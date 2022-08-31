ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘Tis Time!’ Everything We Know So Far About ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

I put a spell on you! Nearly three decades after Hocus Pocus premiered in 1993, fans continue to watch the Halloween classic on repeat — and can't wait for more. In the original movie, Max (Omri Katz) lights the black flame candle, bringing Winnifred Sanderson (Bette Midler) and her sisters, Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and […]
MOVIES
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Posts Hilariously Adorable Video of His Daughter: ‘Lord Help Me’

As any parent knows, kids grow up way too fast. Even country music superstars like Jason Aldean can’t escape this fact, it seems!. Navy Rome, the young daughter of Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr is ready to go, it seems. Well, based on an Insta clip her country music star father shared to his account this weekend. And, from the sounds of things, the decked-out three-year-old is ready for a pretty cool dance!
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker

Comments / 0

Community Policy