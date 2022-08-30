You may remember back in June, GMG spent several hours at the Bass Rocks Golf course while the Dubin family (Dr. Jon Dubin, Benjamin and Avery) attempted to locate and recover a time capsule that had been buried there since 2010. Although they were unsuccessful on that attempt, the intrepid crew returned to Gloucester in August to give it another go…this time SUCCESS! As much as we wanted to return to Bass Rocks to cover this story, we were on vacation and unable to go. But Dr. Jon Dubin provided us with some details and photos to share as a follow up to the earlier quest.

GLOUCESTER, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO