New Hibachi restaurant has customers fired up

By Tracey A. Maine

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many people in the food service industry — like Komang and Joan Paramerta — to become creative risk takers in order to keep food on their own families’ tables.

Recently, this enterprising couple decided to take a big chance by starting a new restaurant here in Athens. And, judging by the reviews on Google, their latest venture was clearly a risk worth taking.

Located at 139 Columbus Road, Mum Mum Hibachi Restaurant specializes in offering customers a selection of hibachi style appetizers, soups, salads, lunch specials and combination meals that range in price from $8.99-$27.99.

Traditionally, Hibachi is a Japanese-influenced style of cooking in which foods are prepared over a hot open grill. The objective of this culinary art form is to create an interactive dining experience for customers.

Although Mum Mum doesn’t have an indoor dining room, customers can order takeout food, or have the option to eat in their outdoor dining area.

Originally from the Indonesian province of Bali, Komang has been a Hibachi chef for over twelve years. When the pandemic hit, he and his wife were living and working in Columbus.

Once job opportunities in food service started to decline, Komang and Joan decided to relocate to Circleville and open a Hibachi food truck.

Komang recalled, “I had a family to feed. I had to do something so I took a chance and our food truck idea was a real success. We wanted to offer customers something different and when we realized there was a demand for they type of food we were serving we thought opening a restaurant in Athens was a good idea.”

The Paramerta’s new restaurant — Mum Mum — officially opened on June 20.

He commented that, “We decided to use our savings to start this restaurant. After we opened, we were well received and business has been very good.”

Mum Mum’s menu showcases their three-four course meal options that start off with a selection of appetizers. These include Edamame, or lightly boiled and salted soybeans, Gyoza-fried pork dumplings, or Crab Rangoons, which are crisp dumplings that are filled with crab meat, vegetables and cream cheese.

Komang added that Mum Mum’s lunch specials are served with rice and one order of yum yum sauce. Also, the combination meals come with a clear soup, house salad, mixed vegetables and the customers choice of rice or noodles.

Mum Mum also offers a special kids meal that gives them the choice of hibachi chicken, shrimp or NY strip all for under $12.

Speaking of dessert, the restaurant has two selections: fried cheesecake or mochi ice cream.

Currently, Google Reviews has 20 reviews regarding Mum Mum-the majority of which give the restaurant five out of five stars.

The restaurant’s hours of operation are Monday-Saturday: 11a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday Noon until 8 p.m.

To find out more about Mum Mum Hibachi Restaurant visit, https://athenshibachi.com. To place an order call 740-592-2489.