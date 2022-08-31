ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kathy Lewis
4d ago

I was standing outside of my church a few miles away when this happened. One of the guys with me lived one block over. His house was one of the few to survive. They wouldn’t let him in to check on his dog or parents.

NBC Los Angeles

Pilot Crashes Helicopter in Mount Baldy; Survives Accident

A pilot was rushed to a hospital from a helicopter crash Sunday in Mount Baldy, authorities said. According to the LA Fire Department the pilot was transported to a local hospital where they were treated. Firefighters and paramedics were sent to Mount Baldy and Glendora Ridge roads at 8:03 a.m.,...
MOUNT BALDY, CA
KTLA

Downed aircraft closes Brackett Field Airport in La Verne

A small aircraft went down Saturday morning a Brackett Field Airport in La Verne. Images provided by the La Verne Fire Department showed the damaged aircraft on its side on what appeared to be one of the airport’s runways. The plane was badly damaged with glass and parts strewn across the ground. Only minor injuries […]
LA VERNE, CA
nypressnews.com

Parts of San Fernando Valley see rain, lightning amid heat wave

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) — As a brutal heat wave continues in Southern California, parts of the San Fernando Valley Friday evening saw some unexpected rain and lightning. In Sun Valley, steady rain fell for a short time, much to the surprise of residents. Drivers were caught off guard by...
BURBANK, CA
Deadline

Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing

A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
lapca.org

18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Heat Wave Persists Across Southland, Sweaty Labor Day Expected

Punishing triple-digit heat continued to bear down on Southern California Saturday, with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings sprinkled into the mix in some areas. A strong thunderstorm was expected to impact portions of central LA County through 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm eight miles northwest of Mount Wilson, moving west at 10 mph. The NWS reported wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea-size hail.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Woman killed when 50-foot boat sinks off Catalina Island

A 65-year-old woman was killed Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Serge Cannabis Debuts with Blackberry Gary

Serge Damirdjian has been a player in the Los Angeles scene for over a decade, and after grows, dispensaries, hydro shops and hit flower lines he’s partnered on in the past, today he drops his official line, Serge Cannabis. Some of the most notable things he’s been affiliated with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Southland Gas Prices On the Way Up Again

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased 1.8 cents for the second consecutive day Sunday, rising to $5.282 after an 80-day streak in which it decreased 78 times and remained unchanged the other two days. The average price had fallen to its...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

