Effective: 2022-09-04 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern New Haven; Southern Fairfield; Southern New Haven Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Fairfield and southwestern New Haven Counties through 600 PM EDT At 515 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Shelton to near Trumbull. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bridgeport, New Haven, Milford, Shelton, Fairfield, Stratford, Trumbull, Branford, Monroe, Seymour, Orange, Derby, Redding, Woodbridge and West Haven. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 1 HOUR AGO