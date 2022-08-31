Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Explore this whimsical bookstore in Punta Gorda
Finding a good book inside this shop isn’t hard to do. It’s really choosing one out of all the mysteries, dramas, and adventures that can be the real challenge, especially when you love to read and just hold a good book as much as Heidi Lange. What You...
happeningsmagazine.net
SW Florida Theatre Season Roundup for 2022-23
It’s time for our annual theatre season preview. This year, we have 21 of our area theatre organizations with more than 115 different productions. Southwest Florida is set to have a wonderful season of live theatre. So, without any further delay, let’s look at the new season of theatre.
Florida Weekly
You know you’re from Naples if… (fill in the blank)
Southwest Florida is special. And so are its inhabitants. Oh, yeah. You could say that about just about anywhere in the world. But there’s something unique about each of our communities that sets us apart from everywhere else. Take Naples, for example. You know you’re from Naples if…
WINKNEWS.com
Two bears caught on camera in a driveway of a home in Naples
Two bears were caught on camera having the time of their lives in a driveway of a Naples home on Saturday morning. Neighbors said this isn’t the first time it’s happened in that community. Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra have lived in Naples for five years. They never would...
boatlyfe.com
Performance-Oriented Pontoon Dealership Opens Southwest Florida Location
When it comes selling Avalon and Tahoe pontoon boats decked out with custom paint, massive sound systems and Mercury Racing outboard engines, Delaware-based WMF Watercraft and Marine is an industry leader. That’s because Bill Forenski, the multi-location dealership’s founder and owner, is a longtime go-fast powerboat enthusiast who currently owns an MTI 340X catamaran he purchased from Shaun Torrente, his Cape Coral, Fla., winter-time neighbor.
The Big “Cookie” sign
At last night’s LAMSID meeting the new design for the “Cookie Sign” on Lee Blvd was APPROVED. This is only approving the design concept. Now they are submitting for quotes from companies as to how much this will cost. The reason for the sign needing to be refurbished is that there is currently water seeping in behind the existing facade causing it to separate from the structure behind.
floridaweekly.com
You know you’re from Charlotte if (fill in the blank)
Southwest Florida is special. And so are its inhabitants. Oh, yeah. You could say that about just about anywhere in the world. But there’s something unique about each of our communities that sets us apart from everywhere else. Take Charlotte County, for example. You know you’re from Charlotte if…...
gulfshorebusiness.com
2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL
Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
helpmechas.com
Coming Soon – Airline Will Offer Non Stop Between The Parlor City And The Sunshine State
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Fly BING with promotional one-way flights starting at $79 to Orlando and Fort Myers. Avelo Airlines today announced that it will begin serving Binghamton, New York with nonstop service to two popular Florida destinations: Orlando and Fort Myers, beginning this autumn. Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights from New York’s Southern Tier to Florida when service begins on November 16. Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft will fly the new routes twice weekly.
Peter Greenberg Travel News
Eye on Travel — Fort Myers, Florida — September 3, 2022
This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel is from Fort Myers, Florida. Peter has all the latest on the new Department of Transportation dashboard, and passenger rights for flight delays and cancellations, as well as an update on baggage thefts. Keith Barr, the CEO of Intercontinental Hotels, weighs in from London on hotel occupancy, hotel rates, and hotel recovery around the world, and how multigenerational trips have exploded. Matt Andres weighs in with the fascinating story of the Edison and Ford winter estates in Fort Myers. Joanne Miller stops by with the history of Fort Myers most people don’t know, especially what happened during the civil war. Don Dahler talks about his fascinating new book Fearless: Harriet Quimby a Life Without Limit, one of the trailblazing women pilots in early aviation. And Norman Love — talks about his favorite subject — chocolate. And he should know…He’s one of the most innovative chocolatiers in America. There’s all this and more on this week’s Eye on Travel.
WSFA
WATCH: Beagles rescued from breeding facility touch grass, feel the sun for the first time
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Moments of pure joy were caught on camera as a number of beagle pups, who had never experienced life outside a cage, got their first sniff of outside air and played on grass for the first time. The 18 dogs had their life-changing experience Thursday...
More than 220 acres of mangroves to be restored and improved
Florida's largest mangrove restoration is underway near Marco Island. 220 acres off of county road 92 near Goodland are being restored.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Apartment developer evaluating Gladiolus corner in south Fort Myers
An apartment developer is hoping to get the combined 31.5 acres at the southeast corner of Winkler Road and Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers rezoned to commercial before buying it. Birmingham, Alabama-based Arlington Properties is looking to build a 319-unit apartment complex with a 4.68-acre lake fronting Summerlin Road...
‘It’s shallow’: Video shows shark swim near sheller on Florida beach
A video posted on TikTok shows the shark buzz past her in ankle-deep water.
gulfshorebusiness.com
New commercial center Ariva Plaza proposed in Golden Gate Estates
A new retail center proposed for the southwest corner of Golden Gate Boulevard and Everglades Boulevard in Golden Gate Estates is closer to reality. The Collier County Planning Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve that the 5.4-acre parcel be rezoned as a commercial planned unit development to make way for what will be known as Ariva Plaza. The Board of County Commissioners will decide the issue at a later date.
Slithery situation: Deputies wrangle large venomous snake near Florida home
Deputies were put into in a slithery situation when they were called to handle a large venomous snake that was spotted near a Florida home.
WINKNEWS.com
Second attempt for Artemis launch scrubbed
The second attempt for the Artemis I launch has been postponed due to the same leak from earlier this week. Artemis is a go for launch attempt number two on Saturday afternoon. NASA will attempt the inaugural flight in the Artemis mission after the first attempt failed on Monday. The...
WINKNEWS.com
License plate reader cameras requested for Port Royal neighborhood
The Port Royal homeowners association requests to install eight license plate reading cameras in the neighborhood. The association is will donate $105,000 towards their request to install the cameras. That leaves a $50,000 balance for the license plate reader installation. This is an attempt to crack down on crime in...
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
Without a doubt, Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's why so many people love to travel to Florida all year round. The weather is great, there are plenty of activities to choose from and there truly is something for everybody. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are five ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Florida.
foodieflashpacker.com
6 Best Ft. Myers Beach Restaurants | Where to Eat on Ft. Myers Beach, FL
Located on a seven-mile-long barrier island that serves as a gateway to Southwest Florida, Fort Myers Beach is one of the Gulf Coast’s most stunningly picturesque regions. Known for its vibrant sunsets, pearly-white sands, and a true-blue Old Florida small town feel, Fort Myers is one precious slice of island paradise.
