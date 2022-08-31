Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
New mega bed and breakfast opens in Davenport next to Orlando attractions
DVENPORT, Fla. - A new one-of-a-kind mega bed and breakfast in Davenport is just a stone trow away from the Orlando attractions. It's called Fantasy Island Resort Orlando. "You can’t find anything else in the world like this," said Emmanuel Mohammed, president of Extreme Getaway homes, which owns the property.
New Space-Themed Nightclub, Bar & Restaurant To Open in Cocoa Beach
The Cocoa Beach location will be the restaurant’s debut
tastychomps.com
Labor Day Weekend – Local Orlando Foodie Specials – 2022
Kick off your Labor Day weekend by imbibing like Hemingway with JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes and Café La Trova, one of North America’s 50 Best Bars, for an exclusive “Havana Nights” pop-up cocktail experience. Sponsored by Bacardi, the cocktail menu features drinks true to early 20th century Cuba, like the Daiquiri Clasico, Mojito Criollo and more. Each drink is handmade by the Café La Trova team, using the “cantinero” style of bartending with quick handwork and theatrical shaking. Hosted in the recently renovated EvrBar at JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, transport yourself to the shores of Havana with tropical décor, live music and a menu of Cuban-inspired small bites.
fox13news.com
New mega bed and breakfast in Davenport
floridapolitics.com
Orlando’s food scene gets the spotlight during Magical Dining deal
Most tourists haven’t heard of Magical Dining, but locals get serious about it. Tucked into the Orlando neighborhoods, away from the skyline, away from the theme parks corridor, is Maxine’s on Shine. The small, intimate restaurant has developed a buzz as the perfect kind of restaurant for a...
vieravoice.com
Long-awaited Thrifty store opens to fanfare, festive crowd
Patrons of Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats can now enjoy shopping in central Brevard instead of having to drive to Melbourne or Palm Bay. The grocery store opened its newest and largest store July 29 in Rockledge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that attracted a cheerful crowd. In front of that...
This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
click orlando
Head to the movies on Saturday for just $3 a ticket
What better way to kick off a holiday weekend than a day at the movies?. To sweeten the deal, the big theatre chains have partnered with the nonprofit Cinema Foundation for National Cinema Day to offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. Many are also offering special deals on refreshment combos.
Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found every state's best restaurant that's open late.
orlandomagazine.com
Best 8 Orlando Food Halls
3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
This Is Florida's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
Inside the Magic
Troubled Universal Attraction Shutting Back Down After Bare Months of Reopening
Universal Orlando Resort recently announced that a popular attraction would shut down again after only a few months of operation. There is so much to see and do at Universal Orlando Resort. With two Parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, an extensive list of attractions for the entire family, fun activities, breathtaking entertainment offerings, character interactions, mouth-watering food offerings, and so much more, it’s no wonder why Universal is a fan-favorite destination in Orlando, Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando airport passport mix-up delays 7-year-old's trip back home
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of a 7-year-old boy said his trip back home to Jamaica was delayed after an airport worker switched his passport with another child. "My passport got switched," said 7-year-old Kyle Martin. He said he is happy to head back home to Jamaica, and he was supposed to fly home yesterday but had the wrong passport.
Bay News 9
Volusia Mall is on the verge of adding luxury apartments
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Mall is on the verge of adding luxury apartments to its site. Legacy Partners is under contract with CBL Properties, the majority owner of Volusia Mall, to purchase an area formerly occupied by Macy’s. What You Need To Know. Volusia County Mall...
Big aquarium project shares more details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Brevard Zoo’s aquarium project at Port Canaveral is slated to open in 2027 — and the details for that opening have become clearer.
Billion-dollar, mixed-use resort in the works in Osceola County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Activity is ramping up on a billion-dollar, mixed-use resort project in northwest Osceola County near Disney. Site-clearing and pre-construction work is ongoing for the $1...
click orlando
Here’s a full list of concerts left in 2022 at Amway Center, Camping World Stadium
ORLANDO, Fla. – With COVID-19 cases decreasing worldwide and the return of live music, many concertgoers are making up for lost time. This year, Orlando venues have already seen their fair share of artists and bands, but more are ready to close out 2022 in the City Beautiful. [TRENDING:...
‘I’m tired of crying’: Local woman battles new-home builder over 30% price increase
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County woman claims a builder raised the price of her new home by over 30% a year after signing the contract, and she’s been trying to get her home built for nearly two years. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
click orlando
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
Man charged with arson in connection with blaze at iconic Orlando ice cream shop
ORLANDO, Fla. — A 58-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a fire at an iconic ice cream shop in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood, records show. The fire happened May 20 at Goff’s Drive In on South Orange Blossom Trail near West Church Street. The shop has...
