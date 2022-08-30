Read full article on original website
salineriverchronicle.com
Monticello woman pleads guilty to felony theft of property in Bradley County Circuit Court
Larra Gabrielleh Compton, age 32 of Monticello, plead guilty to theft of property, a class D felony charge, in Bradley County Circuit Court January 17, 2022. She was originally charged with “unlawfully and feloniously…obtaining” property valued at over $1,000 “belonging to Bobanks Holdings Inc. by deception.” The crime occurred between December 8, 2020 and February 19, 2021.
salineriverchronicle.com
GUILTY: Antario Gilbert found guilty of 2nd degree murder in 2021 shooting death of Shaun Ingram
WARREN, Ark. – In a trial that lasted just two days, a Bradley County jury found Antario Gilbert guilty of 2nd degree murder in the October 16, 2021 Central and Martin Street car wash shooting that left Shaun Ingram of Warren dead. As Saline River Chronicle reported yesterday, the...
myarklamiss.com
Star City police officer under investigation for physical restraint of 15-year-old teen
STAR CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division is investigating an incident which involves a Star City police officer physically restraining a teen. On July 15, a Star City officer along with a Sheriff’s Office Deputy and Jailer attempted to restrain a 15-year-old girl at the...
Police: Man dead after shooting in Pine Bluff
Police say a shooting in Pine Bluff Monday night left one man dead.
salineriverchronicle.com
Labor Day schedules for Warren and Bradley County government buildings and services
The following are the complete schedules for the upcoming Labor Day holiday, Monday, September 5, for both the City of Warren’s governmental services and buildings, as well as Bradley County’s. City of Warren Schedule for Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. No City garbage pickup. Municipal building closed.
Martha Mitchell’s Pine Bluff childhood home opens to the public
Martha Mitchell is best known for her outspoken behavior regarding the Watergate Scandal that resulted in President Nixon being ousted from office and her husband in jail. Mitchell was an informant for all of Nixon's administration's corrupt activities.
Pine Bluff police: Man found dead outside home in nightly shooting
Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting after they say a man was found dead outside a home Wednesday night.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas recovery house to open soon
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Pathways to Recovery announces the soon-to-be opening of the Uncle Dale House that’s expected to open in the next thirty days. The home has the capacity of serving up to five men who have a desire to learn about recovery, faith and live a sober lifestyle.
El Dorado, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Camden Fairview High School football team will have a game with El Dorado High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
salineriverchronicle.com
Bradley County Fair coming September 14-17
The annual Bradley County Fair and Livestock Show is set to take place in just a couple of weeks, September 14 through 17. This year’s theme is “Red & Blue in 2022!”. Things kick off Wednesday, September 14 with the allotment of booths and the opporutunity to enter the home economics exhibits and the livestock exhibits. Thursday will include the entering of baked goods and fresh flower exhibits, the judging of fair exhibits, and the livestock show for beef, swine, goats, and sheep. Friday, September 16, 2022 will see the opening of the petting zoo, the livestock premium sale, and food trucks arriving. Entertainment for the evening will be Grace Cowboy Church Band. Saturday, September 17 includes the truck show, an hispanic gala, as well as the band Fortunate Sons + One.
monticellolive.com
Monticello's Daily News
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new cases of monkey pox in Arkansas in the past 2 weeks, making the official count 35 for the state. The state health department website also reports 79 active Covid cases in Drew County, end of the day, yesterday. This entry was posted...
salineriverchronicle.com
Rain chances increasing through the weekend, as drought conditions still linger in northern Bradley County
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Calm wind. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Saturday. A 50...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart hits the road to face Star City this Friday night
After an eye-catching 31-28 win over top-ranked Warren last Friday night the Stuttgart Ricebirds now turn their attention to a second top ten opponent, Star City. Stuttgart’s players, coaches, and fans expended an incredible amount of energy on the heels of their throttling of the Lumberjacks. Was there too much energy spent? That question has kept Ricebirds Head Coach Josh Price up all week.
salineriverchronicle.com
Kailey Henry wins match in Warren’s opening Tennis competition of 2022
Kailey Henry, a Warren Lumberjack tennis standout, won her Thursday, September 1, 2022 match on the road at Camden. This was Warren’s first tennis match-day of the 2022 fall season. The team will travel to SAU September 8 for they next competition with a start-time of 3:30 p.m. A home match is still pending scheduling according to the Warren Athletic Department. Five total road match-days are set so far.
salineriverchronicle.com
Pastime: Jack Scobey filming for the Lumberjacks
While the first week of 2022 high school football may have had some rain showers, it brought me back to a Pastime memory of the heroic ways that one Warren man filmed Lumberjack football almost 55 years ago. There was no man braver than Jack Scobey in the late 1960s...
Updates on student loan debt relief plan
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A week after President Biden made the big announcement of a student loan debt relief plan, many questions have been left unanswered. No matter who you ask, everyone has been impacted by the Biden administration's plan to cancel student loan debt in some way. Derrick...
