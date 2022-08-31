Read full article on original website
Kathy Lewis
4d ago
I was standing outside of my church a few miles away when this happened. One of the guys with me lived one block over. His house was one of the few to survive. They wouldn’t let him in to check on his dog or parents.
2
Woman Found in Grave Condition on Metro Train Tracks in Downtown L.A.
A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
2nd earthquake in two days hits Southern California; 3.0 quake reported off L.A. coast
The Los Angeles area was rattled by another earthquake Sunday morning – the second in as many days. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.0 temblor struck at 6:11 a.m. and was centered approximately 2 miles west of Manhattan Beach at a depth of 11.8 kilometers. No damage was reported. “Airport operations staff […]
NBC Los Angeles
Pilot Crashes Helicopter in Mount Baldy; Survives Accident
A pilot was rushed to a hospital from a helicopter crash Sunday in Mount Baldy, authorities said. According to the LA Fire Department the pilot was transported to a local hospital where they were treated. Firefighters and paramedics were sent to Mount Baldy and Glendora Ridge roads at 8:03 a.m.,...
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
San Fernando Valley briefly hit with heavy rain
Residents of the San Fernando Valley were the lucky recipients of a surprise summer shower Friday night. Rain was reported in Sun Valley and other nearby areas, and Sky5 captured more precipitation while flying through Burbank.
Downed aircraft closes Brackett Field Airport in La Verne
A small aircraft went down Saturday morning a Brackett Field Airport in La Verne. Images provided by the La Verne Fire Department showed the damaged aircraft on its side on what appeared to be one of the airport’s runways. The plane was badly damaged with glass and parts strewn across the ground. Only minor injuries […]
16 Photos, Tips, And Jokes That'll Catch You Up On The California Heatwave, AKA Hell On Earth
I will not be leaving my apartment for the next week.
nypressnews.com
Parts of San Fernando Valley see rain, lightning amid heat wave
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) — As a brutal heat wave continues in Southern California, parts of the San Fernando Valley Friday evening saw some unexpected rain and lightning. In Sun Valley, steady rain fell for a short time, much to the surprise of residents. Drivers were caught off guard by...
Emergency Alert Tells Entire City of Los Angeles to Evacuate by Mistake
An alert that appeared on television said an "immediate evacuation notice" had been issued for Los Angeles and other areas.
Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing
A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
lapca.org
18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
KTLA.com
Woman dies, 3 others rescued after boat capsizes off Catalina Island
One person died and three others were rescued after a boat capsized in the waters off Catalina Island early Saturday morning, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Fire Department told KTLA the boat was carrying four people when it took on water near the Isthmus Pier around 4:45 a.m. Crews...
Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
NBC Los Angeles
Heat Wave Persists Across Southland, Sweaty Labor Day Expected
Punishing triple-digit heat continued to bear down on Southern California Saturday, with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings sprinkled into the mix in some areas. A strong thunderstorm was expected to impact portions of central LA County through 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm eight miles northwest of Mount Wilson, moving west at 10 mph. The NWS reported wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea-size hail.
Woman killed when 50-foot boat sinks off Catalina Island
A 65-year-old woman was killed Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
1 dead, another hospitalized after sunken vessel reported off Catalina Island, officials say
One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a sunken vessel was reported off Catalina Island early Saturday morning, officials said.
Need to escape the heat but don't have a pool? This app lets you rent one by the hour
Los Angeles-based Swimply allows you to browse pools near you and rent one by the hour.
foxla.com
Emergency alert telling LA, Ventura counties to evacuate sent by mistake: officials
LOS ANGELES - An emergency alert sent to some residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Wednesday telling the entire city to evacuate was sent by mistake, officials confirmed. "Emergency Alert System. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas," the message...
L.A. Weekly
Serge Cannabis Debuts with Blackberry Gary
Serge Damirdjian has been a player in the Los Angeles scene for over a decade, and after grows, dispensaries, hydro shops and hit flower lines he’s partnered on in the past, today he drops his official line, Serge Cannabis. Some of the most notable things he’s been affiliated with...
NBC Los Angeles
Southland Gas Prices On the Way Up Again
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased 1.8 cents for the second consecutive day Sunday, rising to $5.282 after an 80-day streak in which it decreased 78 times and remained unchanged the other two days. The average price had fallen to its...
