Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
Bay News 9
Explore this whimsical bookstore in Punta Gorda
Finding a good book inside this shop isn’t hard to do. It’s really choosing one out of all the mysteries, dramas, and adventures that can be the real challenge, especially when you love to read and just hold a good book as much as Heidi Lange. What You...
Florida Weekly
Culinary Concepts hiring 50 positions available at 5 SWFL restaurant locations
Culinary Concepts wants you. The award-winning restaurant group plans to hire 50 to join its team in Southwest Florida according to Jennifer Castellani, director of internal operations. Culinary Concepts announced two career fairs will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, noon until 3 p.m. at Chops City Grill restaurant at...
happeningsmagazine.net
SW Florida Theatre Season Roundup for 2022-23
It’s time for our annual theatre season preview. This year, we have 21 of our area theatre organizations with more than 115 different productions. Southwest Florida is set to have a wonderful season of live theatre. So, without any further delay, let’s look at the new season of theatre.
helpmechas.com
Coming Soon – Airline Will Offer Non Stop Between The Parlor City And The Sunshine State
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Fly BING with promotional one-way flights starting at $79 to Orlando and Fort Myers. Avelo Airlines today announced that it will begin serving Binghamton, New York with nonstop service to two popular Florida destinations: Orlando and Fort Myers, beginning this autumn. Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights from New York’s Southern Tier to Florida when service begins on November 16. Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft will fly the new routes twice weekly.
Florida Weekly
You know you’re from Naples if… (fill in the blank)
Southwest Florida is special. And so are its inhabitants. Oh, yeah. You could say that about just about anywhere in the world. But there’s something unique about each of our communities that sets us apart from everywhere else. Take Naples, for example. You know you’re from Naples if…
gulfshorebusiness.com
2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL
Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hotel begins construction next to Bay House in North Naples
Site work began at the end of August for The Perry Hotel Naples, a seven-story hotel targeted to open in the first quarter of 2024 next to The Bay House restaurant in North Naples. “The Perry Hotel Naples will offer 160 rooms with world–class amenities, including distinctive food and beverage...
Mysuncoast.com
Mainly Dry for Sunday and Labor Day!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our tropical cyclones strengthened overnight, taking Danielle back to hurricane strength (barely!) and Earl a stronger tropical storm. Both will stay out to sea and far away from the Suncoast. Even though we’re in the peak of Hurricane Season, there are no good candidates for the next tropical storm in the computer models for the next 10 days.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda announces expansion
Punta Gorda’s Fishermen’s Village announced the expansion of its property and continued rehabilitation of the existing retail and suites. This project includes the construction of a hotel building, residential condominium building and professional housing building over two to four stories of parking, with retail and restaurant liner shops. To the east at 1000 W Marion Ave., there will be three- to five-story condominiums and one professional housing building, each with its own parking space. There are three existing buildings in the planned development at 900 W Marion Ave., including the Military Heritage Museum, another being renovated for use as a small boutique hotel with 26 rooms and a third building to be transformed into a two-story condominium building with parking. Two- to three-story villas/townhomes will be constructed over parking on the east side of Shreve Street.
WINKNEWS.com
Two bears caught on camera in a driveway of a home in Naples
Two bears were caught on camera having the time of their lives in a driveway of a Naples home on Saturday morning. Neighbors said this isn’t the first time it’s happened in that community. Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra have lived in Naples for five years. They never would...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral PD helping you turn away unwanted visitors
The Cape Coral Police Department is partnering with the city to help you turn unwanted visitors away. CCPD and Cape Coral City are handing out bright yellow door hangers that can be recognized from the street to let solicitors know to skip your house. People can get the door hangers...
flashpackingamerica.com
Sanibel Island beach parking I did in 2022 🌞 + Is there FREE public parking on Sanibel Island?! 🌞 Southwest Florida travel blog
So you’ve decided you want to go to a beach on Sanibel Island!. Sanibel Island is one of the islands in Florida that you can drive to, and you can drive your own car to get there. If you are looking for parking to go to a Sanibel Island...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Apartment developer evaluating Gladiolus corner in south Fort Myers
An apartment developer is hoping to get the combined 31.5 acres at the southeast corner of Winkler Road and Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers rezoned to commercial before buying it. Birmingham, Alabama-based Arlington Properties is looking to build a 319-unit apartment complex with a 4.68-acre lake fronting Summerlin Road...
foodieflashpacker.com
6 Best Ft. Myers Beach Restaurants | Where to Eat on Ft. Myers Beach, FL
Located on a seven-mile-long barrier island that serves as a gateway to Southwest Florida, Fort Myers Beach is one of the Gulf Coast’s most stunningly picturesque regions. Known for its vibrant sunsets, pearly-white sands, and a true-blue Old Florida small town feel, Fort Myers is one precious slice of island paradise.
Another changing of the guard…. The Hut has been sold … Tommy Lee Cook’s place in Buckingham
Peace Tropical Gardens LLC aka The Hut at 5150 Buckingham Rd Ft Myers, FL to Shows Team Enterprises LLC based in Arcadia, FL at 7500 SW County Road 769. for $1,900,000 on August 30, 2022. The Hut has long been one of my favorite places, the surrounding grounds are so...
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
Without a doubt, Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's why so many people love to travel to Florida all year round. The weather is great, there are plenty of activities to choose from and there truly is something for everybody. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are five ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Florida.
gulfshorebusiness.com
EnerGov presents new initiative in Cape Coral
EnerGov presented a new initiative, the Service Delivery Excellence Advocacy Team, to Cape Coral City Council. The team’s purpose is to coordinate cross-department change management and continuous improvement activities for all business processes accomplished through the EnerGov system. The team will be responsible for gathering, evaluating, selecting and implementing changes to the system, as well as developing performance metrics to validate the results of all system changes. It will also work with human resources development services, public works, fire and all other departments associated with EnerGov staffing to develop subject matter, expert training and development. The first meeting for this new team is scheduled for the week of Oct. 10.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee Health sells 45.6 acres in Estero for $32 million to apartment developer
Lee Health sold 45.6 acres fronting U.S. 41 and Coconut Road in Estero for $32 million. Coconut Road Estero Apartments LLC, which is owned by South Carolina-based developer Woodfield Development and ELV Associates, bought the land, looking to build an apartment complex and town center. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner...
WINKNEWS.com
Second attempt for Artemis launch scrubbed
The second attempt for the Artemis I launch has been postponed due to the same leak from earlier this week. Artemis is a go for launch attempt number two on Saturday afternoon. NASA will attempt the inaugural flight in the Artemis mission after the first attempt failed on Monday. The...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Waterfront penthouse on Bonita Bay sells for $4.5 million
A 4,300-square-foot waterfront penthouse in Seaglass at Bonita Bay, 4971 Bonita Bay Blvd., PH-2102, in Bonita Springs sold for $4.5 million. The four-bedroom, four-bath listing was marketed by Jay Westerlund and Ryan Batey of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Vanderbilt office.
