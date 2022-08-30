ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, AR

Monticello woman pleads guilty to felony theft of property in Bradley County Circuit Court

Larra Gabrielleh Compton, age 32 of Monticello, plead guilty to theft of property, a class D felony charge, in Bradley County Circuit Court January 17, 2022. She was originally charged with “unlawfully and feloniously…obtaining” property valued at over $1,000 “belonging to Bobanks Holdings Inc. by deception.” The crime occurred between December 8, 2020 and February 19, 2021.
South Arkansas recovery house to open soon

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Pathways to Recovery announces the soon-to-be opening of the Uncle Dale House that’s expected to open in the next thirty days. The home has the capacity of serving up to five men who have a desire to learn about recovery, faith and live a sober lifestyle.
Bradley County Fair coming September 14-17

The annual Bradley County Fair and Livestock Show is set to take place in just a couple of weeks, September 14 through 17. This year’s theme is “Red & Blue in 2022!”. Things kick off Wednesday, September 14 with the allotment of booths and the opporutunity to enter the home economics exhibits and the livestock exhibits. Thursday will include the entering of baked goods and fresh flower exhibits, the judging of fair exhibits, and the livestock show for beef, swine, goats, and sheep. Friday, September 16, 2022 will see the opening of the petting zoo, the livestock premium sale, and food trucks arriving. Entertainment for the evening will be Grace Cowboy Church Band. Saturday, September 17 includes the truck show, an hispanic gala, as well as the band Fortunate Sons + One.
Monticello's Daily News

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new cases of monkey pox in Arkansas in the past 2 weeks, making the official count 35 for the state. The state health department website also reports 79 active Covid cases in Drew County, end of the day, yesterday. This entry was posted...
Stuttgart hits the road to face Star City this Friday night

After an eye-catching 31-28 win over top-ranked Warren last Friday night the Stuttgart Ricebirds now turn their attention to a second top ten opponent, Star City. Stuttgart’s players, coaches, and fans expended an incredible amount of energy on the heels of their throttling of the Lumberjacks. Was there too much energy spent? That question has kept Ricebirds Head Coach Josh Price up all week.
Kailey Henry wins match in Warren’s opening Tennis competition of 2022

Kailey Henry, a Warren Lumberjack tennis standout, won her Thursday, September 1, 2022 match on the road at Camden. This was Warren’s first tennis match-day of the 2022 fall season. The team will travel to SAU September 8 for they next competition with a start-time of 3:30 p.m. A home match is still pending scheduling according to the Warren Athletic Department. Five total road match-days are set so far.
Pastime: Jack Scobey filming for the Lumberjacks

While the first week of 2022 high school football may have had some rain showers, it brought me back to a Pastime memory of the heroic ways that one Warren man filmed Lumberjack football almost 55 years ago. There was no man braver than Jack Scobey in the late 1960s...
Updates on student loan debt relief plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A week after President Biden made the big announcement of a student loan debt relief plan, many questions have been left unanswered. No matter who you ask, everyone has been impacted by the Biden administration's plan to cancel student loan debt in some way. Derrick...
