Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49
Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
‘General Hospital’ Cast Stunned by Surprise Return of Chloe Lanier as Nelle: “NO WAY”
Port Charles’ favorite antagonist is coming back. After two years, General Hospital is reviving Chloe Lanier’s character, Nelle, who we last saw plunging to her death (or so we thought). The actress will be making her short-term return to the ABC soap opera the week of Sept. 5.
Willow Smith on Pushback Over a Rock Album: 'If I Had Been White, It Would've Been Completely Fine'
Willow Smith is speaking out against the pushback she received as a Black woman, after releasing her latest rock album, Lately I’ve Been Feeling Everything. In a new interview with Glamour UK, the 21-year-old musician shared her thoughts on the double standard. “When I wanted to do a rock...
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
Bravo Calls Out ‘Harmful Rhetoric’ After Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Jax Was Harassed Online: Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and the ‘RHOBH’ Cast Responds
Enough is enough. After Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax Nilon was harassed online with hateful messages, Bravo slammed viewers for their actions, encouraging better treatment of its stars. The backlash began when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, took to social media on Tuesday, August 24, explaining via Twitter that she is “a very […]
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Shares Body Transformation Amid Sobriety Journey
Watch: Backstreet Boys Are "Larger Than Life" in Las Vegas. AJ McLean is proud of the progress he's made. The Backstreet Boys singer shared a body transformation on Instagram with pictures taken a year apart, celebrating the changes he has made amid his sobriety journey. The photos show "dad bod" AJ posing with two peace signs, while side-by-side with images of the "I Want It That Way" artist muscled up at the gym.
Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’
The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Howard Stern To Pay For Past Marriage Comments
"I think you owe us," the actor, who is celebrating 20 years with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., wrote on her Instagram.
Here’s if Harry ‘Reached Out’ to Jason After Rumors He Cheated With Olivia—Where They Stand Now
Staying away from the drama? Harry Styles is stepping back from Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s separation. A source close to the “As It Was” musician reveals if he contacted the Ted Lasso star in any way after he and Olivia went their own ways. A source told Us Weekly that Harry is giving Jason space after he coupled up with Olivia. “Harry has not reached out to Jason at any point,” the source said, noting that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” interfere. Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of their movie Don’t Worry...
Bethenny Frankel: Meghan Markle Acts Like a Housewife Who Won’t ‘Let It Go’
Over it. Bethenny Frankel critiqued Meghan Markle‘s recent comments about the royal family, theorizing that regular people are unsympathetic to her because of the drama surrounding her 2020 move to California. Where Do Harry and Meghan Stand With the Rest of the Royal Family?. “She’s very much like a...
CBS Daytime Announces Fall Premiere Dates; ‘The Young And The Restless’ Hits Milestone
CBS Daytime has revealed the fall premiere dates for its No. 1-rated lineup, including the official start date of The Young and the Restless’ 50th season. The sudser from Bell Dramatic Serial Company and Sony kicks off its milestone year Friday, September 30 as CBS’ longest-running scripted series. Debuting a new logo in honor of the milestone, Y&R will celebrate its five decades all season with return appearances of fan favorites. There’s also a special crossover episode planned with The Bold and the Beautiful on September 26, which marks the start of B&B‘s 36th season. It’s a big year for B&B, too: the...
Charlbi Dean's Brother Shares Details About the 'Caring' Actress's 'Shocking' Death at Age 32
"She was really the glue that kept us together," Alex Jacobs said of sister Charlbi Dean's role in his life, after her recent sudden death at age 32 After Charlbi Dean's death at age 32, her brother is remembering the actress as "extremely caring and extremely loving, more than anyone I could have ever known." On Wednesday, Alex Jacobs told Rolling Stone that his sister's sudden death in New York City on Monday happened after she began experiencing "minor" symptoms and soon asked her fiancé, Luke Volker, to take her to an...
Another One Bites the Dust: Sharna Burgess Announces Exit From ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in Same Week as Lindsay Arnold
No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Another Dancing with the Stars pro is stepping away from the stage ahead of the competition show’s Disney+ premiere. Sharna Burgess, who has appeared on the show since Season 13, has announced she won’t be returning for Season 31.
Lea Michele Addresses Work Misconduct Allegations, Slams ‘Sad’ Claim She Can’t Read
Opening up. Lea Michele addressed rumors about her past behavior ahead of her debut in Funny Girl on Broadway. “I have an edge to me. I work really hard," the Glee alum, 36, told The New York Times in an interview published on Thursday, September 1. "I leave no room for mistakes. That level of […]
Dancing With the Stars: Two Longtime Pros Won't Be Back for Disney+ Season
Dancing With the Stars is cha-cha’ing its way over to Disney+… but a pair of longtime pro dancers won’t be coming along. Pro dancers Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold both announced on Wednesday they will not be returning for the dance competition’s upcoming Season 31, its first on Disney+ after a lengthy run on ABC. As our sister site Deadline reported, Burgess revealed she won’t be back in a series of Instagram Stories, saying: “After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right, and many conversations with Deena Katz, who is our casting director...
Chris Rock's Reason For Turning Down Oscars Hosting Gig Draws Backlash
It’s been five months since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage live at The Oscars, but it’s still fresh on everyone’s mind. Case in point, Rock was riffing with the crowd at a stand-up show in Phoenix on Sunday night (August 28) when he made a startling revelation. The comedian noted that he was asked to host next year’s academy awards, and according to the Arizona Republic, he made a reference that is rubbing people the wrong way.
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
Armie Hammer's Aunt Casey Opens Up About 'House of Hammer' Doc and 'Multigenerational Abuse' (Exclusive)
Casey Hammer is opening up to ET about the Discovery+ House of Hammer documentary premiering on Sept. 2, and she's hoping it instills some courage in people facing abusive situations in their own families while shining a light on the privileged lives of the wealthy. ET's Kevin Frazier recently spoke...
Lindsay Arnold Announces She Won’t Return to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31: “One of the Hardest Decisions to Make”
No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Dancing with the Stars is losing a series staple just ahead of its Disney+ debut. Nearly a decade after first joining as a choreographer, Lindsay Arnold is stepping away from Season 31 of the hit dance competition show in what she describes as “one of the hardest decisions to make.”
