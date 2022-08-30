The annual Bradley County Fair and Livestock Show is set to take place in just a couple of weeks, September 14 through 17. This year’s theme is “Red & Blue in 2022!”. Things kick off Wednesday, September 14 with the allotment of booths and the opporutunity to enter the home economics exhibits and the livestock exhibits. Thursday will include the entering of baked goods and fresh flower exhibits, the judging of fair exhibits, and the livestock show for beef, swine, goats, and sheep. Friday, September 16, 2022 will see the opening of the petting zoo, the livestock premium sale, and food trucks arriving. Entertainment for the evening will be Grace Cowboy Church Band. Saturday, September 17 includes the truck show, an hispanic gala, as well as the band Fortunate Sons + One.

BRADLEY COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO