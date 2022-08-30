Bloomington soccer programs play in Tri-Metro and Metro West this fall

Kennedy joins Richfield and Holy Angels in the Tri-Metro

Coming off a share of fourth place in the Metro West Conference, Kennedy boys soccer will have a new test this fall with the move to the Tri-Metro Conference.

The Eagles went 10-8-0 overall in 2021, including a pair of 4-1 losses to rival Richfield, as the two teams will meet with Tri-Metro Conference standings as the reward beyond rivalry bragging rights in 2022.

The two meet at Bloomington Stadium on Sept. 15 for the lone regular season contest.

Kennedy has a pair of All-Metro West Conference players back, including senior midfielder Diego Perez (four goals, four assists in six games) and junior forward Santiago Singer Eman (seven goals, two assists in four games). Captains include senior defender Samson Gyasi and junior Angel Fuentes Rodriguez.

Also back on the field is freshman goalkeeper Brandon Cruz Rojas who won the starting spot last season.

The Eagles open the season with 4-of-6 games at home, including three straight (Aug. 31-Sept. 8) at Bloomington Stadium against Roosevelt (Aug. 31), Hopkins (Sept. 6) and DeLaSalle (Sept. 8). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Richfield

Richfield has another huge senior class looking to continue the recent string of success that culminated last season with a 15-3-1 record before falling to Holy Angels 2-0 in the Section 3AA championship.

After the program graduated nine seniors from the 2021 roster, Richfield has another 21 seniors and one junior making up the roster in 2022.

“They have had to wait behind a very good class,” head coach Mike Harris said entering his 17th season with the Spartans and a 135-104-21 record. “They get one year to do it. They came in fit and determined.”

The Spartans won the first meeting 2-1 at StarDome and earned the top seed in the section tournament before falling at Two Rivers High School.

Among the returning starters are senior captain and All-State defenseman Angel Mendez Lopez and senior captain and forward Antwain Ruiz.

Mendez Lopez and Ruiz will be joined by senior midfielder Josh Olea as a captain for what should be a highly entertaining season.

Ruiz finished with nine goals and six assists in 17 games while Mendez Lopez added three goals and one assist. Olea had three assists.

Of the nine seniors off the 2021 roster, they are all playing collegiately and one is doubling up as a kicker for the football team. Midfielder Yulian Rodriguez is playing at Hamline University while Dane Hanks is playing at St. Mary’s. Both colleges play in the MIAC.

Jefferson

This fall marks the 25th season as Jefferson head coach Danny Storlein and 28th overall.

The Jaguars are coming off a 4-win campaign in 2021 with a number of familiar starters back, including senior midfielders Thomas Robar and Luke Swanson, junior midfielders Dylan Gooderz and Joseph Nyagaka, senior defenseman Max Evaoff and junior defenseman Matthew Oulett. Junior Bennet Lindaman is the lone returning forward and senior goalkeeper Beckett Larson returns.

Captains include Gooderz, Nyagaka, Robar and Larson.

Finding scoring was an issue last season as Jefferson was shutout eight times in 17 matches scoring more than two goals in a pair of Metro West Conference wins – 5-4 over New Prague at Bloomington Stadium on Sept. 14 and 7-2 at Robbinsdale Cooper on Sept. 20.

Cooper joined Kennedy in a move to the Tri-Metro Conference and New Prague was a Metro West newcomer in 2021 along with Waconia and Orono.

The Jaguars will once again have a tough schedule, including Metro West Conerence away matches at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Sept. 8), St. Louis Park (Sept. 13) and Chaska (Sept. 29). The non-conference schedule begins with five straight contests between Aug. 25-Sept. 6, including a rematch of last season’s 3-2 loss at Eagan in the Section 3AAA quarterfinal.

The Jaguars’ home opener was Aug. 27 against Hastings and continues Sept. 1 back on the high school turf against Prior Lake at 4 p.m.

Kennedy is on the schedule now as a non-conference game with the Eagles’ move to the Tri-Metro Conference. The two Bloomington schools will meet only once this fall at Bloomington Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.