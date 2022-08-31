ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

One person found shot to death in Southeast Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after one person was found shot to death inside of a home in Southeast Portland's Lents neighborhood, according to Portland police. Officers responded shortly before 5:45 a.m. on Sunday to the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue for a report of someone...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Cities in Oregon break records for summer heat

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least a dozen Oregon cities experienced the hottest months of July and August on record, according to a state climatologist. Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill studied average weather temperatures and focused on communities with at least 50 years of consistent data, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Beaverton police officer pulls man from fiery car after crash

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Beaverton police officer pulled a 34-year-old man from a vehicle that caught fire after a crash early Tuesday morning. The Beaverton Police Department (BPD) shared police body-cam footage with KGW showing the rescue unfold. Beaverton police officers and deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office...
BEAVERTON, OR

