Kick off your Labor Day weekend by imbibing like Hemingway with JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes and Café La Trova, one of North America’s 50 Best Bars, for an exclusive “Havana Nights” pop-up cocktail experience. Sponsored by Bacardi, the cocktail menu features drinks true to early 20th century Cuba, like the Daiquiri Clasico, Mojito Criollo and more. Each drink is handmade by the Café La Trova team, using the “cantinero” style of bartending with quick handwork and theatrical shaking. Hosted in the recently renovated EvrBar at JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, transport yourself to the shores of Havana with tropical décor, live music and a menu of Cuban-inspired small bites.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO