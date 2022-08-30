Read full article on original website
Is there ever a good time to lose someone you love?
By Cheryl Senn The community of Sanger suffered a great loss with the recent passing of local farmer Earl Hudson of Hudson Farms and Hudson Farms Fruit Stand. It was a sudden loss, when Earl, who was working on his farm, stopped to talk to a friend, and seemed to pass out. After multiple measures…
Sanger Apache Girls Tennis, back on the courts, working towards greatness
By Anahi Jaramillo Apache Girls Tennis were back on the courts these past couple weeks battling not only their opponents but the Central Valley Heat. Varsity athletes were able to compete in singles and doubles in their first four matches of the season, currently standing at two wins and one loss. The Apaches opened up their…
Sanger parents concerned about new bus transportation guidelines
By Anahi Jaramillo At the August 23, 2022 Sanger Unified School Board Meeting, over eight parents spoke about the transportation issue happening in their neighboring community. If the child lives within a 2-mile radius buses will not be provided for the students to get to school. Many parents are left with just a matter of…
