Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
A Boston street was just named among the coolest streets on the planet
The street is "one of the liveliest places to spend a night out in the city," according to Time Out. A famous Back Bay street full of brownstones, restaurants, shops, and galleries is among the top hangouts on the planet, according to Time Out. Boston’s iconic Newbury Street just ranked...
goodmorninggloucester.com
CAPE ANN BIG BAND PERFORMS AT FREE MUSIC ON MEETINGHOUSE GREEN CONCERT FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 9
CAPE ANN BIG BAND PERFORMS AT FREE MUSIC ON MEETINGHOUSE GREEN CONCERT ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 AT 6:00 P.M. The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation welcomes the Cape Ann Big Band in the final concert of the seventh season of Music on Meetinghouse Green. at the corner of Middle and Church Streets...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Reminder/ The Magnolia Community Farmers Market will not be held on September 3rd
We will be back on Lexington Avenue, Magnolia, Gloucester, MA September 11, 2022, from 10:00 – 01:00. Everyone please enjoy Gloucester’s Schooner Festival this weekend. Thank you.
goodmorninggloucester.com
September 2, 2022
You may remember back in June, GMG spent several hours at the Bass Rocks Golf course while the Dubin family (Dr. Jon Dubin, Benjamin and Avery) attempted to locate and recover a time capsule that had been buried there since 2010. Although they were unsuccessful on that attempt, the intrepid crew returned to Gloucester in August to give it another go…this time SUCCESS! As much as we wanted to return to Bass Rocks to cover this story, we were on vacation and unable to go. But Dr. Jon Dubin provided us with some details and photos to share as a follow up to the earlier quest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goodmorninggloucester.com
Bar Competition At Tonno Gloucester Tonight!
The creator of goodmorninggloucester.org Lover of all things Gloucester and Cape Ann. GMG where we bring you the very best our town has to offer because we love to share all the great news and believe that by promoting others in our community everyone wins. View all posts by Joey Ciaramitaro.
goodmorninggloucester.com
NEW THIS YEAR AT SATURDAY SCHOONER FESTIVAL – HERITAGE GALLEY our food truck court located in front of Maritime Gloucester
Maritime Heritage Day is this Saturday from 10am to 4pm! This is when we bring the Gloucester Schooner Festival to you! Maritime Heritage Day is filled with land-based activities over three sites with something for the whole family. We have live heritage demonstrations, schooner deck tours, kids crafts, art displays, an underwater drone, history talks, schooner sails and NEW THIS YEAR – HERITAGE GALLEY our food truck court located in front of Maritime Gloucester. Come Join us for some great food and a day exploring our maritime heritage!
thelocalne.ws
Twist again at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD – The iconic, if somewhat old, entertainer Chubby Checker is set to perform at this year’s Topsfield Fair. Born Ernest Evans in 1941, Checker will play Oct. 5 — two days after his 81st birthday. Many of Checker’s songs are now rooted in popular culture with...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Schooner Fest 2022 Kicking Off Today: Making More History Happen
Schooner Fest 2022 is kicking off down at the Maritime Gloucester docks just about now (5:30-7:30 Thurs Sept 1 2022) with the Schooner Challenge and other activities on the Harbor Loop including music and food! Get down there if you can but don’t miss other fun this weekend. Check out the schedule here. It’s going to be epic and you do not want to miss the fun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
country1025.com
New England Has 8 Of The Best Places To Live in America Right Now
Do you love where you live? Do you think your town should be on the “Best Places To Live in America” top 100 list? Mine didn’t make the cut and I think they missed a gem. Actually I think they missed many New England gems. Only 8 New England towns made the Top 100 Best Places To Live list that Livability recently released. Livability says “These 100 cities are welcoming, affordable and offer the space and opportunity to grow, both professionally and personally.”
Painted by a Nun, Boston is Home to the Largest Piece of Copyright Art in the World
For me, this is one of those things that I can file under that old adage, "you learn something new every day." You know when you're driving south of Boston on interstate 93 and you see that huge, white gas tank along the water with the rainbow design painted on it? Those gigantic paintbrush-like strokes in orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue adorning the tank were commissioned, making that a piece of art lovingly called the Rainbow Swash. Being 140 feet tall, it's literally the largest piece of copyrighted art on this planet.
goodmorninggloucester.com
Happy To Report We Donated $331.40 To The Gloucester Boxing Club Through Our Save The Beaches- Eat More Plovers T Shirt and Cap Sales
Gloucester Boxing Club Check Them Out On Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/Gloucester-Boxing-Club-100934958894470. The creator of goodmorninggloucester.org Lover of all things Gloucester and Cape Ann. GMG where we bring you the very best our town has to offer because we love to share all the great news and believe that by promoting others in our community everyone wins. View all posts by Joey Ciaramitaro.
goodmorninggloucester.com
Gloucester Fire Department Announces Fireworks Display, Urges Community to Leave Show to Professionals
GLOUCESTER — Fire Chief Eric Smith reports that a professional fireworks company will provide a fireworks display over Gloucester Harbor as part of the Gloucester Schooner Festival on Saturday, and Chief Smith is encouraging residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals. The large fireworks display will be held...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
goodmorninggloucester.com
Ribcraft Wavewalker Is Pretty Badass
This guy drives by the dock every now and again and I’m always admiring this beast. Ribcraft Rigid Inflatable Boats are manufactured in Marblehead, MA, just down the line from us in Gloucester and their instagram account is pretty interesting- https://www.instagram.com/ribcraftusa/. I’m hoping to get down there when things...
WCVB
Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch
BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
goodmorninggloucester.com
City of Gloucester Announces New Restrictions on Outdoor Water Use
GLOUCESTER – Mayor Greg Verga and the City of Gloucester wish to update the community on water use restrictions, and urge all residents and businesses to conserve water whenever possible. The City is implementing an immediate two-week ban on all non-essential outdoor water use. This change means that hand...
Boston Globe
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
Wedding Guests Mistaken For LIV Golf Protestors In Bizarre Story
The LIV Golf Invitational Series will make its debut in the Bay State this weekend when it takes over The International Golf Club in Bolton, Mass., but it seems things have not got off to the best start. The controversial golf league, which is backed by Saudi Arabian investments, is...
country1025.com
Local Catch Of The Week: Lexi Jordan From Shrewsbury, MA
You can take the girl out of Shrewsbury, but you can never take the New England out of the girl. This talented young singer/songwriter is ready to embark on the next phase of her career. And that requires a move to Nashville. My Local Catch of the Week, Lexi Jordan from Shrewsbury, MA certainly sounds ready to spread her wings and fly.
NECN
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
How Much Does It Cost to Play The International Golf Club, Site of the LIV Golf Boston Event?
A look at membership costs for the International Golf Club in suburban Boston, site of the fourth LIV Golf event. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play The International Golf Club, Site of the LIV Golf Boston Event? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Comments / 0