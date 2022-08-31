DeSales dodges dangerous Blue Aces in high-level boys soccer match

COLUMBUS ― Domenic Romanelli, a legendary Columbus DeSales boys soccer player and coach, has seen a thing or two in his 40-plus years on the pitch in the Stallions' Alumni Stadium.

On a beautiful Tuesday evening, he watched as his 16th DeSales team and visiting Granville went at it in a early-season clash with a tournament-like feel. And he came away appreciative.

"DeSales and Granville is always a good match, and they have a young coach in his second year (Sam Thompson) who is doing some good things," Romanelli said, after the Stallions (2-1) put down repeated Blue Aces' comeback bids for a 4-2 win. "They're absolutely a threat in Division II. They have three kids who are solid high school soccer players. They're fast and they put you under pressure. You're always under stress, and you have to pay attention, because they're dangerous. I was okay when we were up two goals, but not feeling so good when they got it down to one. I'm proud of our kids, because every time they got it down to one, we were able to get it back up to two."

Romanelli has coached the Stallions to four state titles (2009, 2014, 2015 and 2017) and has 10 seniors on his 2022 team, which has moved up to Division I. However, Granville brought 11 seniors to Columbus, nine of them starters, and had already knocked off Bishop Watterson and Bishop Hartley. So the Blue Aces, now 2-2-1, were eager to see where they stood.

"We knew they were a very good team, but we were with them the whole game," said senior forward Jake King, who used his speed to score both Granville goals, each time pulling the Blue Aces within one. "We had heart and passion, especially in the second half. We were winning more balls and taking them out of the air," King said.

DeSales had size and skill in the midfield, but the Blue Aces were not daunted.

"We knew they were a tough team and that it was going to be an uphill battle, and we knew it was going to be big boy soccer," Thompson told his team after the match. "I appreciate the fight. In the second half, the effort was better than the first. What we have to take care of is the first five minutes (of each half), and they scored twice. We have to be locked in there. And they scored three goals off set pieces. There has to be clearance there."

The Stallions put Granville in a 2-0 hole. Five minutes in, Ryan DeStefanis cleared goalie Connor Pyle with a 25-yard laser shot. Around the 20-minute mark, Zackery Rennie buried another 25-yarder on a free kick. But Granville indeed proved dangerous. King raced downfield and beat goalie Devin Patel with a blast from right of the goal with just one second in the half, making it 2-1.

However, less than three minutes into the second half, Wyatt Hanley headed in a goal off a free kick to put DeSales back up 3-1. Back came the Blue Aces at the 30:54 mark, King again getting ahead of the defense, taking a Jackson Terry pass and ramming it home from the left of the goal, making it 3-2. But with 11:47, Jeremiah Kanu delivered the backbreaker, scoring in a scrum off a corner kick.

"We work extremely hard on those (set pieces)," Romanelli said.

"We practice against those all the time, but I guess we have to practice harder," said King. "We have to communicate better and get those balls cleared."

King pointed out that Granville has three other weapons, in addition to himself, giving opponents plenty to think about.

"Jackson (Terry) has like the best left-footed shot, and he has great vision (on passes)," King said. "Johnny (Wright) is just so fast and he's a threat from anywhere. And Graham Shoaps is a really good playmaker. He can cycle through like four guys and still make the pass. He's a star. We really have a lot of experience. We can go far in the postseason."

Thompson credited his team with following the game plan and placing passes where they needed to be. "You knew they would come at you, and you held firm," he told them.

He said the Blue Aces had some positive moments against a high-caliber opponent. There just has to be more of them.

"Credit to them. They're well coached, and they make you uncomfortable," Thompson said. "They're dynamic and dangerous. We handled those moments in phases, and we just have to fill in the gaps."

Thompson said Granville has the pieces to achieve its goals. "But we have to go out and earn it," he said.

