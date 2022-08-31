Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J Lynch
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
NBC Sports
It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy
It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
NBC Sports
Jason Peters in Dallas taking physical, meeting with Jerry Jones today
The Cowboys and free agent left tackle Jason Peters appear to be making progress toward a signing. Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Peters is in Dallas today, taking a physical. Jones said there’s currently nothing to report beyond that, but he and...
NBC Sports
Steve Young on Trey Lance/Jimmy Garoppolo situation: “This is hairy stuff”
Once upon a time, the 49ers transitioned from Joe Montana to Steve Young. It was clunky, to say the least. Now, the 49ers are clunking again, with Jimmy Garoppolo back from exile to serve as the No. 2 quarterback for a team he took to one Super Bowl and nearly to another.
NBC Sports
With Mike Zimmer out and Kevin O’Connell in, the Vikings could be much, much better
As Labor Day weekend commences with what hopefully will be a relaxing Friday night, I write this item fully aware that, before too long, a stream of angry texts may begin to ping my phone. Again. Yes, former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has done it before. Specifically, on the night...
NBC Sports
How Kuip believes Giants should handle upcoming offseason
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first Giants win in over a week happened to be a national broadcast, which didn't offer much help to a crew of local broadcasters who have tried to keep things light and interesting through a seven-game losing streak and a rough second half. Duane Kuiper and...
NBC Sports
Watch Armstead hilariously troll Dak, Cowboys in viral TikTok
Not even eight months after the 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in a bizarre NFC wild-card finish, Arik Armstead showed no mercy to America’s Team. The 49ers’ defensive tackle posted a TikTok of him reacting to a video showing quarterback Dak Prescott with this year’s Cowboys team -- well, kind of.
NBC Sports
Lynch admits 49ers 'hanging on for dear life' to keep Poe
After Jason Poe was cut as part of Tuesday's mandatory roster moves, 49ers general manager John Lynch said the decision to cut the guard was "hard" and he hoped they would be able to sign him to the practice squad. "Poe, that was a tough one," Lynch told reporters on...
NBC Sports
Mike Tirico: Ron Rivera 'has been a godsend' for Commanders
It's been just over two and a half years since Ron Rivera took over as the head coach for Washington's NFL franchise. But since then, he's had to deal with way more than his fair share of off-the-field issues and events related to the organization. Before Rivera even coached a...
NBC Sports
One huge reason the future looks bright for the Eagles
Their oldest skill player is 27. Their oldest linebacker is 27. Nearly half the roster is 24 or younger. They have just five players in their 30s. Eagles GM Howie Roseman dramatically reshaped the Eagles’ roster this offseason, and he did it with an eye not just on talent but also on youth.
NBC Sports
Sirianni explains why the Eagles claimed QB Ian Book
The Eagles went through all of training camp with Reid Sinnett as their third-string quarterback but then waived him at final cuts and claimed Ian Book from the Saints. Now, Book is the third-stringer behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew and Sinnett is on the practice squad. Why did the...
NBC Sports
How 49ers discovered exciting, undrafted back Mason
Jordan Mason’s college career got off to a strong start. Then, Georgia Tech landed the fifth-highest rated recruit in school history and the nation’s No. 2 all-purpose back coming out of high school for the 2020 college season. Mason, also known as J.P., who scored 14 touchdowns in...
NBC Sports
One week from Week One, Cam Newton remains available
At a time when quarterback Tom Brady is playing as well as ever at age 45, a guy who entered the NFL more than a decade later remains available. Cam Newton, the first pick in the 2011 draft and the 2015 NFL MVP, has gotten zero sniffs during training camp and the preseason.
NBC Sports
What Young thinks is Lance's 'nearly impossible' job as starter
As Trey Lance heads into his first season at starting quarterback for the 49ers, some bumps in the road along the way are likely. And in the eyes of Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, it isn’t those hiccups that could cause Lance to stumble. It’s the outside noise that could come with those mistakes -- something the San Francisco legend knows a thing or two about.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
NBC Sports
49ers told 15 'team leaders' about Jimmy G move in advance
While the rest of the world was completely out of the loop on the status of Jimmy Garoppolo, several players inside the locker room were made well aware of what was going on. When it was announced that Garoppolo agreed to take a pay cut to remain in the Bay as Trey Lance’s backup, it was like a meteor struck the NFL universe.
NBC Sports
Young: Lack of interest as starter is referendum on Jimmy G
If you're Jimmy Garoppolo and not a single NFL team was interested enough to trade for you as their starting quarterback, that can't be a great sign. Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Steve Young joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Friday to discuss Garoppolo taking a pay cut to remain on San Francisco's roster as the backup quarterback to first-year starter Trey Lance and the alarming message the rest of the league has sent him.
NBC Sports
Vikings officially add David Blough to practice squad
For two of the teams of the NFC North, it was a strange week for backup quarterbacks. And the week ended with one of those backup quarterbacks going from one of those two teams to the other. David Blough officially has joined the Minnesota practice squad. Blough and Tim Boyle...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones: Cowboys will “pay some price” by using rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle
Even as the Cowboys explore the possibility of signing veteran tackle Jason Peters, they plan to roll with rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle, due to the knee injury recently suffered by veteran mainstay Tyron Smith. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, owner/G.M. Jerry Jones addressed the realities of plugging in a first-rounder who previously had been working at guard.
NBC Sports
Eagles mailbag: Which newcomer could Eagles least afford to lose?
Training camp is over, the Eagles finalized their initial 53-man roster and now they’re getting ready for Week 1. But it’s also been a long time since our last mailbag. We got a ton of questions that I’ll be answering over the next few days. As always, thanks for all the thoughtful questions.
NBC Sports
Notre Dame defense keeps Ohio State offense in check, but still not enough for the Irish
COLUMBUS, Ohio — If Hollywood wrote the start of the Marcus Freeman Era at Notre Dame, it would have deemed this script too misleading, too unfulfilling, too wrenching for a typical sports film. The No. 5 Irish led Freeman’s alma mater for much of Saturday night, but the dynamic Ohio State offense finally broke through late in the third quarter to quell the upset bid, 21-10. Until then, Notre Dame (0-1) had followed the exact script Freeman wrote earlier in the week, though his obviously had a different ending than a second loss in two games as Notre Dame’s head coach.
