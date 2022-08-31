Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
One person found shot to death in Southeast Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after one person was found shot to death inside of a home in Southeast Portland's Lents neighborhood, according to Portland police. Officers responded shortly before 5:45 a.m. on Sunday to the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue for a report of someone...
'He was knocked unconscious': Portland man assaulted during illegal street takeover on NE Sandy Boulevard
PORTLAND, Ore. — Last weekend Portlanders reported several street takeovers by racers and drifters. Some of those turned dangerous and even deadly. KGW News obtained videos of large-scale illegal street racings events Sunday night across the city: at Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard, on Marine Drive near I-5 and at the Lloyd Center.
Mount Tabor hit with multiple fires, fire officials asking people to be vigilant
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the past two weeks there have been more than 15 fires that have started inside Mount Tabor Park in Southeast Portland. Lt. Damon Simmons with Portland Fire & Rescue said several of the fires were started along the trails and most of them were set at night.
Pastor tired of people using North Portland church property as personal dumping ground
PORTLAND, Ore. — St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church sits at the corner of North Fiske and Drew Street in North Portland. Craig Brown has been pastor for about seven years. "I love the church because it's what I consider a family-oriented church," he said. "There are a lot of legacy families here."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGW
Multiple fires lit at Mount Tabor in recent weeks
Portland Fire officials say about 15-20 fires have been lit on Mount Tabor in the past couple weeks. They're urging the public to stay vigilant.
Concerns over street racing grow in Portland after deadly weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — Street racing is a growing public safety concern in Portland and beyond. This week, NBC News highlighted the problem and pointed out that the issue has been difficult to address in Portland for years, getting worse during the pandemic with empty streets. Back in June, illegal...
Woman waiting for bus in Southeast Portland hit, killed by street racers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, Ashlee McGill sat waiting for the first bus of the day around the corner of Southeast Stark Street and 133rd Avenue in Portland. Her family said she was on her way home, but she never made it there. Based on evidence and witness...
KGW
Gunfight outside Fred Meyer in Wood Village under investigation
Officials believe two people were shooting at each other outside the store. Bullets hit the front of the store and multiple cars, but no people were injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family of Estacada couple killed in Mt. Hood National Forest awaits arrest in case
PORTLAND, Ore. — On the day she graduated high school in June 2019, Hayle Merchant posed for a picture next to her mom. Hayle did not know it at the time, but it would be the second to last time she would see her parents. "I just miss them...
Cities in Oregon break records for summer heat
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least a dozen Oregon cities experienced the hottest months of July and August on record, according to a state climatologist. Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill studied average weather temperatures and focused on communities with at least 50 years of consistent data, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
TriMet gets ready to launch FX2-Division bus line, running between downtown Portland and Gresham
PORTLAND, Oregon — A new bus line along Southeast Division Street is almost ready to start running in Portland. TriMet said it will change things for the better in a big way. TriMet is pretty proud of its 30 new bright green buses ready to roll on SE Division...
KGW
5 years ago, Eagle Creek Fire started in the Columbia Gorge
The wildfire was started by a teen playing with fireworks on Sept. 2, 2017. Today, sunlight shines through the burned forest canopy, bringing in new life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family blames Portland Freedom Fund for woman's death after bailing suspect out of jail
PORTLAND, Ore. — On a quiet porch in Northeast Portland, loved ones of Rachael Abraham gathered to remember the mother of six after she was murdered in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on Aug. 27. "Racheal was quiet if she didn't know you. But once she knew, you, she would talk...
Five years later: What the Columbia Gorge looks like since the Eagle Creek Fire
CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — Five years ago, a teenage boy playing with fireworks ignited a wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge that burned more than 48,000 acres, an area nearly the size of Salem and Eugene combined, over the course of three months and left a long-lasting mark on one of the most popular outdoor recreation areas in the Pacific Northwest.
Beaverton police officer pulls man from fiery car after crash
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Beaverton police officer pulled a 34-year-old man from a vehicle that caught fire after a crash early Tuesday morning. The Beaverton Police Department (BPD) shared police body-cam footage with KGW showing the rescue unfold. Beaverton police officers and deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office...
Lawyer of man charged with shooting taxi driver on I-205 argues case of mistaken identity
PORTLAND, Ore. — The lawyer for a man accused of shooting a Radio Cab taxi driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 205 argued in court Friday that the defendant's car backfired, leading him to be mistakenly identified as the shooter. Bradley Dylan Stanwood, 47, is charged with...
Dozens of inmates bailed out by Portland Freedom Fund violated release conditions or skipped court
PORTLAND, Ore. — On its Facebook page, the Portland Freedom Fund has posted photos of cash, checks and receipts used to bail inmates out of jail — with the promise they’ll return to court. A KGW investigation found that this often doesn’t happen and in some cases, defendants charged with serious offenses commit new crimes after being released.
Oregon wellness center the first to offer fully bilingual, bicultural therapy
WOODBURN, Ore — Edgar Hernenio Garcia says that beginning counseling at OYEN Emotional Wellness Center helped save his life. Garcia, who lives in Portland, only speaks Spanish, and the language and cultural barriers he faced when moving from Guatemala to Oregon made adjusting to his new life difficult. After...
Michelle's Love, a local non-profit, helps mother of four diagnosed with cancer move, pay rent
BEAVERTON, Ore. — This summer Veronica Sandoval Arriaga got an unexpected and traumatizing diagnosis. She had breast cancer, and would need to undergo surgery to remove it. This, she said, on top of a tough couple of years for her family. "To be very honest with you, I have...
KGW
Data shows inmates bailed out of jail by Portland Freedom Court often skipped court
The Portland Freedom Fund bails people of color out of jail with a promise that they'll return for court. But data shows that often doesn't happen.
Comments / 0