Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Vehicle driven into pond in Trempealeau County
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY , Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a vehicle ends up in a pond in Trempealeau County. It happened on State Rd 93, north of Highway 10, near the Village of Eleva. Around 4:15 a.m. on September 1, the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
trempcountytimes.com
David “Dave” J. Olson
David John Olson, 68, of Pigeon Falls, died unexpectedly, Saturday, July 16, 2022, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident near Tomah. David was born December 18, 1953, in Eau Claire, to Basil and Beatrice (Goplin) Olson. He was the second of three children. Growing up on the family farm, Dave went to grade school in Pigeon Falls and attended Arcadia High School, graduating in 1972. Upon completion of high school, he attended Western Technical College in La Crosse for Auto Mechanics before entering the U.S. Navy where he served for eight years. After serving his country, David entered the trucking industry where he would work as an over-the-road trucker until his retirement. In 1988, David married Patti Ingli of Plum City, then later divorced. In September of 2014, Dave married Faye Andre of Arcadia, a former high school classmate. Dave and Faye were often said to be two peas in a pod.
WEAU-TV 13
3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
trempcountytimes.com
Jane E. Semingson
Jane Ella Semingson, 82, of Eleva, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, with her family by her side. Jane was born January 12, 1940, in Chippewa Falls, to Ole and Pearl (Sippel) Paulson. She attended school in Mondovi and graduated in 1958. On June 18, 1960, Jane married Ron Semingson at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi. They made their home in Eleva where she started working as a state inspector for Doughboy as well as tending to the family farm. In 1960, they began their family by welcoming their only child — a daughter, Lauri, into the world. Jane thrived as a mom and never missed an opportunity to create a memory with her family. Later, she worked for United Bank in Strum where she started as a teller before working her way up to branch manager. After a career of more than 30 years, she retired, allowing her to have more time to be able to continue making memories with her husband, daughter, granddaughters and their families.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin
Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
wizmnews.com
Traffic to be diverted for Onalaska Chick-Fil-A grand opening
Less than a week away from Chick-Fil-A grand opening in Onalaska just off Highway 16 near the Valley View Mall. In terms of traffic, that area can already be a bit of a hassle at times. On the north side of that intersection, the Starbucks drive-thru can be backed up...
wpr.org
Mayo Clinic ending labor, delivery services at northwestern Wisconsin hospitals
Pregnant people in parts of northwestern Wisconsin will have to travel farther to give birth after the Mayo Clinic Health System announced it will end labor and delivery services at hospitals in Barron and Menomonie. In a press release Thursday, the health system said labor and delivery services at the...
WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic Health System transitioning labor and delivery services to Eau Claire from Barron, Menomonie
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM PRESS RELEASE)-Mayo Clinic Health System has made the difficult decision to transition labor and delivery services from Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron and Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilton Woes: Communication breakdowns cause pool closure, lifeguard exodus
WILTON, Wis. (WKBT) — Wilton native Nate Beier has spent 22 summers teaching kids to swim at the Wilton village pool. His reputation motivates parents from all over Monroe County to bring their kids to Wilton, just to learn from him. In late July, Beier’s young swimming students would normally be celebrating the last day of swimming lessons at the...
agdaily.com
Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand
CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
wwisradio.com
Standoff Ends in Eau Claire After Two Hours
(Eau Claire, WI) — He threw a rock through a window at the Beacon House, then held authorities in a standoff lasting more than two hours while he was in the Chippewa River. Now, 21-year-old Curtis Daniels Junior is in custody in the Eau Claire County Jail. After breaking the window, police say Daniels ran from the scene and was followed to the river. W-Q-O-W/T-V reports that when officers approached he reportedly walked from the riverbank while claiming to have a handgun. The standoff took place near the Barstow Street Bridge. Daniels finally came ashore and it was discovered he didn’t have a gun. He’s being held on charges of disorderly conduct, theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest, and additional violations.
wiproud.com
Name released of Wisconsin woman killed in house fire
CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Chippewa Falls Police Department releases the name of the woman found dead after a house fire in July. Police Chief Matt Kelm says 55-year-old Lynn Smith was identified through dental records. She lived in the home on Superior Street where the fire happened....
RELATED PEOPLE
trempcountytimes.com
Barbara “Barb” D. Brady
Barbara Diane Brady, 63, passed away into eternal peace, Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Legacy Pines Assisted Living in New Richmond, under the care of St. Croix Hospice. Barb was born July 10, 1959, in La Crosse, to William and Mary (Stremcha) Brady. She was the 14th of 15 children born to this union.
WEAU-TV 13
Buffalo County man accused of theft in a business setting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Mondovi, Wis. man is accused of theft in a business setting. Court records show 45-year-old Ryan Popham is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000 -$100,000). According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 17, 2020 authorities made contact with the owner of Erickson Auto...
WEAU-TV 13
One man in custody following standoff in Menomonie
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is in custody following a standoff in Menomonie. According to a press release, the Menomonie Police Department with assistance from the Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team attempted to serve a search warrant at the home of Michael Polzin in the 1800 block of 5th Street West.
La Crosse’s Judiciary & Administration Committee passes amended ordinance to ban conversion therapy
La Crosse's Judiciary and Administrative Committee voted 3-1 to pass an amended version of the city's ban on conversion therapy.
Wisconsin boy waives hearing in 10-year-old girl’s death
A lawyer for a 14-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her into the woods said Thursday that he will seek to have the case moved from adult to juvenile court. During a brief Zoom appearance in Chippewa County Circuit Court, attorney Michael Cohen said he planned to file the request in the coming weeks. Judge Benjamin Lane found probable cause during the hearing to proceed to trial after the teen waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He's accused of killing Iliana Peters the night of April 24 as she was riding her bike home from her aunt’s house.
Teen accused of murdering Lily Peters back in court Thursday
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) -- The Wisconsin teenager charged in the homicide of 10-year-old Lily Peters was back in court Thursday afternoon.In court, the boy waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The defense indicated that they plan to file a reverse waiver petition, which would request the case be moved from adult court down to juvenile court. A hearing on that has been scheduled for Sept. 29.In April, police found Peters' body just blocks away from her aunt's home in Chippewa Falls. The teenage suspect was 14 when Peters was killed, and he told police he planned it.According to the...
Comments / 0