‘Tis Time!’ Everything We Know So Far About ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
I put a spell on you! Nearly three decades after Hocus Pocus premiered in 1993, fans continue to watch the Halloween classic on repeat — and can't wait for more. In the original movie, Max (Omri Katz) lights the black flame candle, bringing Winnifred Sanderson (Bette Midler) and her sisters, Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and […]
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With...
Jason Aldean Posts Hilariously Adorable Video of His Daughter: ‘Lord Help Me’
As any parent knows, kids grow up way too fast. Even country music superstars like Jason Aldean can’t escape this fact, it seems!. Navy Rome, the young daughter of Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr is ready to go, it seems. Well, based on an Insta clip her country music star father shared to his account this weekend. And, from the sounds of things, the decked-out three-year-old is ready for a pretty cool dance!
Timothée Chalamet's Backless Red Haider Ackermann Is Going Viral For Obvious Reasons
The movie apparently got a 8.5 minute standing ovation, which I think this look also deserves.
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
