3 Fat-Blasting Beverages You Should Be Drinking Every Day For Weight Loss

Oftentimes when people think about losing weight, they consider the foods they should or shouldn’t be eating. But it’s also crucial to remember that the beverages you consume are a vital part of your diet, too. Of course, it’s no surprise that it’s important to lay off the sugary beverages like soda if you’re trying to shed some pounds, but have you ever thought about the fact that certain drinks can actually help you reach your weight loss goals? And we’re not talking about harmful detox teas!
Mashed

Dairy Queen Is Celebrating Its New Fall Menu In An Unexpected Way

Summer is coming to a close, but that should only be good news for fall lovers. A change in season usually signifies new limited-time products from popular brands and restaurants. While some people may opt for a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks to enhance their seasonal spirit, Dairy Queen is also prepared and eager to serve customers holiday-inspired treats.
The Kitchn

Tomato Orzo Salad with Tahini Dressing

Pasta salads have always been at the center of my summer celebrations. And what’s not to love? They are adaptable and a canvas for creativity. For me, a good pasta salad has simple ingredients, loads of texture, and bright, crisp flavors. Because pasta salad is often served as a side, the flavor profile should complement summertime favorites like ribs, hamburgers, or sausages, but still be delicious enough to stand on its own. For me, this sweet-and-savory tomato and pineapple version with an orzo base checks all of those boxes, and then some.
Mashed

Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw

Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
leitesculinaria.com

Crab Cake Burger

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This crab cake burger, made with plenty of crab, pimento, Old Bay seasoning, and a little egg, mayo, and crackers to bind, is an enduring summer classic. Adapted from Rebecca Bent | Burgers...
thecountrycook.net

Oreo Cookie Balls (+Video)

These delicious no-bake Oreo Cookie Balls are easy to make with Oreo cookies, cream cheese and dipped in a vanilla candy coating!. Each holiday these little Oreo Cookie Balls show up on nearly every potluck table. They are one of those things that are ridiculously easy to make and everyone seems to rave about. I have been known to bribe people with these little gems.
Mashed

Michael Symon's Canned Food Rule You Should Never Break - Exclusive

We hold this truth to be self-evident: Not all canned foods are inherently evil. The latest course books on such subjects (and believe us, they exist!) estimate that over 1,300 kinds of foods in cans exist to be purchased in the world. What's more, human thirst for the packaging type is nearing the unquenchable. Fortune Business Insights estimates that the global canned food market is growing and will top $100 billion by 2027 — which means that maybe it's time to have the talk.
12tomatoes.com

Easy Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Casserole

An easy, cheesy, saucy 30-minute meal that always hits the spot. For me and enchiladas, it was love at first bite. That’s no exaggeration — mole, Suiza, ranchero, basic cheese… If it’s an enchilada, I’m all in. I’m even all in on enchilada casserole, which is not at all traditional but requires no rolling and yet still gives you the same saucy experience. (More or less, anyway.) This Chicken Enchilada Casserole is one to turn to when you’re craving enchiladas but don’t want to put a lot of work into getting them. It’s easy and cheesy and crowd-pleasing thanks to its approachable flavors and simple prep and it’s sure to make it into your regular dinner rotation.
Mashed

The Cheesecake Factory's New Menu Features An Ode To One Delicious Dish

The Cheesecake Factory is not for minimalists. The restaurant is for those who delight in dramatic gold paint and dark wood; fawning over sumptuous desserts behind glass cases; and tucking into plates of fettuccini Alfredo, egg rolls, and shepherd's pie beneath the fronds of a majestic indoor palm tree. The Detroit-founded chain is known for its deluge of bold interior decorating choices that don't necessarily evoke the same era or theme, and for its menu that clocks in at no fewer than 5,940 words (per Insider). If variety is the spice of life, The Cheesecake Factory is the mill.
thespruceeats.com

Easy Turkey Meatloaf

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Homemade meatloaf is classic comfort food, and this turkey meatloaf is a perfect example. To make this meatloaf, all you need are ground turkey, breadcrumbs, eggs, and a few pantry staples and seasonings you likely have on hand.
