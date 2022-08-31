ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LA

L'Observateur

LSU HEALTH’S LA TUMOR REGISTRY PUBLISHES LATEST STATEWIDE CANCER INCIDENCE, MORTALITY & SURVIVAL INFO

New Orleans, LA – LSU Health New Orleans’ Louisiana Tumor Registry has published the latest volume in its annual Cancer in Louisiana monograph series. Cancer in Louisiana, Volume 37, 2015 – 2019, documents cancer incidence and mortality from 2015 to 2019 in Louisiana, as well as incidence and mortality trends from 1988 to 2019. It also includes survival statistics for cases diagnosed from 2008 to 2018 and followed into 2019, as well as prevalence for cancer cases diagnosed from January 1, 2000, to January 1, 2019.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

LSU Exhibition: “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands”

BATON ROUGE – LSU Libraries’ new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” will be on display in Hill Memorial Library from Sept. 6 – Dec. 21 and is free and open to the public. The exhibition tells the story of Louisiana’s relationship with water, as revealed in photographs, family papers, business records and a variety of publications that document the infinitely meandering waterways, human attempts to control them and the adversarial attitude toward the marsh embraced in the not-too distant past.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

FEMA awards nearly $1M in grant funding to Port of South Louisiana

RESERVE — The Port of South Louisiana was awarded $955,339 in Port Security grant funding from the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency. The funding will go toward the enhancement of the Port of South Louisiana’s cyber security framework, as well as support enhancements to its Geographic Information System (GIS) that will provide up-to-date spatial information to port security personnel and public safety agencies in the Port’s 54-miles of jurisdiction along the lower Mississippi River.
LOUISIANA STATE
townandtourist.com

10 BEST Water Parks in Louisiana (All-Inclusive Fun Experiences)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Louisiana is located in the southeast region of the US on the Gulf of Mexico. The state is known for its rich cultural heritage, Cajun and creole, Madrid Gras celebrations, and many more.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Sunset Park rehabilitation continues

MAUREPAS — The Lake Maurepas Sunset Park has been placed under the management of the St. John the Baptist Parish Parks and Recreation Department, and work is ongoing at rehabilitate the park from damage sustained during Hurricane Ida. During the August 25 Friends of the Manchac Greenway meeting in...
MAUREPAS, LA
L'Observateur

Four Louisiana Lakes Among Nation’s Top Fishing Spots, According to National Publication

The Bassmaster Magazine’s “Top 100 Lakes” for 2022 includes four lakes managed by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Louisiana is no stranger to this annual list. In addition to the always-present Toledo Bend and Caney Lake, which made their third consecutive appearance, Bussey Brake and D’Arbonne Lake are now listed among the top 25 lakes in the central division, which is comprised of 13 states.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission Sets the 2022-2023 Oyster Season

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission set the 2022-2023 oyster season based on the annual oyster stock assessment provided by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologists and comments received from members of the public, including the oyster industry. The following dates were set for the upcoming oyster season:. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Town Hall scheduled for September 8

RESERVE — St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard and Congressman Garret Graves will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 8 to provide updates on ongoing Hurricane Ida recovery efforts, hurricane and flood protection projects, flood insurance and more. The town hall will take...
RESERVE, LA
fox8live.com

‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

LaPlace woman collecting ‘socks that rock’ for cancer patients

LAPLACE — Jerry Parker of LaPlace, a 10-year breast cancer survivor, is on a mission to give warmth and comfort to cancer patients by collecting new, clean pairs of socks in original packaging for children and adults. All sizes are needed, and fun and colorful socks are welcome. No...
LAPLACE, LA
NOLA.com

I-10 reopens at Louisiana-Mississippi line after wreck Friday morning

UPDATE: The eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Louisiana-Mississippi line are now open again, officials reported at 9:40 a.m. PREVIOUS STORY: All eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line are closed due to a wreck, Louisiana highway officials said Friday morning. The eastbound lanes were closed after...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

St. Martinville Man Sentenced for Possession of Methamphetamine

LAFAYETTE, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Irvin J. Butler, 41, of St. Martinville, Louisiana, was sentenced on September 1. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced him to 151 months (12 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. Butler pleaded guilty on May 20, 2022 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SAINT MARTINVILLE, LA
WGNO

Rising Pearl River floods St. Tammany subdivision

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – After torrential rain in the East, the Pearl River continues to rise and is creeping into a St. Tammany Parish neighborhood. As drivers approach the intersection of Magnolia Drive and Sycamore Drive in the River Gardens subdivision in rural Slidell, the road disappears; it is under water, making the homes along […]
SLIDELL, LA
L'Observateur

1811/Kid Ory Historic House closing its doors on October 1

LAPLACE — The 1811/ Kid Ory Historic House will close its doors on October 1, but museum founder John McCusker is hopeful that the collection will one day be able to reopen to the public. Located in on Highway 628 in LaPlace, the former Andry/Woodland plantation home opened its...
LAPLACE, LA

