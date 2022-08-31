ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

Jefferson County firefighters stop 3 small blazes along Hwy. 26; flames destroy fence, 5 tons of hay

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVNWN_0hc5U2xd00

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Jefferson County firefighters stopped the spread of three small wildfires along Highway 26 northwest of Madras Tuesday evening, protecting a threatened structure but unable to stop the flames from destroying a fence and about five tons of harvested hay, an official said.

The fires were reported around 5:25 p.m. in the highway right of way near milepost 113, between Northwest Fire and Elm lanes, said Captain Tom Jaca of Jefferson County Fire & EMS.

The southernmost fire, near Fir Lane, burned about 165 feet of cedar plank fence and extended into an alfalfa field that had been mowed for harvest and burning the hay, Jaca said.

“Aggressive attacks were made on all three fires to stop forward progress and spread of fires,” he said in a news release.

The cause of the fires is unknown, Jaca added.

Mutual-aid assistance was provided by Warm Springs Fire & Safety, the BLM, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.

The post Jefferson County firefighters stop 3 small blazes along Hwy. 26; flames destroy fence, 5 tons of hay appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes County, other areas due to smoke from wildfires

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallowa counties due to smoke from multiple wildfires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. The post Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes County, other areas due to smoke from wildfires appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, OR
Accidents
County
Jefferson County, OR
Madras, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Madras, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
Jefferson County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTVL

Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hay#Blazes#Accident#Northwest Fire#Blm#Odot
KTVZ News Channel 21

Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother

Federal investigators' initial report sheds some new light on an August 15 small plane crash that killed a Bend firefighter and his twin brother just after they took off from an airport near Yellow Pine, Idaho. But fuller answers as to what happened -- and why -- could be months or even a year out, they said. The post Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Governor Brown visits Bend, meets with Safeway shooting victims’ families, praises first responders

Gov. Kate Brown paid a visit to Bend on Friday to meet privately with the families of the two men fatally shot by a gunman at the Bend Eastside Safeway last Sunday, as well as with police and fire department first responders who rushed to the scene. The post Governor Brown visits Bend, meets with Safeway shooting victims’ families, praises first responders appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home

The Oregon Historical Society and the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation announced Friday the permanent transfer of the Mount Emily Shay #1 steam locomotive from the City of Prineville Railway to the Portland foundation.  The post Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

City of Redmond drops disputed city-owned location to expand ‘safe parking’ for the homeless

The city of Redmond said Monday it has dropped controversial plans to allow a new "safe parking" spot for homeless residents on city-owned land that sparked concern and drew a packed crowd to last week's city council meeting. The post City of Redmond drops disputed city-owned location to expand ‘safe parking’ for the homeless appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Bend police offer thanks for outpouring of community support

Bend police are offering thanks to the community for an outpouring of support in the wake of Sunday's Safeway shooting. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here.
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Trailer causes rollover on Highway 26

A Chevy pickup towing another vehicle lost control rolling over, causing injuriesAt approximately 2:30 p.m. on August 30 a Chevy pickup truck travelling eastbound on Highway 26 five miles south of Madras lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip. The driving vehicle flipped on the side of the road, and the U-Haul trailer carrying a GMC truck landed on top of the Chevy. At the scene, Jefferson County Fire & EMS responded, taking two adults and one child from the vehicle. They received minor injuries and were all conscious after firefighters helped them exit the overturned vehicle, the ambulance transported those involved to the hospital. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police also responded, directing traffic, which was constricted to one lane. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
kezi.com

Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy