents Jooyoung Choi: "Songs of Resilience From the Tapestry of Faith" closing day
The Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas will present JooYoung Choi: "Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith." The exhibit will feature the works of a Houston-based multidisciplinary artist whose paintings, videos, sculptures, animations, music, and installations merge the autobiographical with the fantastical.
culturemap.com
City of Dickinson presents Red, White & Bayou Texas Music Festival & Tailgate
Red, White & Bayou Texas Music Festival & Tailgate returns after a five-year break after Hurricane Harvey. The city-sponsored country music festival will feature performances by Jake Worthington (star of The Voice) on Saturday and Muscadine Bloodline on Sunday. The music festival features local bands throughout the day, a tailgate and cookoff competition, vendor market, and family activities, including kids crafts and kid zone.
culturemap.com
The Ultimate Event
The Ultimate Event is a family event for car enthusiasts, music lovers, shoppers, fashion and beauty, gamers and The Ultimate VIP Booth. This is an event packed with entertainment for all ages.
culturemap.com
Korn and Evanescence in concert
Korn comes to The Woodlands in support of their album, Requiem. The concert will be co-headlined by Evanescence, who are touring in support of their 2021 album, The Bitter Truth.
culturemap.com
Redbud Gallery presents Shang-Yi Hua: "Pursuit of Oneness" opening reception
Redbud Gallery presents the works by Shang-Yi Hua, titled "Pursuit of Oneness." Her creations of beautiful sculptures utilizing natural materials to tell her stories of hope and love invite the viewer to enter her interpretive journey.
culturemap.com
Redbud Gallery presents Mark Chatterley: "Monoliths and More" opening reception
Redbud Gallery presents Mark Chatterley's "Monoliths and More." Chatterley is a master sculptor who translates his ideas into a visual feast. A visit to the big stones in Scotland inspired his creations that are bold in appearance, yet mute in tone which makes for a delightful balance that motivates meditative reflection.
culturemap.com
Montgomery County Animal Services presents Mega Adoption Event
Petco Love and Bobs from Sketchers present Houston's Mega Adoption Event, featuring 1000+ puppies, dogs, kittens, and cats up for adoption. The event runs 10 am-5 pm each day, with a limited number of fast-pass entries available for entry at 9 am on Saturday. Over 14 shelters and rescues are teaming up to save all the lives of pets.
culturemap.com
Kemah Boardwalk presents Labor Day Fireworks Celebration
Kemah Boardwalk will celebrate Labor Day with a fireworks show. Guests are encouraged to get to the Boardwalk early to enjoy amusement rides, live music, dinner, and then watch the spectacular show.
culturemap.com
Peter Hook & The Light in concert
Peter Hook & The Light will present Joy Division: A Celebration, in which the group will perform Joy Division's seminal two albums, Unknown Pleasures and Closer, in full with additional Joy Division rarities and an opening set of New Order material.
culturemap.com
Five Finger Death Punch in concert
Five Finger Death Punch comes to The Woodlands in support of their album, F8. They'll be joined by Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods.
