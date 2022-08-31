ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Business Host Says Trump Never Went After A 'Group' But Receipts Say Otherwise

By Ben Blanchet
HuffPost
 4 days ago
A Fox Business host’s claim about former President Donald Trump is being called part of the “Great American Forgetting Project.”

While discussing President Joe Biden’s “semi-fascism” remark about the MAGA movement last week with “One Nation” host Brian Kilmeade, Sean Duffy name-dropped several politicians who Trump attacked, including former President George Bush and late Sen. John McCain. But Duffy suggested Trump kept himself in check.

“He went after people individually, but he never went after a whole group of people,” Duffy said. “The Donald Trump voter, the MAGA voter who loves America, salutes the flag, stands for the national anthem, works hard ― Joe Biden goes after 70 million plus voters, politically, Brian, is insanity.”

Listen to Duffy’s comments and Kilmeade’s response below:

Despite Duffy’s claim, Trump has criticized groups of people in the past, including remarks he made about Mexicans in his first speech as a presidential candidate in 2015 and his “shithole” countries comment about Haiti and the entire continent of Africa. During a 2016 Republican debate, he also claimed “a lot” of Muslims hate the U.S.

Trump’s many derogatory statements about certain groups of people weren’t lost on Twitter users, either:

Comments / 77

Michael Bastardovitch
4d ago

wait a minute....doesnt trator tot always say democrats as a group? thats only about 81 million people...id say that qualifies as a group moron

Reply(18)
36
Only My Opinion
3d ago

That's how a bully operates....pick, pick, pick....name calling, making false accusations, silly nick names, etc. so very childish. he would dare attack a group.... he is a coward!

Reply(1)
11
Lynne Caniglia
2d ago

Does anyone listen to them anymore. The world knows Fox News is full of their junk mail. If you have to admire a man like Trump you real,y need to wash your brain out and start over. First step is raise your expectations. Second get a better education and common sense

Reply
6
#Trump Attacked#Fox Business Host Says#Maga#Mexicans#Republican#Muslims#The U S Trump
